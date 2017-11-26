RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA
by Nick Hutton Penman today at 10:44 am
25-26 November 2017
RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA © Tim Anderton
The final event in the RS Feva 2017 racing calendar took place over the weekend of the 25th/26th November at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy. It was really nice to share the event with the RS200s who were holding an Open Meeting at the same venue and we will certainly look to do more of this in 2018.
Given the forecast earlier in the week, any sailing on Saturday looked unlikely for the 43 competitors but the fleet were treated to a sunny morning but a very strong north westerly. It was also bitterly cold and so the event at least had the weather to be considered a "Winter Championship".
By the time the sailors launched the wind was really the top end for racing but a huge credit to our sailors, they all left the shore for the race track though some certainly looked a little apprehensive which was very understandable.
The race officer had decided a windward leeward course was the best option for the 2 classes given the wind and the cold and racing got underway pretty much on time. Out of the blocks well in the tough conditions were Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (Corinthian Otters) winning the first race followed by Sophie Johnson (Blackwater Sailing Club) and Dylan Collingbourne (Burnham Sailing Club) in 2nd and Annie Hammett and Emma Wells (Hayling Island Sailing Club) in 3rd. The next two races were a master class in upwind sailing in breeze from Sophie and Dylan who won them both, chased hard in the second by Tom Storey (Yorkshire Dales) and Rupert Jameson (Hayling Island Sailing Club) and Ben and Abi and in the third by Ben and Abi and Annie and Emma.
So overnight leaders were Sophie and Dylan on 4 points with Ben and Abi two points down and Tom and Rupert in third.
Day two was still as cold but the wind had at least moderated a bit and was due to moderate further, that allowed the lighter and less experienced sailors to enjoy the sailing a bit more. In the first race Sophie and Dylan started where they left off the previous day and finished first, followed by Ben and Abi and the Tom Burke and Theo Stewart (Windermere School). In race two it was Ben and Abi winning, with Sophie and Dylan second and Freddy Wood (Hayling Island Sailing Club) and Teddy Ferguson (Windermere School) in third. The final race went down to the wire with Sophie and Dylan champions unless Ben and Abi could win. Down the final run it looked on for Ben and Abi who were leading and covering Sophie and Dylan. Whilst that was going on however, Tom and Theo sailed a superb final run to pip both leading boats to the leeward mark and finishing first, leaving Ben and Abi in second and Dylan and Sophie third and the overall winners of the Winter Championship.
So many congratulations to our RS Feva Winter Champions Sophie and Dylan, finishing on an excellent 7 points, followed closely by Ben and Abi on 8 points and Tom and Rupert, who sailed another very consistent series, on 19 points. Well done to our top girl team of Annie and Emma finishing an excellent 5th and our Endeavour winners Caspar Barton and Tom Edwards (Bough Beech Sailing Club).
So that's a wrap for 2017. A huge thank you to all the staff and race committee at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy for once again putting on a great event and keeping our sailors safe, especially on Saturday when the conditions were pretty marginal. And once again well done to our sailors, firstly for sailing so well in such tough conditions and also making the Tally Board staffs' day with all your "please" and "thank yous". Also a massive thank you to Lucy Jameson for her tireless hard work and organisation and to all the other helpers and parents for everything you all do.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm Name
|Helm Club
|Crew Name
|Crew Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|4631
|Sophie Johnson
|Blackwater SC
|Dylan Collingbourne
|Burnham SC
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|‑3
|7
|2
|4627
|Ben Hutton‑Penman
|Corinthian Otters
|Abi Jayasekara
|Corinthian Otters
|1
|‑3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|8
|3
|6680
|Tom Storey
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Rupert Jameson
|Hayling Island SC
|4
|2
|4
|4
|5
|‑16
|19
|4
|6895
|Tom Burke
|Coniston SC/Windermere School
|Theo Stewart
|Windermere School
|5
|‑11
|8
|3
|4
|1
|21
|5
|4079
|Annie Hammett
|Hayling Island SC
|Emma Wells
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|5
|3
|6
|6
|‑18
|23
|6
|6037
|Freddy Wood
|Hayling Island SC
|Teddy Ferguson
|Hayling Island SC
|‑9
|8
|6
|7
|3
|6
|30
|7
|5775
|Sophie Dennis
|Hayling Island SC
|Olivia Bracey‑Davis
|Hayling Island SC
|8
|‑10
|7
|8
|8
|5
|36
|8
|3672
|Alexander Ratsey
|RWYC
|Issy Spurway
|Bowmoor/Hayling Island SC
|7
|7
|5
|5
|16
|‑23
|40
|9
|6312
|Joshua Davies
|Sevenoaks School
|Freddie Ellis
|Sevenoaks School
|6
|‑17
|9
|12
|9
|10
|46
|10
|6300
|Raulf Berry
|Hayling Island SC
|Ben Bradley
|Hill Head SC
|12
|4
|10
|9
|‑22
|15
|50
|11
|4624
|Alice Davis
|Great Moor SC
|Alastair Brown
|Great Moor SC
|18
|6
|‑21
|13
|10
|7
|54
|12
|6199
|Ethan Gerrell
|Queen Mary / RTYC
|Tom Barnes
|RTYC
|13
|‑19
|11
|15
|15
|9
|63
|13
|5028
|Josh Manning
|SCYC and Rydal Penrhos
|Lucy Hughes
|Pwllheli
|‑27
|23
|19
|21
|7
|4
|74
|14
|4626
|Abby Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|21
|14
|‑30
|10
|11
|19
|75
|15
|3373
|Ching Wong
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Elinor Oleary
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|14
|15
|(DNF)
|20
|19
|8
|76
|16
|4470
|Quinn Edmonds
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|Fin Oliver
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|17
|12
|14
|‑19
|17
|17
|77
|17
|6819
|Blake Latta
|Hayling Island SC
|Alice Smith
|Warsash SC
|10
|9
|15
|16
|‑30
|28
|78
|18
|4904
|Katheryn Byne
|Draycote Water SC
|Phoebe Jones
|Draycote Water SC
|11
|13
|‑26
|23
|25
|14
|86
|19
|6112
|Amy Boyle
|St Mawes SC
|Matthew Hill
|St Mawes SC
|19
|‑24
|22
|22
|12
|12
|87
|20
|6599
|Ted Lane
|CVLSC
|Rupert Clapham
|CVLSC
|22
|‑28
|12
|17
|18
|26
|95
|21
|2422
|Fergus Pye
|Draycote Water SC
|Samuel Blaker
|Benfleet YC
|‑35
|22
|29
|11
|23
|11
|96
|22
|5847
|Julia Barnes
|RTYC
|Eloise Clapson‑McBride
|Leigh / Lowton
|‑28
|25
|27
|18
|13
|13
|96
|23
|6543
|Joe Coutanche
|Guernsey YC
|Heather Hutchins
|Guernsey YC
|‑33
|27
|18
|28
|14
|21
|108
|24
|6264
|Kevin Farrell
|Llandudno SC
|Liam Farrel
|Llandudno SC
|23
|20
|(RET)
|14
|24
|29
|110
|25
|6283
|Ben Millard
|Emsworth SC
|Tommy Millard
|Emsworth SC
|16
|‑36
|25
|26
|21
|22
|110
|26
|516
|Sandy Bailey
|Exe SC
|Ali Holborn
|Parkstone YC
|20
|16
|16
|32
|35
|‑39
|119
|27
|6613
|Ioan Thompson
|Tenby
|Oscar Thompson
|Tenby
|(RET)
|34
|13
|27
|27
|25
|126
|28
|6820
|Emma Hutchings
|Pagham
|Eliza South
|Emsworth
|‑36
|26
|17
|30
|33
|20
|126
|29
|5345
|Henry Hallam
|St Mawes SC
|Ashley Hill
|St Mawes SC
|24
|‑31
|20
|31
|29
|24
|128
|30
|6202
|Jakson Leach
|Exe SC
|Tom Massey
|Exe SC
|30
|21
|24
|‑34
|28
|30
|133
|31
|5450
|Joe Slipper
|QMSC
|Tea Sirolla
|QMSC
|29
|30
|23
|25
|‑31
|27
|134
|32
|6272
|Joseph Warwicker
|Bough Beech SC
|Luka Franklin
|Bough Beech SC
|32
|‑37
|32
|29
|20
|31
|144
|33
|501
|Caitlin Morley
|Burnham SC
|Joe blaker
|Benfleet SC
|15
|18
|28
|(RET)
|RET
|RET
|149
|34
|2383
|George Sherwood
|Hayling Island SC
|Ella Lowe
|
|25
|33
|(OCS)
|24
|34
|34
|150
|35
|6818
|Theo Aers
|Blackwater SC Squiddies
|Rhiannon Webber
|Blackwater SC Squiddies
|31
|32
|(RET)
|37
|26
|32
|158
|36
|6611
|Marnie Aers
|Blackwater SC Squiddies
|Ellie Shelter
|Blackwater SC Squiddies
|26
|29
|31
|35
|‑38
|38
|159
|37
|5900
|Tess Sadowski
|Bough Beech SC
|Frances Daubeny
|
|34
|38
|(RET)
|33
|32
|35
|172
|38
|43
|Alissa Marshall
|RHS
|Jorja Marshall
|RHS
|(RET)
|35
|DNS
|39
|37
|33
|188
|39
|6505
|Ruby Andrews
|Blackwater
|Gemma Raymond
|Blackwater
|37
|(RET)
|RET
|36
|36
|37
|190
|40
|4240
|Caspar Barton
|Bough Beech
|Tom Edwards
|Bough Beech
|40
|39
|33
|‑42
|42
|41
|195
|41
|6047
|Jack Tucker
|BSC Squiddies
|Charlie Tucker
|BSC Squiddies
|38
|(RET)
|RET
|40
|40
|36
|198
|42
|4917
|Alfie Sheahan
|CVLSC
|Ben Hook
|
|39
|40
|(RET)
|41
|39
|40
|199
|43
|6203
|Emma Bloese
|Guernsey YC
|Jakey Allsopp
|
|(RET)
|DNS
|RET
|38
|41
|42
|209
See you in 2018, starting with the Spring Championships at Draycote on 24/25th March.
