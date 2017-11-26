Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 Boots 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Firefly Cover
Rain and Sun Firefly Cover

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Illusion Inter Club Team Racing 2017 at Bembridge Sailing Club

by Mike Samuelson today at 10:02 am 25-26 November 2017

The annual team racing weekend is always a fun but challenging event, and with the full eight two boat teams, rather later than normal neap tides and a strong wind warning, this year was no exception. Indeed, it was touch and go whether it was going to be possible to complete all of the 28 round robin races on Saturday, however thanks to the slick race management the last race finished as the sun was setting.

With the tide only making slowly there was nearly a 40 minute postponement waiting for enough water to allow the 16 Illusions to be launched and for enough water for racing in the harbour. However once the sequence was started, we managed to rattle through the races in the bright sunshine and F2 gusting F5 NWesterly breeze. In the first flight, the two key races were between the RVYC team of Mark & Jo Downer and the CCYC team of Graham & Julia Bailey and between the SVYC team of Raymond Simonds & Alastair Speare-Cole and the ASA team of David Peerless & Tom Barker. Although both were very close, the first scalps went to CCYC and SVYC.

Semi finals during the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson
Semi finals during the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson

In the second flight, the Downer's started their run of 6 wins by beating ASA and CCYC & SVYC nailed the ISC team of Bill Daniels & George Downer and the RTYC team of Richard Ambler & Andy Christie. Meanwhile the BSC team of Mike Toogood & Hugh Doherty won their only race of the day against the EWCC team of Philip Russell & Olly Laughton-Scott.

The key match in the third flight was the last race between RVYC & SVYC and although close, Mark & Jo took first and second. There were no surprises in either of the fourth or fifth flights with victories going to the stronger teams. In the sixth flight, the ASA team had a great race and managed to come in just ahead of team Bailey (CCYC); however the real surprise was the EWCC team who somehow outwitted the SVYC team on the final run to the line despite best efforts by Raymond who successfully created enough space for Alastair to move from last to first only to then sail the wrong side of the pin and have to unwind himself.

However although possibly the closest race of the day, they (Raymond & Alastair) managed to hold off the Bailey's in the last race of the last flight of the day. It was nip and tuck as they started the final run for the line; indeed it could have gone either way as they approached the line, but with Raymond managing to position himself so in such a way on the starboard gybe that he was able to luff both of the Bailey boats away from the line, it was a first and second for the SVYC team.

BSC vs. EWCC during the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson
BSC vs. EWCC during the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson

With the tide an hour later on Sunday, it was decided that only the top four would go forward for the semi-finals and finals with some fleet racing for anyone else wanting to race. The first semi-final will be the Downer's (RVYC) against the Bailey's (CCYC) and the second will be SVYC against ASA.

Although not quite as sunny as the previous day and as it turned out, not as windy as forecast, Sunday's finals saw some close racing even though the four best of three matches (two semi-finals, the final and the plate final) all finished with straight wins.

In the first of the semi-finals, the Downer's found the better boat speed and Mark's experience & boat handling skills and Jo's steadying influence gave them the edge over Graham & Julia Bailey in the relatively light airs. A similar fate faced the ASA team of David Peerless and newcomer Tom Barker who were out sailed by Raymond Simonds & Alastair Speare-Cole, despite Alastair having to do a regain after being OCS at the start of the first race.

With only just over two hours of sailable water before it got dark, the PRO, Jonathan Peel, had announced at the briefing to limit the final to the best of three races (rather than risk running out of light trying to get through the normal best of five races).

There were plenty of place changes in the first race which saw Mark managing to claw his way out of last place at one stage to give RVYC a win. In the second race, the Downer's were dominant from the start and despite best efforts never gave Raymond or Alastair enough room to seriously threaten their lead and stop them taking their second win to become this year's champions. It was a similar story in the plate final where the Bailey's were just too consistent for David & Tom and won both races from the front.

Well done to all the finalists but of course in particular to Mark & Jo who take the trophy home this year. Also of course to the runners up, Raymond & Alastair and to Graham & Julia who were third. A big thank you also to the Race Management team and the Umpires - without who, the event would not be able to be run.

Mark & Jo Downer win the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson
Mark & Jo Downer win the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson

Whilst the finals were being run, six of Saturday's entries launched and enjoyed three fleet races. With the breeze conveniently coming down the harbour, they self started and had an excellent windward/leeward course using the BHYC's turning mark in front of the Club as the windward mark. A nice way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Fleet race during the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson
Fleet race during the Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson

Early starts next weekend for the Picnic Hamper (09:00 on Saturday & 09:30 on Sunday).

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Illusion Bailey Bowl at Bembridge
A record number of sailors on Saturday This time last year, there were only thirteen entries for the Bailey Bowl and on the Saturday it was hailing on and off! This year there were twenty three entries with a record twenty one on Saturday despite the overcast and drizzly conditions. Posted on 20 Nov Bembridge Illusion Guy Fawkes Trophy
Keen racing on both days over the weekend Despite a number of the regular Illusion sailors only being able to race on one of the days, this year's Guy Fawkes Trophy still enjoyed some very keen racing on both days. Posted on 6 Nov Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy
Storm Brian delays racing to Sunday Storm Brian put paid to any racing on Saturday; Winds of Force 7 and above combined with heavy rain squalls put off even the hardiest of Illusion sailors! Posted on 23 Oct Illusion Flying Dutchman Trophy
2017-18 winter season starts at Bembridge With Spring tides over the weekend, the first Regatta of the 2017-2018 Illusion winter season - for the Flying Dutchman Trophy - was a bit earlier than recent years, however it was very encouraging to see 13 boats out. Posted on 9 Oct Bembridge Illusion season finale
St George's Day Trophy & Woodford Long Distance Race Traditionally the number of boats for the final weekend's racing of the Illusion Winter season is on the low side. Falling on the early May Bank Holiday and a pretty dismal forecast especially for Sunday, this year was no different. Posted on 1 May Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy
Two excellent days racing for the Bembridge Illusions Two excellent days of racing over the Easter Weekend for Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy - the second oldest trophy raced for by the Bembridge Illusions dating back to 1984. Posted on 17 Apr Bembridge Illusion Bill's Barrel
Always something different for this event! Traditionally Bill's Barrel tends to be bit different form normal Illusion Regattas at Bembridge; the organiser, Bill Daniels, always tries to dream up something new and this year was no different! Posted on 9 Apr Bembridge Illusion Flying Dutchman Trophy
Almost perfect conditions on Saturday Sadly no sign this weekend of the flying Dutchman (Rudy), however the eleven sailors who did come to race for his trophy enjoyed almost perfect conditions on Saturday. Posted on 3 Apr Bembridge Illusion Spring Plate
Sunshine and a good breeze make for great racing Although away from shelter it was still quite chilly on Saturday in Bembridge for the Spring Plate, the sunshine and F4 gusting occasionally F5 NNE breeze made for some great racing for twelve hardy Illusionists. Posted on 27 Mar Illusion Nationals at Bembridge
24 hardy helms despite windy and damp forecast Fortunately the windy and damp forecast earlier in the week did not put off the twenty four hardy Illusionists entered for this season's National Championship held over the weekend in Bembridge. Posted on 20 Mar

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy