Last chance to get your entry in for Sunsail's Funding the Future 2017/18

by Sunsail today at 1:05 pm 27 November 2017
Funding the Future is Sunsail's way of giving back to sailing's grassroots. The fund enables UK sailing and yacht clubs to improve their facilities, equipment, and coaching capabilities; increase membership; promote youth and sailability participation; or launch other initiatives that help them flourish.

We are dedicated to getting as many people sailing as possible. We love our sport and think everyone who wants to have a go should get the chance. Sailing and yacht clubs make sailing accessible for millions of people, but often lack the funding they need.

Now in its second year, Funding the Future is bigger and better.

Win up to £5,000 to invest in your club

  • First prize - £5,000

    The winning club will be rewarded with £5,000 to invest in facilities and equipment. You will also get the chance to meet record-breaking sailor and RYA Director of Racing, Ian Walker MBE, who will come to the clubhouse for a live Q&A.

  • Runners-up prizes - £2,000

    This year, we will have two runners-up prizes. Each runner up will win £2,000 to invest in their club.

  • University clubs prize - £1,000

    We are running a separate prize for University Sailing Clubs. The most deserving university club will win £1,000 to invest.

  • All applicants - 15% off Sunsail sailing holidays

    If you are 18 years old or more and member of a sailing or yacht club in the United Kingdom, you can benefit from 15% off your Sunsail sailing holiday booking. All you need to do is to speak to one of our holiday planners, quote 'SYC17' and name your sailing or yacht club where you are a member. You must have proof of your sailing club membership when booking your holiday.

Who can apply?

Any sailing or yacht club based in the United Kingdom can apply. If your club could benefit from the grant and you can convince our judges of your need and that the funding will be put to best use, your application will be given the attention it deserves.

How do I enter?

A lead person from your club will take responsibility for filling out and submitting the entry form. This person needs to be a member of your club and must be over 18 years old.

Full details can be found here!

