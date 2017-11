Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Some epic footage filmed off the coast of Portugal and hitting a staggering 33.2 knots in rough seas, HUGO BOSS was really sending it!

Related Articles

Jacques Caraës named as Race Director

For the Barcelona World Race At 14 months from the start of the regatta, the Barcelona World Race 2018/19 has put together the Race Management team, which will be headed up by Jacques Caraës who will be joined by Guillaume Evrard, Hubert Lemmonier and Javier Villalonga.

The race of the amateurs

In the Transat Jacques Vabre The Italian duo, Massimo Juris and Pietro Luciani on Colombre XL became the first of the amateur duos to finish in the Class40 of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre, when they crossed the line in the Bay of All Saints early on Friday morning.

French boat smashes record to win Class40s

In the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier on V and B, have won the Class40 of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre, after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 23:19:15 (UTC).

French and Physics defy Anglo-Spanish duo

In the Transat Jacques Vabre The closest finish in Transat Jacques Vabre Class40 history is still on the cards at around 23:00 tonight (Wednesday), but the Anglo-Spanish duo of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) will need to play a joker from up their sleeves.

Anglo-Spanish pair fight French and Physics

Class 40 battle in the Transat Jacques Vabre We may be about to witness the closest finish in Transat Jacques Vabre history as the Anglo-Spanish duo of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) attempt to catch the two newer French boats in a three-horse race down the coast of Brazil.

Initiatives Cœur finishes sixth

In Transat Jacques Vabre IMOCA class Tanguy de Lamotte and Samantha Davies, on Initiatives Cœur, have finished sixth in the Imoca class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil on Monday at 20:15:39

Davies and de Lamotte prepare to finish

Due in Salvador to complete Transat Jacques Vabre Britain's Samantha Davies and France's Tanguy de Lamotte on Initiatives-Cœur are due to finish the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre in Salvador de Bahia in sixth place in the Imoca class at 20:00 UTC.

IMOCA podium decided

As Class40 trio contract in Transat Jacques Vabre After seasoned campaigners, Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès arrived in Salvador de Bahia yesterday evening (Saturday) to win the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre in record time

St Michel-Virbac breaks record

To win Transat Jacques Vabre IMOCA class Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel-Virbac, have won the Imoca class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 20:11:46 (UTC).