25 stellar teams ready to line up at the SSL Finals 2017

The fleet with Paradise Island in the background at the Star Sailors League SSL Finals 2016 © Mark Jardine The fleet with Paradise Island in the background at the Star Sailors League SSL Finals 2016 © Mark Jardine

by Star Sailors League today at 5:04 pm

25 stellar teams will be competing at the 2017 SSL Finals, 9 among the top 10 Star Sailors of 2017 and 16 wild cards drawn from every aspect of the sport.

Paul Goodison (GBR) - Frithjof Kleen (GER)

Loick Peyron (FRA) - Pascal Rambeau (FRA)

Francesco Bruni (ITA) - Nando Colaninno (ITA)

Franck Cammas (FRA) - Mark Strube (USA)

Torben Grael (BRA) - Guilherme de Almeida (BRA)

Paul Cayard (USA) - Phil Trinter (USA)

Robert Scheidt (BRA) - Henry Boening (BRA)

Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) - Dominik Zycki (POL)

Freddy Loof (SWE) - Bruno Prada (BRA)

Ben Saxton (GBR) - Steve Mitchell (GBR)

Oskari Muhonen (FIN) - Johan Tillander (SWE)

Facundo Olezza (ARG) - Juan Pablo Engelhard (ARG)

Xavier Rohart (FRA) - Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

Lars Grael (BRA) - Samuel Gonçalves (BRA)

Georgy Shadyuko (RUS) - Alexander Zybin (RUS)

Jonathan Lobert (FRA) - Fabian Pic (FRA)

Eivind Melleby (NOR) - Joshua Revkin (USA)

Augie Diaz (USA) - Austin Sperry (USA)

Hamish Pepper (NZL) - Craig Monk (NZL)

Mark Mendelblatt (USA) - Brian Fatih (USA)

George Szabo (USA) - Edoardo Natucci (ITA)

Diego Negri (ITA) - Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)

Philipp Buhl (GER) - Markus Koy (GER)

Hubert Merkelbach (GER) - Arthur Lopes (BRA)

Ivan Gaspic (CRO) - Ante Sitic (CRO)

25 Olympic medals hanging on the necks of the 2017 SSL Finalists, of which 7 are gold medals. A huge number of World Champions in both Olympic and big boat classes, Volvo Ocean Race, Louis Vuitton and America's Cup winners, and for the first time some solo around-the-world-navigator. It is such an honour for the Star Sailors League to have for the first time two French legends such as Loick Peyron and Franck Cammas. British Olympic gold medalist Paul Goodison will race on the Star boat for the first time, after winning twice in a row the Moth Worlds, nothing farthest from the once Olympic double handed boat designed in 1911. We shall see some true Star champions competition among Robert Scheidt, Freddy Loof, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Hamish Pepper, Mark Mendelblatt, Eivind Melleby, Xavier Rohart and the crews Bruno Prada, Frithjof Kleen, Pierre-Alexis Ponsot, Brian Fatih and Dominik Zycki all of whom racing at the London Olympics in 2012. They weren't on the water in Weymouth but are certainly going to join the Star ring, the Grael brothers – Torben and Lars – Paul Cayard, Augie Diaz and George Szabo, all sporting the Gold star on the mainsail for winning the class World Championship, Diego Negri and Francesco Bruni, who have history for fighting to represent Italy at the Olympics back in the days.

A competition within the competition, will be among the Artemis Racing team members: Paul Goodison, Loick Peyron, Freddy Loof, Francesco Bruni and the ones from the 34th America's Cup team Paul Cayard and Craig Monk.

For the first time at the SSL Finals there will be not one but two rookies, two Finn Junior World champions, Facundo Olezza, who won the title in 2016 and Oskari Muhonen who's just won it last August. The two Finn sailors know how to handle intense competition, they just need to get acquainted to the boat first – though Facundo has already been sailing it at the SSL Finals 2016 and at the Star Worlds.

After four days of qualification rounds for all, from December 5th to the 8th, the competition goes into the knockout stages on Saturday, December the 9th. Single races decide who survives and who is heading for the dock. The last four teams will contest a thrilling final race, the first to finish will be the winner of the 2017 SSL Finals and take home the lion's share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

You shall join all the action live and free streaming on internet with expert commentary from special studio guests. On the water, the latest in hi-tech camera technology, as well as Virtual Eye 3D Graphics, will provide thrilling viewing. Armchair sailors can also join the race with Virtual Regatta.

Keep following us on the official website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to be updated on the SSL Finalists' list, social events and more of the Star Sailors League major event of the year.

finals.starsailors.com