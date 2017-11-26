Announcing 2018 HP30 Class Limits

A fresh start for the HP30 Class © HP30 A fresh start for the HP30 Class © HP30

by HP30 Class today at 4:09 pm

At the HP30 Class working group meeting on Monday 20th November, it was agreed by the owners of the existing fleet that the HP30 Class rule would be amended very slightly, to coalesce the maximum length of high performance yachts around a length of 30'.

With so many small fast boats available in this sector, it was deemed unnecessary to have such a wide gap between the shortest and the longest boats, as a consequence it was determined that the maximum length for new boats should be 30' or 9.2 metres. Existing boats (boats with an IRC age date or series date prior to the 1st January 2015) remain at 9.5m. Putting this into the context of what boats fit the class, amongst others, the following boats comply: C&C30, Extreme-26, FarEast28, Farr30, Farr280, Henderson30, MC31, Open 7.5, Pauger30, Seascape 27 and Soto30.

2018 Events Schedule

The class is in the process of finalising class starts at as many events as possible and the HP30 Class Nationals will be hosted in Poole at the International Paints Regatta, with three days of windward: leeward racing. Other exciting events include the Round the Island Race, Cowes Week and of course the points series finale at the end of the season.

"Excellent progress with the HP30 class following the latest owners meeting - further narrowing the class limits. This will bring all the boats closer together to ensure very exciting racing at all the events next year!" comments Alex Locke, skipper of the most recently acquired Farrr280. "Most excitingly, there is still plenty of time, between now and the start of the season for new owners to join this exciting fleet."