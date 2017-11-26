Please select your home edition
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals

by Nick Hutton Penman today at 10:44 am 25-26 November 2017
RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA © Tim Anderton

The final event in the RS Feva 2017 racing calendar took place over the weekend of the 25th/26th November at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy. It was really nice to share the event with the RS200s who were holding an Open Meeting at the same venue and we will certainly look to do more of this in 2018.

Given the forecast earlier in the week, any sailing on Saturday looked unlikely for the 43 competitors but the fleet were treated to a sunny morning but a very strong north westerly. It was also bitterly cold and so the event at least had the weather to be considered a "Winter Championship".

By the time the sailors launched the wind was really the top end for racing but a huge credit to our sailors, they all left the shore for the race track though some certainly looked a little apprehensive which was very understandable.

The race officer had decided a windward leeward course was the best option for the 2 classes given the wind and the cold and racing got underway pretty much on time. Out of the blocks well in the tough conditions were Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (Corinthian Otters) winning the first race followed by Sophie Johnson (Blackwater Sailing Club) and Dylan Collingbourne (Burnham Sailing Club) in 2nd and Annie Hammett and Emma Wells (Hayling Island Sailing Club) in 3rd. The next two races were a master class in upwind sailing in breeze from Sophie and Dylan who won them both, chased hard in the second by Tom Storey (Yorkshire Dales) and Rupert Jameson (Hayling Island Sailing Club) and Ben and Abi and in the third by Ben and Abi and Annie and Emma.

RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA - photo © Tim Anderton
RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA - photo © Tim Anderton

So overnight leaders were Sophie and Dylan on 4 points with Ben and Abi two points down and Tom and Rupert in third.

Day two was still as cold but the wind had at least moderated a bit and was due to moderate further, that allowed the lighter and less experienced sailors to enjoy the sailing a bit more. In the first race Sophie and Dylan started where they left off the previous day and finished first, followed by Ben and Abi and the Tom Burke and Theo Stewart (Windermere School). In race two it was Ben and Abi winning, with Sophie and Dylan second and Freddy Wood (Hayling Island Sailing Club) and Teddy Ferguson (Windermere School) in third. The final race went down to the wire with Sophie and Dylan champions unless Ben and Abi could win. Down the final run it looked on for Ben and Abi who were leading and covering Sophie and Dylan. Whilst that was going on however, Tom and Theo sailed a superb final run to pip both leading boats to the leeward mark and finishing first, leaving Ben and Abi in second and Dylan and Sophie third and the overall winners of the Winter Championship.

RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA - photo © Tim Anderton
RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA - photo © Tim Anderton

So many congratulations to our RS Feva Winter Champions Sophie and Dylan, finishing on an excellent 7 points, followed closely by Ben and Abi on 8 points and Tom and Rupert, who sailed another very consistent series, on 19 points. Well done to our top girl team of Annie and Emma finishing an excellent 5th and our Endeavour winners Caspar Barton and Tom Edwards (Bough Beech Sailing Club).

So that's a wrap for 2017. A huge thank you to all the staff and race committee at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy for once again putting on a great event and keeping our sailors safe, especially on Saturday when the conditions were pretty marginal. And once again well done to our sailors, firstly for sailing so well in such tough conditions and also making the Tally Board staffs' day with all your "please" and "thank yous". Also a massive thank you to Lucy Jameson for her tireless hard work and organisation and to all the other helpers and parents for everything you all do.

RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA - photo © Tim Anderton
RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA - photo © Tim Anderton

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm NameHelm ClubCrew NameCrew ClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
14631Sophie JohnsonBlackwater SCDylan CollingbourneBurnham SC21112‑37
24627Ben Hutton‑PenmanCorinthian OttersAbi JayasekaraCorinthian Otters1‑322128
36680Tom StoreyYorkshire Dales SCRupert JamesonHayling Island SC42445‑1619
46895Tom BurkeConiston SC/Windermere SchoolTheo StewartWindermere School5‑11834121
54079Annie HammettHayling Island SCEmma WellsHayling Island SC35366‑1823
66037Freddy WoodHayling Island SCTeddy FergusonHayling Island SC‑98673630
75775Sophie DennisHayling Island SCOlivia Bracey‑DavisHayling Island SC8‑10788536
83672Alexander RatseyRWYCIssy SpurwayBowmoor/Hayling Island SC775516‑2340
96312Joshua DaviesSevenoaks SchoolFreddie EllisSevenoaks School6‑1791291046
106300Raulf BerryHayling Island SCBen BradleyHill Head SC124109‑221550
114624Alice DavisGreat Moor SCAlastair BrownGreat Moor SC186‑211310754
126199Ethan GerrellQueen Mary / RTYCTom BarnesRTYC13‑19111515963
135028Josh ManningSCYC and Rydal PenrhosLucy HughesPwllheli‑272319217474
144626Abby HireRoyal Lymington YCTim HireRoyal Lymington YC2114‑3010111975
153373Ching WongIsland Barn Reservoir SCElinor OlearyIsland Barn Reservoir SC1415(DNF)2019876
164470Quinn EdmondsChew Valley Lake SCFin OliverChew Valley Lake SC171214‑19171777
176819Blake LattaHayling Island SCAlice SmithWarsash SC1091516‑302878
184904Katheryn ByneDraycote Water SCPhoebe JonesDraycote Water SC1113‑2623251486
196112Amy BoyleSt Mawes SCMatthew HillSt Mawes SC19‑242222121287
206599Ted LaneCVLSCRupert ClaphamCVLSC22‑281217182695
212422Fergus PyeDraycote Water SCSamuel BlakerBenfleet YC‑35222911231196
225847Julia BarnesRTYCEloise Clapson‑McBrideLeigh / Lowton‑28252718131396
236543Joe CoutancheGuernsey YCHeather HutchinsGuernsey YC‑332718281421108
246264Kevin FarrellLlandudno SCLiam FarrelLlandudno SC2320(RET)142429110
256283Ben MillardEmsworth SCTommy MillardEmsworth SC16‑3625262122110
26516Sandy BaileyExe SCAli HolbornParkstone YC2016163235‑39119
276613Ioan ThompsonTenbyOscar ThompsonTenby(RET)3413272725126
286820Emma HutchingsPaghamEliza SouthEmsworth‑362617303320126
295345Henry HallamSt Mawes SCAshley HillSt Mawes SC24‑3120312924128
306202Jakson LeachExe SCTom MasseyExe SC302124‑342830133
315450Joe SlipperQMSCTea SirollaQMSC29302325‑3127134
326272Joseph WarwickerBough Beech SCLuka FranklinBough Beech SC32‑3732292031144
33501Caitlin MorleyBurnham SCJoe blakerBenfleet SC151828(RET)RETRET149
342383George SherwoodHayling Island SCElla Lowe 2533(OCS)243434150
356818Theo AersBlackwater SC SquiddiesRhiannon WebberBlackwater SC Squiddies3132(RET)372632158
366611Marnie AersBlackwater SC SquiddiesEllie ShelterBlackwater SC Squiddies26293135‑3838159
375900Tess SadowskiBough Beech SCFrances Daubeny 3438(RET)333235172
3843Alissa MarshallRHSJorja MarshallRHS(RET)35DNS393733188
396505Ruby AndrewsBlackwaterGemma RaymondBlackwater37(RET)RET363637190
404240Caspar BartonBough BeechTom EdwardsBough Beech403933‑424241195
416047Jack TuckerBSC SquiddiesCharlie TuckerBSC Squiddies38(RET)RET404036198
424917Alfie SheahanCVLSCBen Hook 3940(RET)413940199
436203Emma BloeseGuernsey YCJakey Allsopp (RET)DNSRET384142209

See you in 2018, starting with the Spring Championships at Draycote on 24/25th March.

Don't forget to vote for our very talented RS Feva sailors past and present in the Yachts and Yachting Awards

Young Sailors of the Year is a hot category and sees no less than 3 RS Feva sailors in the lineup! Current RS Feva National Champions, the fabulous Ben Hutton Penman and Lucy Hewitson, performance at the RS Feva Nationals showed just how talented these 2 are especially when the promise of a new dog is on the line! 2016 RS Feva National Champion Helm and 2nd overall at the 2016 Worlds Freddie Peters is also in there for his performance at Cowes Week.

The Optimist Round the Isle of Wight record attempt saw current RS Feva Sailor Josh Davies and his teammates take on the challenge and break the record with a time of 11 hours and 29 minutes.

The Land Rove BAR Academy Red Bull Youth America's Cup win was nail-biting watch! The team included 2008 RS Feva Worlds Champion, and now regular coach to the squads, Chris Taylor at the helm and is well worth a vote.

So much to be proud of when we look back at so many incredible achievements from our fantastic RS Feva sailors.

