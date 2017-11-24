Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
P&B Black Friday Deals: Last Chance for Maximum Discount!
by P&B today at 4:00 pm
24 November 2017
Tweet
Last Chance for Maximum Discount!
We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details.
Don't miss out – call us to discuss upgrades.
Returns
• Items must be returned within 14 days of receipt
• Cut to length or custom made products cannot be returned
• This is summary of our full returns policy – please see our
full terms and conditions for more details
Free Delivery (5-7 Business Days)
Free delivery
is available for order values over £50, below 100cm in length, below 10kg and delivered to the UK mainland. For order values over £50 to UK Islands and Highlands. Note: This should not be used for urgent or time critical orders.
Contact us:
Call: 01604 592808
info@pinbax.com
VAT: 178 2790 24
Registered in England:
No. 3312954
Copyright © 2017 Pinnell and Bax Ltd, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Packing for the weekend?
Save 10% on luggage, are you ready for Black Friday?
The Overboard Adventure Duffel Bag is the perfect travel bag for a week away or for transporting all of your sporting equipment. Made of tough PVC tarpaulin, with a heavy duty base, our large waterproof duffel is ready for any adventure you take it on.
Posted on 17 Nov
Book your boat in for repairs with P&B
Are you prepared for the cold months ahead?
Winter is coming are you and your boat prepared for those cold months ahead? So the damage has been done and no doubt you were on starboard! You need a quick repair, but one that restores your boat to its former glory.
Posted on 2 Nov
P&B's best winter sailing kit!
Up to 25% off sails and 15% off covers in the Autumn Sale
Up to 25% off sails and 15% off covers in the Autumn Sale and the latest offers on sailing kit, including free delivery on eligible items
Posted on 20 Oct
Massive savings from P&B
15% to 25% off sails, plus Musto/Gill jackets reduced
P&B are offering 15% to 25% off sails in their Autumn Sale. Selected covers are 15% off too. Twelve different Musto and Gill jackets are also reduced in price. Finally you can view a chart of classes where our sails won a National Championship this year.
Posted on 6 Oct
Superb season for the team at P&B
Championship wins across a range of classes
It has been a superb summer for the team at P&B, with top results in a variety of classes, culminating in a win at the 505 World Championship in Annapolis. We caught up with Dave Wade to find out more...
Posted on 2 Oct
Massive saving from P&B!
Up to 60% off clothing
Up to 60% off in the P&B sale with some great deals on Musto and Gill jackets.
Posted on 22 Sep
P&B Race Team Boats For Sale
505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals!
As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails.
Posted on 22 Sep
Boat Show Preview and success stories from P&B
Get the deals without having to visit the Show!
The team have all returned from their numerous championships over the summer season with many successes under their belts. Now it is time to begin preparation for the next series of events.
Posted on 18 Sep
Are you getting the results you want?
Championship Success For P&B Sails
What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events.
Posted on 9 Aug
Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B
We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches.
Posted on 8 Jul
Upcoming Events
Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov
Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov
Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec
Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec
Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec
Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec
Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy