Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show

Hyde Sails at the Philippine Oz Goose Nationals

by Lorelie today at 5:38 pm 18-19 November 2017
Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 © Hyde Sails

Our Hyde Sails Cebu team have been busy getting out on the water. As part of ongoing staff initiatives, we encourage all staff members to take time to enjoy sailing boats as much as they enjoy making sails!

Hyde Sails sponsored the first event in this boats history with 18 boats, most of which had sails donated by Hydes as part of our involvement in the Family Boatbuilding Projects that the Taal Lake sailors organise around the country. With 3 boats currently in the Hyde Sails fleet, we also plan to increase this to 5 due to high demand from our staff.

The representatives of Hyde Sails Cebu were Elorde Tampus (skipper), Lorelie Casilan (crew) Marlon Amistad (skipper) and Elmer Verdida (crew) at the Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails
The representatives of Hyde Sails Cebu were Elorde Tampus (skipper), Lorelie Casilan (crew) Marlon Amistad (skipper) and Elmer Verdida (crew) at the Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails

A key factor of these boats is the ability to double up as a craft to be used in adverse circumstances such as flooding during a typhoon. The designer, Aussie Mik Storer, designed the boat to be built at home from locally sourced materials. This makes the boat ideal for anyone on a small budget and with over 7,000 islands to explore, more adventures can be made!

Hyde Sails Cebu already have a 2018 staff sailing program organised around the Oz Goose with training and race weekends for those keen to learn and progress. With some of the team dedicating their spare time to maintenance and upkeep of the boats.

Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails
Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails

Below is a report from Hyde Sails Cebu Sales Coordinator Lorelie Casilan at the fleets first Nationals.

Hyde Sails Oz Goose Nationals 2017 18-19th November 2017, Talisay Batangas

Hyde Sails Cebu were fortunate to be able to sponsor the first Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 that was held in picturesque Taal Lake in Talisay Batangas. This is the fastest growing sailing fleet in the country, with around 30 boats built to date, mostly home builds on a small budget.

This event was successfully put together by Mr. Peter Capotosto, Mr. Michael Storer and Mr. Roy Espiritu. There were 18 boats with 2 crew in each boat.

The representatives of Hyde Sails Cebu were Elorde Tampus (skipper), Lorelie Casilan (crew) Marlon Amistad (skipper) and Elmer Verdida (crew). Elorde and I (Lorelie) finished all the 8 races but Marlon and Elmer missed 3 races on the Sunday with a broken mast but still managed to get back out on the water for the last 2 races with a borrowed mast.

Marlon Amistad (skipper) & Elmer Verdida (crew) during the Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails
Marlon Amistad (skipper) & Elmer Verdida (crew) during the Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails

The event was held over two days. On the first day, we were hoping for more wind than we actually got, therefore only managed 2 out of the 4 scheduled races on day 1. Day 2 brought with it 15 to 18 knot winds. And with 6 races the full schedule was completed

Elorde Tampus (skipper) & Lorelie Casilan (crew) during the Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails
Elorde Tampus (skipper) & Lorelie Casilan (crew) during the Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails

Congratulation to all the winners, 1st place - Mr. Peter Capotosto sailing with Angelique Tauzon, 2nd place - Mr. Michael Storer sailing with Nelmalyn Crausos and 3rd place – Mr. Job Ferranco sailing with Mikee Vinzon.

The 2 teams from Hyde finished in 9th (Elorde and Lorelie) and 11th (Marlon and Elmer) overall, which we were very happy with for our first ever competitive sailing. We will be back again next year and hopefully further up the fleet.

We would like to thank Michael Storer, Peter Capotosto and Roy Espiritu for organizing the event on behalf of Hyde Sails, and to Martin Newman for our last minute racing rules training.

Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails
Philippine Oz Goose Nationals 2017 - photo © Hyde Sails

Related Articles

Developing sails for the F101 foiling tri
We speak to Hyde Sails' Richard Lovering We spoke to Richard Lovering about Hyde Sails' role in the development of the F101 foiling trimaran. Richard went in to it with almost a clean sheet as it wasn't just a new boat, but also a new concept. Posted on 17 Aug Adventure across the Atlantic!
For Hyde Sails' Luke Yeates and his fiancée Who doesn't love a good adventure... with stories of storms, icebergs and a few new underwater friends Hyde Sails Own Label Manager Luke Yeates and his fiancée Jessie Zevalkink are currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Posted on 2 Jul Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar Hyde Sails announce massive loft space increase
Due to unprecedented demand "We have just increased our loft by 33% to nearly 6000 m2, an area that approximates to 25 tennis courts, due to a relentless increase in demand" says MD Nigel Grogan, "Staff will also increase from the current level of 257 to around 300." Posted on 17 Feb Steve Nicholson Memorial win
For McGrane's Merlin powered by Hyde We spoke to Ben McGrane after his win in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton SC on Saturday, sailing a Merlin Rocket with his wife Roz. Ben has been working with Hyde Sails developing the Merlin sails and had a new set for the event. Posted on 31 Jan Hyde Sails at boot Düsseldorf 2017
1,813 exhibitors and 1,800 boats on display As an old hand at UK boat shows, this was to be my first time visiting Düsseldorf Boot Show and what a delightful surprise it was. With 1,800 boats on display and a 220,000 sqm exhibition area, there truly is something for every water sports enthusiast. Posted on 27 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Hyde Sails join the Solo class
And purchase a brand-new boat Hyde continue their commitment to the traditional One Design classes with the purchase of a Brand New Solo. The Solo is most certainly the single handed 'class of the moment' with large turnouts at both sailing clubs and open events. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 1000th order for Hyde Denmark distributor
Congratulations to Kjeld for landmark Congratulations to Kjeld Larsen, Hyde Sails distributor in Denmark, on placing his 1000th order with the loft! Kjeld has been working with Hyde Sails as a distributor since placing his first order in March 2008. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Tim Sandall Interview
East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36. Posted on 8 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy