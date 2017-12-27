Get your entry in for the Brass Monkey

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey © Tim Olin / Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

by Philip Whitehead today at 10:17 am

The GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series is now underway and so it's time get your entry in for the third event in the series: The Brass Monkey at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club on the 27th December.

The event has been full to capacity with over 100 entries for the last few years and we've had to turn boats away. This year we already have over 40 registered with just 5 weeks to go, so don't delay, enter online here.

There will be lots of prizes kindly supported by the club and MSDS. Free camping is available (only 1000' up!) and food available all day.

There are two handicap races scheduled and most dinghies (PY between Mirror - 49er) are welcome, but sorry no multihulls or keelboats. Please look at the Notice of Race on the SailRacer website for details.

The current Notice of Race states:

5.1 Registration: from 09:00.

5.2 Competitor's Briefing: Not before 10:30am

5.3 Two races are planned as follows: Time of first race warning signal: Not before 10:57am Time of second race warning signal: Not before 13:27pm



Entry fees are held for another year at the ridiculously low rates of only £15 for single handers and £25 for double handers WHICH INCLUDES lunch, tea/coffee and post-race nibbles. There are meal wrist bands available for non-entrants. Who said Yorkshire folk are tight?!

Visit www.yorkshiredales.sc and also see also our Facebook discussion group.