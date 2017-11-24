Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2017 728x90

Black Friday - Half Price Staff Direct

by Marine Resources today at 12:00 pm 24 November 2017
Black Friday - Half Price Staff Direct © Marine Resources
Share
Tweet
Share
Forward to Friend

We are offering half price on all our Staff Direct packages for today only

CREDITS VALID FOR 12 MONTHS

Take advantage of this fantastic offer!

Call us on +44 (0) 2380 633399
email:info@marineresources.co.uk
 
View All Jobs on Marine Resources
Copyright © 2017 Marine Resources Ltd, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 16 Nov Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 2 Nov Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 23 Oct Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 5 Oct Hawaiian Aliens
A party to remember! Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources held their 12th and some might say 'legendary' Boat Show Party last week at the Orange Rooms during the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. Posted on 29 Sep Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 21 Sep Marine Resources Boat Show Party!
To be held at Orange Rooms on 21st September Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources, is once again preparing for its industry renowned annual Charity Boat Show Party. Posted on 5 Sep Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 24 Aug Marine Resources sponsor IBI Boat Builder Award
For the second year running! Following the tremendous success of the 2016 IBI Boat Builder Awards, leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources will once again sponsor the Apprenticeship and Training Scheme Award. Posted on 22 Aug Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 27 Jul

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy