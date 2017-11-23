Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Elite 728x90

Henri Lloyd Sport announced as Official Off Bike Clothing Partner to Team Sky

by Henri Lloyd Sport today at 7:00 pm 23 November 2017
Team Sky - Henri Lloyd Sport © Henri Lloyd Sport

Henri Lloyd is delighted to announce their new partnership with Team Sky; The world's number one ranked professional cycling team and five time Tour de France winner. Henri Lloyd Sport will be the team's Official Off Bike Clothing Partner until 2020.

Henri Lloyd is widely regarded as global market leaders in technical sailing and lifestyle apparel and has recently launched a new era of performance apparel – Henri Lloyd Sport, a transitional and multi-activity sports clothing collection.

Henri Lloyd's pedigree in supplying leading teams and sports people for over half a century, and the company's extensive knowledge and expertise in innovative fabric technology and design, made them the brand of choice for Team Sky's off bike clothing partner.

Founded and based in Manchester, England, Henri Lloyd is extremely proud of its British heritage and delighted to be partnering the elite sports team. Team Sky riders and support staff will be kitted out in the latest product technology from the Henri Lloyd Sport collection, which will reflect the team's identity and brand ethos.

Martin Strzelecki, CEO of Henri Lloyd said; "We are thrilled to announce our official partnership with Team Sky, a team that reflects our shared values of innovation and performance. We are very excited about our future together and wish the team every success for the forthcoming racing season".

Paul & Martin Strzelecki - Henri Lloyd Chairman & CEO - photo © Henri Lloyd Sport
Paul & Martin Strzelecki - Henri Lloyd Chairman & CEO - photo © Henri Lloyd Sport

Team Sky Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said; "Henri Lloyd is an iconic British brand with its roots in Manchester. Like Team Sky, they are extremely proud of that heritage.

"Throughout their history Henri Lloyd have led the way in the science, design and production of best in class technical wear which is made to take on the toughest conditions - from extreme temperatures to rain, wind and snow.

"Henri Lloyd understand elite performance needs and they work with those who have to be at their best in extreme environments, from the America's Cup through to Formula One.

"They are continuously looking for advancements and new solutions to the same challenges that we face as we race and train in all conditions around the world.

"We are excited to begin collaborating with Henri Lloyd, sharing and benefiting from their knowledge and working together to ensure Team Sky stay ahead of the competition"

Henri Lloyd Sport will also be launching an official Team Sky merchandise range in 2018.

Henri Lloyd Sport

With technology born at sea, in the harshest conditions on the planet, in the challenges of man versus nature - Henri Lloyd created apparel that tamed the elements.

Experience and expertise has challenged Henri Lloyd to move the horizon of the possible, and this mission has led to the launch of the new Henri Lloyd Sport collection for 2018.

Henri Lloyd Sport harnesses more than a half century of pushing boundaries, equipping you to go beyond. By boat, track or field - move your horizon.

www.henrilloyd.com

About Team Sky

Formed in Britain in 2010, Team Sky have become one of the leading teams and most recognisable brands in cycling.

With Sir Dave Brailsford as Team Principal, Team Sky have become well-known for their rigorous and analytical approach to performance improvement.

Team Sky have won five of the last six editions of the Tour de France and are currently the UCI's number one ranked men's professional cycling team.

www.teamsky.com

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd Winter Product Guide
Warmth and protection combined with agility Today's technical sailing apparel has been designed to offer the essential warmth you require when winter boating. Modern day technical clothing solutions can offer high levels of warmth and protection and still allow you the move ability you require. Posted on 13 Nov Henri Lloyd launches Sport Collection
Multi-activity section of sports apparel New for Spring 2018, Henri Lloyd are launching a multi-activity section of sports apparel, for both men and women. Posted on 7 Nov Win a Trip to Tresco Island
Plus £500 to spend at Henri Lloyd Win a Luxury Week on Tresco Island and £500 to spend at HenriLloyd.com. The prize is for up to 6 people; at least two must be over 18. Posted on 4 Nov Henri Lloyd Sailing Sale
Up to 30% off selected products Including the Shadow Boot: Take the highest grade waterproof leather for durability, add NASA technologies for astronaut-approved temperature control, along with high tech sports shoe design for athletic comfort and you have the ideal boot. Posted on 2 Nov The 20% Off Autumn Event at Henri Lloyd
Seleected lines reduced for men and women In the menswear section, the Marwood Crew Knit was £109 now £87.20 and the Manston Denim was £79 now £63.20. For ladies, the Nathalie Crew Neck was £119 now £95.20 and the Paige Fairisle Knit was £99 now £79.20. Posted on 28 Oct 50% Off Land Rover BAR Merchandise
While stocks last! Land Rover BAR Merchandise now 50% off while stocks last. Land Rover BAR Replica Cap now £12.50! Posted on 11 Oct Henri Lloyd Yachting Sale Favourites
Some great savings on six key pieces Some great savings on six key pieces including the Aqua Down Jacket, Land Rover BAR tee and jacket, Energy Jacket, Aqua Down gilet and Octogrip Mono shoe. Posted on 9 Oct Henri Lloyd End of Season Yachting Clearance
Dive in! It's all smooth sailing from here with 30% off Dive in! It's all smooth sailing from here with 30% off selected lines. Posted on 25 Sep Henri Lloyd Cyclone Collection
A firm favorite within the range A firm favorite within the Henri Lloyd range, the Cyclone Collection of products offer all the benefits of Soft Shell performance with the additional benefit of lightweight thermal insulation. Posted on 13 Sep Henri Lloyd Presence
At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 Henri Lloyd will be exhibiting their Technical Marine range at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year, via their Marine Retailers, where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice. Posted on 8 Sep

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy