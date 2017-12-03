Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Blaze Cover
Rain and Sun Blaze Cover

Down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series™ as Los Cabos prepares to host the 2017 showdown

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 8:01 pm 30 November - 3 December 2017
Down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images

In a week's time the stunning Mexican municipality of Los Cabos will host the season finale of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™, bringing to an end what has been a thrilling season of high-performance foiling catamaran racing.

The final Act, presented by SAP, will see eight teams from eight nations - including a Mexican-flagged wildcard - go head-to-head from 30 November – 3 December. But, with the overall season victory at stake and the Act worth double points, the pressure is on more than ever for the crews.

Front-runner SAP Extreme Sailing Team has had an outstanding season so far and has shown no signs of slowing down, but victory for the Danish squad is not guaranteed at this critical stage.

"This is my first season on the Extreme Sailing Series and to have been able to join such a fantastic team and to be leading the Series is great," said Kiwi helm Adam Minoprio.

"We've been up against some very tough teams and to have a few points up our sleeve going into the last event is great, but we have a long way to go to win. We need to do everything perfectly in Los Cabos. One slip-up or one gear failure could mean the one point that costs us the Series.

"It will be hard work for the teams to stay concentrated with all the fun to be had in Los Cabos with the sports fishing, surfing and beach culture," added Minoprio on the venue for Act 8, a new host location for the Series.

Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air are not out of the fight yet. If the Omani team, that narrowly missed out on victory in 2016, is able to put two boats between itself and the current leader in the rankings for Los Cabos it will claim the 2017 title.

Down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Lloyd Images
Down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Lloyd Images

"The season has been a very competitive one. We've been fairly consistent and are looking to finish it off strong," said skipper Robertson.

"It's not going to be easy for us to win as SAP Extreme Sailing Team have a nice buffer but they have it all to lose. The pressure is off us and we will be going out there with free spirits looking for the win," he added.

Robertson seconded Minoprio's enthusiasm about the new Stadium Racing venue, located at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula: "At Team Oman Air, we're excited to visit Los Cabos, mainly for the Mexican food and the surf. It has been super nice for the Series to visit new cities this year. San Diego turned it on for the last Act; maybe Mexico can one-up it."

2016 champion Alinghi goes into Act 8 in third, just one point behind Team Oman Air, meaning they too are in with a shot at the title, while Red Bull Sailing Team, currently in fourth, will be looking to secure a spot on the overall podium. The Austrian team, skippered by double Olympic gold-medalist Roman Hagara, has had three podium finishes so far this season.

Having been joined by Ben Ainslie for San Diego, Land Rover BAR Academy has enlisted the help of Giles Scott, a fellow Olympic gold medalist and America's Cup sailor, for the final stage. The British syndicate is in sixth place, two-points behind NZ Extreme Sailing Team helmed by America's Cup winner Josh Junior.

The regular six crews will be joined by two wildcards Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, the US team who also competed in San Diego, and Team Extreme México. The Mexican entry will have three of the country's top sailors on board, including skipper Erik Brockmann. The trio will be the first Mexicans ever to compete in the Series.

Los Cabos, which is famed for its beautiful beaches and perfect year-round weather, looks set to deliver a spectacular final event as the Extreme Sailing Series makes its debut. Fans visiting the area can expect an endless variety of sporting and cultural events and entertainment options for everyone, including golf, fishing, and surfing tournaments, as well as food festivals and art festivals showcasing music and film. Find out more about the venue on the Visit Los Cabos website.

Down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Photomexico / Francisco Estrada
Down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Photomexico / Francisco Estrada

Rodrigo Esponda, General Director of Tourism of Los Cabos Trust, commented: "Los Cabos has demonstrated once again that it is a destination capable of hosting events of the high level of the Extreme Sailing Series, thanks to its infrastructure and services. I invite all the participating teams and media to live and share everything that Los Cabos can offer."

Héctor Flores, CEO for the Mexico Tourism Board, said: "We are excited to welcome fans and participants of the Extreme Sailing Series to Mexico to experience the richness and many wonders of Los Cabos. Its mega-biodiversity, gastronomy, adventure and luxury and high-impact events are only a slice of what makes Mexico a world of its own and what makes visitors return each year."

Spectators can enjoy activities and front row seats in the free-to-enter public Race Village, located on Médano Beach, or upgrade to experience the event from the comfort of the VIP Extreme Club. Find out more about the public event site and the VIP packages available on the official website.

The fleet will race from 14:00 – 17:00 local time (UTC-7) from Thursday 30 November – Sunday 3 December. Fans can follow the action online on the live blog on Thursday and Friday and can watch the live stream on the official YouTube and Facebook channels on Saturday and Sunday. Racing will be broadcast live on TV channels across the globe from 15:30 – 17:00 on Sunday 3 December.

Crew line-up for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 8, Los Cabos, presented by SAP

Alinghi (SUI)
Co-skipper/helm: Arnaud Psarofaghis (SUI)
Tactician/mainsail trimmer: Nicolas Charbonnier (FRA)
Headsail trimmer: Nils Frei (SUI)
Bowman: Yves Detrey (SUI)
Floater/foil trimmer: Timothé Lapauw (FRA)

Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR)
Skipper/bowman: Rob Bunce (GBR)
Helm: Giles Scott (GBR)
Mainsail trimmer: Elliot Hanson (GBR)
Headsail trimmer: Oli Greber (GBR)/Sam Batten (GBR)
Floater: Adam Kay (GBR)/Matt Brushwood (GBR)

Lupe Tortilla Demetrio (USA) Wildcard
Skipper/helm: John Tomko (USA)
Crew: Matthew Whitehead (USA)
Crew: Tripp Burd (USA)
Crew: Trevor Burd (USA)
Bowman: Jonathan Atwood (USA)

NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL)
Co-skipper/helm: Josh Junior (NZL)
Co-skipper/mainsail trimmer: Graeme Sutherland (NZL)
Headsail trimmer: Harry Hull (NZL)
Foil trimmer: Josh Salthouse (NZL)
Bowman: Andy Maloney (NZL)
Reserve: Matt Connolly (NZL)

Oman Air (OMA)
Skipper/helm: Phil Robertson (NZL)
Mainsail trimmer: Pete Greenhalgh (GBR)
Headsail trimmer: Ed Smyth (NZL/AUS)
Bowman: James Wierzbowski (AUS)
Bowman: Nasser Al Mashari (OMA)

Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT)
Skipper/helm: Roman Hagara (AUT)
Tactician: Hans Peter Steinacher (AUT)
Mainsail trimmer: Stewart Dodson (NZL)
Headsail trimmer: Adam Piggott (GBR)
Bowman: Will Tiller (NZL)

SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN)
Co-skipper/tactician/mainsail trimmer: Rasmus Køstner (DEN)
Co-skipper/coach: Jes Gram-Hansen (DEN)
Helm: Adam Minoprio (NZL)
Headsail trimmer: Pierluigi de Felice (ITA)
Bowman: Richard Mason (GBR)
Trim assist/grinder: Mads Emil Stephensen (DEN)

Team Extreme Mexico (MEX) Wildcard
Skipper/foil trimmer: Erik Brockmann (MEX)
Helm: Chris Taylor (GBR)
Mainsail trimmer: Alex Higby (GBR)
Headsail trimmer: Tom Buggy (GBR)
Floater: Danel Belausteguigoitia (MEX)
Floater: Armando Noriega Negrete (MEX)
Reserve: Martin Evans (GBR)

2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ Standings:

1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 78 pts
2nd Oman Air (OMA) 73 points
3rd Alinghi (SUI) 72 pts
4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 66 pts
5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) 56 pts
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 54 pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Giles Scott to race with Land Rover BAR Academy
For 2017 Extreme Sailing Series finale in Mexico Giles Scott – Olympic gold medallist and tactician aboard Land Rover BAR for the 35th America's Cup – will join the young sailors of the Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico for the final Act of the Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Posted today at 9:52 am Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to extend series lead It was déjà vu for SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi as it went down to the final double-points race to decide the winner of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego. Posted on 23 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 3
SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego at Act 7 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted on 22 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 2
Alinghi ahead but SAP Extreme Sailing Team applies pressure A stellar performance from SAP Extreme Sailing Team saw Alinghi's lead dwindle to just one point at the half way stage of the seventh Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego. Posted on 21 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 1
Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy the teams to beat Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy were the teams to beat on the opening day of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego, USA. But it was the Swiss who demonstrated their prowess in the light winds and took the overnight lead. Posted on 20 Oct Californian Morgan Larson returns
For Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego will see the return of former Series champion Morgan Larson. Posted on 17 Oct Sir Ben Ainslie joins Land Rover BAR Academy
For Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper of the British America's Cup Challenger, Land Rover BAR, will join Land Rover BAR Academy for their penultimate 2017 event, Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 17 Oct Marseille One Design overall
Champagne for Zoulou, caviar for Realteam Victors were crowned on this final day of Marseille One Design, also the last day of competition on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 15 Oct Marseille One Design day 3
Lake Geneva day for the GC32s Erik Maris' Zoulou scored a perfect scoreline on day three of Marseille One Design, the final event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 14 Oct Marseille One Design day 2
Friday 13th strikes After a perfect opening day with fully flying sailing and the full schedule completed, conditions failed to repeat themselves on Friday, the 13th - day two of GC32 Racing Tour competition at Marseille One Design. Posted on 13 Oct

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy