TridentUK's Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever

Remember many items have limited stock, so be quick & Don't Miss Out!

Remember many items have limited stock, so be quick & Don't Miss Out!

with up to 50% OFF

with up to 50% OFF

Super Savings on Starbrite with up to 50% OFF

Related Articles

Christmas is Coming!

Time to get some Gift Inspiration from TridentUK Bring your desk to life with the 2018 Rick Tomlinson Desk Calendar, or there's the perfect gift for a sailor - waterproof course card stickers with removable adhesive. Plus wallets, bags and marine tools from Gill, all the way to Spinlock rig gauges.

Stay Warm, Stay Dry, Stay Focused

Great winter products at TridentUK Superb winter thermals from Gill, Crewsaver and TridentUK's own brand. Also performance base layers, gilets, jackets, beanies and drysuits.

A New Age of Drysuits at TridentUK

So much more than just keeping you dry TridentUK's renowned 'All Round Drysuit' for dinghy sailing. A new age for drysuit comfort without compromising on the full protection you have come to expect from a Trident Drysuit.

Up to 50% off and lots of Halloween Treats

Spooky savings at Trident-UK Spooky savings at Trident-UK, with the Gill Thermal Dinghy Top now only £81.25 and Crewsaver's Junior Isthmus Hiking Shorts down to just £30. Plenty more treats (and no tricks) in our online store, with many products reduced by up to 50%.

The cold weather is coming

Is your Drysuit ready? At TridentUK we repair all brands of surface water drysuits, this includes drysuits used for both sports and commercial purposes. The service is both quick and simple.

The Art of Layering

New Ideas, Prices, Products at TridentUK With the arrival of Autumn the weather increases its unpredictability. The practice of layering allows sailors to adapt quickly and easily to these changing conditions.

New 2018 Products at TridentUK

Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit now available The Atacama Pro drysuit rivals its namesake desert as the driest place on earth. Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties to keep you warm and dry whilst out on the water.

End of Season sale continues at TridentUK

Even more price drops and more items added Even more price drops and more products added to the TridentUK End of Season sale. Big savings on Crewsaver and Gill drysuits, Gill dinghy tops and the Regatta Race Timer watch.

TridentUK Sale continues!

Up to 50% OFF Boat Maintenance Save on non-skid deck cleaner, Boat Guard, Instant Hull Cleaner, Star Brite and more!