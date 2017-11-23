Please select your home edition
Seldén welcomes Sam Vaughan back to the fold

by Susannah Hart today at 4:00 pm 23 November 2017

Seldén Mast Ltd is delighted to announce the return of Sam Vaughan to Seldén following a two-year hiatus.

After two successful years as a Senior Membership Executive with the British Marine, Sam ventures back to Seldén as Technical Account Manager to develop Seldén's growing dinghy export market; a key target area for Seldén in 2018 and beyond. Sam will initially be focusing his energies on the international 420, 470 and Snipe classes.

Seldén Mast Ltd Managing Director, Steve Norbury said: "In his previous life at Seldén Sam looked after dinghy OEM and this coupled with his in-depth knowledge of Seldén, our products and procedures, will enable him to hit the ground running."

"At present, it is an exciting time for dinghy products at Seldén with the introduction of our new XPS aluminium alloy and the continued development of our dinghy deck hardware range and we are delighted to have Sam back to really drive our dinghy export sales forward," continued Steve.

Sam will be based in Seldén's Gosport offices and said: "I am thrilled to be back and look forward to reaching out to existing customers as well as developing strong international partnerships for the future."

