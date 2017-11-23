Please select your home edition
CB2000 transforms your Icom radio into a Class B AIS Transponder

by Ian Lockyer today at 9:00 am 23 November 2017
Icom CB2000 ClassB AIS Transponder unit © Icom

Icom UK is pleased to introduce the CB2000 AIS transponder unit which transforms the ICOM IC-M506EURO and IC-M605EURO to VHF/DSC radios complete with Class B AIS transponders.

This transponder radio solution will be ideal for all boaters, including sailing yachts, motor cruisers, RIBS and tenders, indeed anyone who wants the enhanced safety of an AIS transponder and the comfort and benefits it offers.

The CB2000 is a simple solution... it is simple to install and simple to program. Once installed the CB2000 will just work away in the background. The solution aids collision avoidance by helping you track and contact anyone in your area with an AIS transponder. Whether you are keeping in touch with other vessels in the area or tracking other boats on a similar course, you will be able to share information between vessels, leading to improved safety. The package gives you peace of mind by knowing that the vessels around can see you and you can see them!

The CB2000 is conveniently sized and connects to the NMEA2000 backbone that also comes supplied with this package. The unit can be mounted discretely out of sight. It also has an NMEA2000 interface for simple connection to the majority of new AIS-compatible GPS chartplotters and includes an integral NMEA2000 starter kit. It consumes less than 2W power and is self-powered from the NMEA2000 network. The CB2000 requires a dedicated VHF/AIS antenna or a suitable VHF/AIS antenna splitter and an NMEA GPS Chartplotter. There is a USB interface for programming and for PC/MAC-based navigation.

For more details about this new product, visit the CB2000 AIS transponder unit product page.

To find your local approved dealer, contact our sales team on 01227 741741 or email .

