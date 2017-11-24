Please select your home edition
Zhik’s Black Friday sale extends to Christmas

by Liz Rushall today at 2:18 pm 24 November 2017
Zhik Isotak 2 © Zhik

Simply amazing bargains to be had in Zhik's Black Friday warehouse sale. Don't miss this fabulous chance to get your Christmas shopping in early for your loved ones.

Pick up on a huge range of 2017 models, including Zhik's super thin Superwarm® and Hybrid™ wetsuits, Hiking Pants and the amazing Superwarm® Winter Steamers. Plus, there's the highly flexible 'Rio' P2 PFD buoyancy, shore gear, hoodies and fleece jackets.

There's a variety of high performance tops, great for all types of sailing and racing and great prices too, including Orspan, Titanium, Hydrophobic and Spandex tops. For the yachties, there are also DeckBeater shorts and leggings, amazing for hiking on the rail and the now legendary ZKGs in black or grey/pink with our high-grip ZK soles and self-draining uppers. Brilliant on all deck surfaces.

Grab the chance to upgrade your foul weather gear too - with this unique opportunity to acquire some Isotak® 2 Ocean gear. Isotak® fabric is independently tested and proven to be four times more durable waterproof! Plus, there are coastal Aroshell jackets and much, much more.

www.zhik.com/clearance-sale.html

#MadeForWater

Superwarm® Scheidt™ hikers and Microfleece Scheidt™ hikers - photo © Zhik
Superwarm® Scheidt™ hikers and Microfleece Scheidt™ hikers - photo © Zhik

