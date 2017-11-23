Henri Lloyd Sport announced as Official Off Bike Clothing Partner to Team Sky

Team Sky - Henri Lloyd Sport © Henri Lloyd Sport Team Sky - Henri Lloyd Sport © Henri Lloyd Sport

by Henri Lloyd Sport today at 7:00 pm

Henri Lloyd is delighted to announce their new partnership with Team Sky; The world's number one ranked professional cycling team and five time Tour de France winner. Henri Lloyd Sport will be the team's Official Off Bike Clothing Partner until 2020.

Henri Lloyd is widely regarded as global market leaders in technical sailing and lifestyle apparel and has recently launched a new era of performance apparel – Henri Lloyd Sport, a transitional and multi-activity sports clothing collection.

Henri Lloyd's pedigree in supplying leading teams and sports people for over half a century, and the company's extensive knowledge and expertise in innovative fabric technology and design, made them the brand of choice for Team Sky's off bike clothing partner.

Founded and based in Manchester, England, Henri Lloyd is extremely proud of its British heritage and delighted to be partnering the elite sports team. Team Sky riders and support staff will be kitted out in the latest product technology from the Henri Lloyd Sport collection, which will reflect the team's identity and brand ethos.

Martin Strzelecki, CEO of Henri Lloyd said; "We are thrilled to announce our official partnership with Team Sky, a team that reflects our shared values of innovation and performance. We are very excited about our future together and wish the team every success for the forthcoming racing season".

Team Sky Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said; "Henri Lloyd is an iconic British brand with its roots in Manchester. Like Team Sky, they are extremely proud of that heritage.

"Throughout their history Henri Lloyd have led the way in the science, design and production of best in class technical wear which is made to take on the toughest conditions - from extreme temperatures to rain, wind and snow.

"Henri Lloyd understand elite performance needs and they work with those who have to be at their best in extreme environments, from the America's Cup through to Formula One.

"They are continuously looking for advancements and new solutions to the same challenges that we face as we race and train in all conditions around the world.

"We are excited to begin collaborating with Henri Lloyd, sharing and benefiting from their knowledge and working together to ensure Team Sky stay ahead of the competition"

Henri Lloyd Sport will also be launching an official Team Sky merchandise range in 2018.

Henri Lloyd Sport

With technology born at sea, in the harshest conditions on the planet, in the challenges of man versus nature - Henri Lloyd created apparel that tamed the elements.

Experience and expertise has challenged Henri Lloyd to move the horizon of the possible, and this mission has led to the launch of the new Henri Lloyd Sport collection for 2018.

Henri Lloyd Sport harnesses more than a half century of pushing boundaries, equipping you to go beyond. By boat, track or field - move your horizon.

www.henrilloyd.com

About Team Sky

Formed in Britain in 2010, Team Sky have become one of the leading teams and most recognisable brands in cycling.

With Sir Dave Brailsford as Team Principal, Team Sky have become well-known for their rigorous and analytical approach to performance improvement.

Team Sky have won five of the last six editions of the Tour de France and are currently the UCI's number one ranked men's professional cycling team.

www.teamsky.com