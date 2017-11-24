Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Nov Funding the Future 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Formula Kite World Championship at Oman Sail - Day 4

by Oman Sail today at 3:52 pm 20-24 November 2017

Competition at the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman saw the stakes raised as the leading racers battled to secure a top 10 spot and the chance to go for glory in the Medal Series on the final day on Friday.

The duels on the water off Muscat's Al Mouj beach in the top fleet, with riders battling for position, were intense, with the slightest mistake proving costly in what is undoubtedly the strongest kitefoil racing line-up of the year.

France's Nico Parlier barely put a foot wrong on the penultimate day of the five-day regatta on the Gulf of Oman's flat waters, in a shifty 10 to 11 knot breeze, extending his lead and giving himself a healthy advantage. It didn't all go his way, however, Britain's Olly Bridge managed to get the better of the Frenchman in one race, notching up his first win and taking second place on the leaderboard. This victory came right after he had failed to complete the previous race and had to be rescued after breaking two lines and seeing his kite tumble into the water.

Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 4 - photo © Oman Sail
Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 4 - photo © Oman Sail

France's Axel Mazella secured third place on the leaderboard after a day of neck-and-neck competition with rivals Parlier and Bridge that saw ultra-fast (just over) seven-minute laps of the course.

Despite intense competition from a classy field – with 10 of the 18-strong gold fleet riders aged under 21 – the leading trio were in a class of their own. The chasing pack, however, was almost as quick, with most finishing just seconds after the leaders.

The biggest winner on day four of the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) Formula Kite World Championships, hosted by Oman Sail with associate sponsor Al Mouj Muscat, was Riley Gibbs, from the USA, who put in a stellar performance and notched up a clutch of high-placed finishes.

He was awarded a scoring redress for the five races he was forced to miss on Wednesday after a collision in a port-starboard incident with the reigning Formula Kite World Champion, Maxime Nocher, from Monaco. The award propelled him to fourth on the leaderboard and secured his place in the Medal Series.

Slovenian Toni Vodisek, 17, put his best foot forward on day four, enjoying his finest day on the water so far with a brace of second and third place finishes in the top fleet's six races, putting him fifth overall.

Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 4 - photo © Oman Sail
Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 4 - photo © Oman Sail

Russian Denis Taradin had a slightly more chequered outing, but his strong finishes in the opening clashes of the two-day Finals Series were enough to put him in ninth place overall going into the final day.

"Behind the leading three guys there is a battle for every single place," said Taradin. "It's definitely the toughest fleet I've ever sailed in. The whole line-up is packed. I love every single moment of it. I try not to care too much about the result, enjoy myself and not make too much trouble in my mind."

Frenchman Théo de Ramecourt, tenth overall, was also revelling in the intensity of the competition that he believed ultimately could only be good for his future performance.

"The level here is just insane," said de Ramecourt. "One race you can be number four, then number 14. You just can't make any mistakes. It's really hard, but it's so interesting. We now have a new vision of what racing is. I'm so happy with my speed and performance."

In the women's fleet, another battle has been unfolding out on the water between France's Alexia Fancelli and Russia's Elena Kalinina, with both trailing in the wake of the reigning Formula Kite World Champion, Daniela Moroz, from the USA, who posted six wins out of six today.

Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 4 - photo © Oman Sail
Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 4 - photo © Oman Sail

Fancelli was pleased to have bagged a second and a trio of third place finishes that gave her the edge and put her in second place on the leaderboard over former Formula Kite World Champion, Kalinina. The pair, are just one point apart going into the final day.

"I'm so pleased that I'm in the game with Elena Kalinina for a second-place finish," said Fancelli. "We've had a long day, but I'm absolutely going faster. So now it's about tactics and reading the wind shifts on the course to earn the best advantage."

Provisional Results after Day 4:

Men (top five, 12 finals series races, 2 discards)
1 Nico Parlier (FRA) 14pts
2 Olly Bridge (GBR) 27pts
3 Axel Mazella (FRA) 31pts
4 Riley Gibbs (USA) 56pts
5 Toni Vodisek (SLO) 87pts

Women (top three, 23 races, 4 discards)
1 Daniela Moroz (USA) 19pts
2 Alexia Fancelli (FRA) 43pts
3 Elena Kalinina (RUS) 44pts

Full results can be found at www.formulakite.com/results

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Formula Kite World Championship day 3
France's Nico Parlier asserts dominance With the top fleet stacked with the world's fastest kite racers the battles at the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman just got a lot fiercer in awesome conditions that provided a perfect stage for the riders' supreme athleticism. Posted on 22 Nov Formula Kite World Championship day 2
Leaders tighten grip on top spots in stellar conditions The leading riders consolidated their hold on the top tier of the leaderboard with spectacularly-close competition at the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman as conditions delivered epic racing. Posted on 21 Nov Formula Kite World Championship day 1
Racing kicks off in perfect conditions Britain's Bridge brothers, Olly and Guy, signalled their intent when they bagged a big tally of first places in the opening exchanges of the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman, giving them the top two spots on the leaderboard. Posted on 20 Nov IKA KiteFoil World Championships overall
Parlier takes title while Mazella grabs GoldCup crown France's Nico Parlier put on an imperious display to seize the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil World Championship on the final day of racing on the Italian resort island of Sardinia. Posted on 9 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 4
Variable breezes cause Parlier to falter but retain his lead The battle at the head of the order intensified as the changeable breezes caused the otherwise flawless French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier to skip a beat even as he cemented his overall lead on the Italian island of Sardinia. Posted on 8 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 3
All change at the top as 'survival' conditions challenge racers Gusty Mistral winds played to the strengths of French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier when he seized pole position on the leaderboard with a perfect three bullets that left rivals struggling to match his pace in the punchy conditions. Posted on 7 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 2
All change at top as survival conditions challenge racers Gusty Mistral winds played to the strengths of French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier when he seized pole position on the leaderboard with a perfect three bullets that left rivals struggling to match his pace in the punchy conditions. Posted on 7 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 1
Tricky day for front-runners in testing and fickle breezes None of the favourites to take the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil World Championship title had it all their own in the opening exchanges on sparkling blue Mediterranean waters off the Italian island of Sardinia. Posted on 6 Oct IKA KiteFoil GoldCup in Weifang, China
Mazella holds nerve to clinch victory in tense final In an anxious final day France's Axel Mazella sealed victory at the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil GoldCup in eastern China with a pair of assured bullets. Posted on 14 Sep Formula Kite World Championships preview
Oman to host in November A championship fleet of up to 105 male and female competitors are expected at the championship, which features the high-performance hydrofoiling Formula Kite boards. The class is the newest discipline in kiteboarding. Posted on 20 Aug

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy