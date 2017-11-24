Black Friday - Half Price Staff Direct

Related Articles

Marine Resources job updates

The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer.

Hawaiian Aliens

A party to remember! Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources held their 12th and some might say 'legendary' Boat Show Party last week at the Orange Rooms during the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show.

Marine Resources Boat Show Party!

To be held at Orange Rooms on 21st September Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources, is once again preparing for its industry renowned annual Charity Boat Show Party.

Marine Resources sponsor IBI Boat Builder Award

For the second year running! Following the tremendous success of the 2016 IBI Boat Builder Awards, leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources will once again sponsor the Apprenticeship and Training Scheme Award.