RS Feva Winter Championship at the WPNSA

The final event in the RS Feva 2017 racing calendar took place over the weekend of the 25th/26th November at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy. It was really nice to share the event with the RS200s who were holding an Open Meeting at the same venue and we will certainly look to do more of this in 2018.

Given the forecast earlier in the week, any sailing on Saturday looked unlikely for the 43 competitors but the fleet were treated to a sunny morning but a very strong north westerly. It was also bitterly cold and so the event at least had the weather to be considered a "Winter Championship".

By the time the sailors launched the wind was really the top end for racing but a huge credit to our sailors, they all left the shore for the race track though some certainly looked a little apprehensive which was very understandable.

The race officer had decided a windward leeward course was the best option for the 2 classes given the wind and the cold and racing got underway pretty much on time. Out of the blocks well in the tough conditions were Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (Corinthian Otters) winning the first race followed by Sophie Johnson (Blackwater Sailing Club) and Dylan Collingbourne (Burnham Sailing Club) in 2nd and Annie Hammett and Emma Wells (Hayling Island Sailing Club) in 3rd. The next two races were a master class in upwind sailing in breeze from Sophie and Dylan who won them both, chased hard in the second by Tom Storey (Yorkshire Dales) and Rupert Jameson (Hayling Island Sailing Club) and Ben and Abi and in the third by Ben and Abi and Annie and Emma.

So overnight leaders were Sophie and Dylan on 4 points with Ben and Abi two points down and Tom and Rupert in third.

Day two was still as cold but the wind had at least moderated a bit and was due to moderate further, that allowed the lighter and less experienced sailors to enjoy the sailing a bit more. In the first race Sophie and Dylan started where they left off the previous day and finished first, followed by Ben and Abi and the Tom Burke and Theo Stewart (Windermere School). In race two it was Ben and Abi winning, with Sophie and Dylan second and Freddy Wood (Hayling Island Sailing Club) and Teddy Ferguson (Windermere School) in third. The final race went down to the wire with Sophie and Dylan champions unless Ben and Abi could win. Down the final run it looked on for Ben and Abi who were leading and covering Sophie and Dylan. Whilst that was going on however, Tom and Theo sailed a superb final run to pip both leading boats to the leeward mark and finishing first, leaving Ben and Abi in second and Dylan and Sophie third and the overall winners of the Winter Championship.

So many congratulations to our RS Feva Winter Champions Sophie and Dylan, finishing on an excellent 7 points, followed closely by Ben and Abi on 8 points and Tom and Rupert, who sailed another very consistent series, on 19 points. Well done to our top girl team of Annie and Emma finishing an excellent 5th and our Endeavour winners Caspar Barton and Tom Edwards (Bough Beech Sailing Club).

So that's a wrap for 2017. A huge thank you to all the staff and race committee at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy for once again putting on a great event and keeping our sailors safe, especially on Saturday when the conditions were pretty marginal. And once again well done to our sailors, firstly for sailing so well in such tough conditions and also making the Tally Board staffs' day with all your "please" and "thank yous". Also a massive thank you to Lucy Jameson for her tireless hard work and organisation and to all the other helpers and parents for everything you all do.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Name Helm Club Crew Name Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 4631 Sophie Johnson Blackwater SC Dylan Collingbourne Burnham SC 2 1 1 1 2 ‑3 7 2 4627 Ben Hutton‑Penman Corinthian Otters Abi Jayasekara Corinthian Otters 1 ‑3 2 2 1 2 8 3 6680 Tom Storey Yorkshire Dales SC Rupert Jameson Hayling Island SC 4 2 4 4 5 ‑16 19 4 6895 Tom Burke Coniston SC/Windermere School Theo Stewart Windermere School 5 ‑11 8 3 4 1 21 5 4079 Annie Hammett Hayling Island SC Emma Wells Hayling Island SC 3 5 3 6 6 ‑18 23 6 6037 Freddy Wood Hayling Island SC Teddy Ferguson Hayling Island SC ‑9 8 6 7 3 6 30 7 5775 Sophie Dennis Hayling Island SC Olivia Bracey‑Davis Hayling Island SC 8 ‑10 7 8 8 5 36 8 3672 Alexander Ratsey RWYC Issy Spurway Bowmoor/Hayling Island SC 7 7 5 5 16 ‑23 40 9 6312 Joshua Davies Sevenoaks School Freddie Ellis Sevenoaks School 6 ‑17 9 12 9 10 46 10 6300 Raulf Berry Hayling Island SC Ben Bradley Hill Head SC 12 4 10 9 ‑22 15 50 11 4624 Alice Davis Great Moor SC Alastair Brown Great Moor SC 18 6 ‑21 13 10 7 54 12 6199 Ethan Gerrell Queen Mary / RTYC Tom Barnes RTYC 13 ‑19 11 15 15 9 63 13 5028 Josh Manning SCYC and Rydal Penrhos Lucy Hughes Pwllheli ‑27 23 19 21 7 4 74 14 4626 Abby Hire Royal Lymington YC Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 21 14 ‑30 10 11 19 75 15 3373 Ching Wong Island Barn Reservoir SC Elinor Oleary Island Barn Reservoir SC 14 15 (DNF) 20 19 8 76 16 4470 Quinn Edmonds Chew Valley Lake SC Fin Oliver Chew Valley Lake SC 17 12 14 ‑19 17 17 77 17 6819 Blake Latta Hayling Island SC Alice Smith Warsash SC 10 9 15 16 ‑30 28 78 18 4904 Katheryn Byne Draycote Water SC Phoebe Jones Draycote Water SC 11 13 ‑26 23 25 14 86 19 6112 Amy Boyle St Mawes SC Matthew Hill St Mawes SC 19 ‑24 22 22 12 12 87 20 6599 Ted Lane CVLSC Rupert Clapham CVLSC 22 ‑28 12 17 18 26 95 21 2422 Fergus Pye Draycote Water SC Samuel Blaker Benfleet YC ‑35 22 29 11 23 11 96 22 5847 Julia Barnes RTYC Eloise Clapson‑McBride Leigh / Lowton ‑28 25 27 18 13 13 96 23 6543 Joe Coutanche Guernsey YC Heather Hutchins Guernsey YC ‑33 27 18 28 14 21 108 24 6264 Kevin Farrell Llandudno SC Liam Farrel Llandudno SC 23 20 (RET) 14 24 29 110 25 6283 Ben Millard Emsworth SC Tommy Millard Emsworth SC 16 ‑36 25 26 21 22 110 26 516 Sandy Bailey Exe SC Ali Holborn Parkstone YC 20 16 16 32 35 ‑39 119 27 6613 Ioan Thompson Tenby Oscar Thompson Tenby (RET) 34 13 27 27 25 126 28 6820 Emma Hutchings Pagham Eliza South Emsworth ‑36 26 17 30 33 20 126 29 5345 Henry Hallam St Mawes SC Ashley Hill St Mawes SC 24 ‑31 20 31 29 24 128 30 6202 Jakson Leach Exe SC Tom Massey Exe SC 30 21 24 ‑34 28 30 133 31 5450 Joe Slipper QMSC Tea Sirolla QMSC 29 30 23 25 ‑31 27 134 32 6272 Joseph Warwicker Bough Beech SC Luka Franklin Bough Beech SC 32 ‑37 32 29 20 31 144 33 501 Caitlin Morley Burnham SC Joe blaker Benfleet SC 15 18 28 (RET) RET RET 149 34 2383 George Sherwood Hayling Island SC Ella Lowe 25 33 (OCS) 24 34 34 150 35 6818 Theo Aers Blackwater SC Squiddies Rhiannon Webber Blackwater SC Squiddies 31 32 (RET) 37 26 32 158 36 6611 Marnie Aers Blackwater SC Squiddies Ellie Shelter Blackwater SC Squiddies 26 29 31 35 ‑38 38 159 37 5900 Tess Sadowski Bough Beech SC Frances Daubeny 34 38 (RET) 33 32 35 172 38 43 Alissa Marshall RHS Jorja Marshall RHS (RET) 35 DNS 39 37 33 188 39 6505 Ruby Andrews Blackwater Gemma Raymond Blackwater 37 (RET) RET 36 36 37 190 40 4240 Caspar Barton Bough Beech Tom Edwards Bough Beech 40 39 33 ‑42 42 41 195 41 6047 Jack Tucker BSC Squiddies Charlie Tucker BSC Squiddies 38 (RET) RET 40 40 36 198 42 4917 Alfie Sheahan CVLSC Ben Hook 39 40 (RET) 41 39 40 199 43 6203 Emma Bloese Guernsey YC Jakey Allsopp (RET) DNS RET 38 41 42 209

See you in 2018, starting with the Spring Championships at Draycote on 24/25th March.

Don't forget to vote for our very talented RS Feva sailors past and present in the Yachts and Yachting Awards

Young Sailors of the Year is a hot category and sees no less than 3 RS Feva sailors in the lineup! Current RS Feva National Champions, the fabulous Ben Hutton Penman and Lucy Hewitson, performance at the RS Feva Nationals showed just how talented these 2 are especially when the promise of a new dog is on the line! 2016 RS Feva National Champion Helm and 2nd overall at the 2016 Worlds Freddie Peters is also in there for his performance at Cowes Week.

The Optimist Round the Isle of Wight record attempt saw current RS Feva Sailor Josh Davies and his teammates take on the challenge and break the record with a time of 11 hours and 29 minutes.

The Land Rove BAR Academy Red Bull Youth America's Cup win was nail-biting watch! The team included 2008 RS Feva Worlds Champion, and now regular coach to the squads, Chris Taylor at the helm and is well worth a vote.

So much to be proud of when we look back at so many incredible achievements from our fantastic RS Feva sailors.