29er class during the Ovington Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club
by Alfie Cogger today at 3:37 pm
18-19 November 2017
On 18th & 19th November 44 boats competed at the 29er Ovington Inland Championships hosted by Grafham Water Sailing Club.
Saturday brought cloud and mild, shifty winds below 10 knots. The race officer had set a good course which allowed us to complete five races. Good consistent sailing saw Freddie Peters & Elliott Wells finish top of the fleet after day one with Nick & Billy close behind after a couple of wins during the day. The lead changed three times during the day, with race wins coming from Freya & Millie, Nick & Billy with Freddie & Elliott taking the last win of the day, to leave them top of the fleet overnight.
Sunday saw sunny and cold conditions with shifty and patchy gusts and about 6 knots for the day. After a general recall, Freddie & Elliott started day two where they had left off on day one, taking a good win, unfortunately the black flag caught out a couple of boats. As did race 7, were we picked up a race win after a close finish with Bella & Anna. This left it all fairly tight with little in it for the top 5 boats. Race 8 saw Freya & Mille take a 3rd win of the weekend.
Over the weekend there was some great racing from all the competitors with Freddie & Elliott pipping Nick & Billy on count back to win the Championship and only 8 points separating the top 5 boats. Open Results: 1st Freddie Peters & Elliott Wells, 2nd Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne, 3rd Pierce Harris & Alfie Cogger. 1st Girls went to Bella Fellows & Anna Sturrock with 1st Juniors Pierce Harris & Alfie Cogger. 1st Mixed team went to Iain Bird & Anna Rowe.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|2139
|FREDDIE PETERS
|ELLIOTT WELLS
|HISC
|2
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|18
|‑23
|31
|2nd
|14
|NICK ROBINS
|BILLY VENNIS‑OZANNE
|HISC / HISC / STOKES BAY
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|‑14
|6
|5
|31
|3rd
|2289
|PIERCE HARRIS
|ALFIE COGGER
|WINDERMERE SCHOOL
|9
|7
|2
|11
|3
|4
|1
|‑18
|37
|4th
|2343
|BELLA FELLOWS
|ANNA STURROCK
|YEALM YC / LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC
|‑13
|8
|4
|3
|13
|2
|2
|6
|38
|5th
|2241
|HENRY JAMESON
|TOBY ATHERTON
|HISC / GURNARD SC
|5
|11
|3
|‑14
|2
|5
|3
|10
|39
|6th
|233
|FREYA BLACK
|MILLIE ALDRIDGE
|HISC / PARKSTONE YC
|1
|1
|‑20
|13
|15
|SCP
|8
|1
|56
|7th
|2381
|IAIN BIRD
|ANNA ROWE
|HISC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR SC
|10
|14
|8
|7
|11
|15
|9
|(BFD)
|74
|8th
|2203
|HATTIE ROGERS
|EMILY COVELL
|ROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC
|7
|20
|‑30
|12
|4
|12
|17
|3
|75
|9th
|2344
|JAMES HAMMETT
|PIERS NICHOLLS
|HISC
|3
|6
|12
|17
|20
|(BFD)
|15
|4
|77
|10th
|2336
|PHOEBE CONELLAN
|JESS JOBSON
|ROYAL TORBAY YC
|14
|13
|23
|6
|16
|‑24
|4
|2
|78
|11th
|2545
|CHRIS JAMES
|JAMES HALL
|HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC
|11
|9
|9
|‑22
|14
|3
|14
|20
|80
|12th
|2493
|EWAN LUKE
|ZAC BLOMELEY
|LLANDUDNO SC
|15
|5
|‑24
|5
|21
|7
|12
|15
|80
|13th
|2700
|SAM JONES
|JOSEPH BRADLEY
|HILL HEAD SC
|12
|3
|6
|4
|‑22
|22
|19
|16
|82
|14th
|2539
|LUKE GRIBBIN
|EWAN GRIBBIN
|PAIGNTON SC
|22
|16
|13
|8
|‑23
|9
|7
|11
|86
|15th
|2028
|ALICE SENIOR
|CAITIE ATKIN
|MOUNTBATTEN WSC / WHITSTABLE YC
|‑32
|17
|18
|16
|6
|27
|10
|8
|102
|16th
|2494
|MORGAN ARCHER
|JACK MILLER
|BLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC
|6
|18
|7
|15
|5
|26
|(BFD)
|30
|107
|17th
|2018
|ARCHIE LECKIE
|BEN IBBOTSON
|LEIGH & LOWTON SC / ANNANDALE
|‑26
|12
|21
|9
|24
|13
|24
|7
|110
|18th
|938
|HARRISON PYE
|HARRY JONES
|DRAYCOTE WATER SC
|18
|22
|10
|23
|8
|10
|(BFD)
|25
|116
|19th
|2332
|TOBY COPE
|HARRY PULFORD
|CARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE
|16
|19
|11
|24
|‑25
|20
|20
|9
|119
|20th
|1508
|OLLIE DIXON
|DYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEY
|ROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC
|8
|23
|14
|21
|‑36
|6
|25
|24
|121
|21st
|1504
|ELLIE WALTON
|DAN ARMSTRONG
|DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER
|20
|24
|17
|26
|7
|11
|16
|‑28
|121
|22nd
|2172
|BEN BATCHELOR
|MADDIE WYLIE
|IOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|19
|10
|‑25
|25
|12
|23
|11
|21
|121
|23rd
|2694
|CHARLOTTE GORDON
|DANI MIDDLETON
|PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC
|‑28
|21
|19
|18
|19
|8
|23
|17
|125
|24th
|382
|SAM COOPER
|SIMON HALL
|LEIGH & LOWTON SC/WEST KIRBY SC
|25
|‑31
|15
|10
|26
|29
|5
|19
|129
|25th
|2229
|HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW
|JESS FLINT
|CARDIFF BAY YC / RUTLAND SC
|21
|15
|28
|19
|18
|(BFD)
|22
|12
|135
|26th
|2341
|HUGO BURROWS
|HAKAN DIGBY
|WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC
|17
|27
|22
|‑30
|17
|25
|21
|22
|151
|27th
|2223
|EDDIE FARRELL
|OLLIE GIBSON
|LLANDUDNO SC
|30
|29
|29
|29
|‑38
|16
|27
|13
|173
|28th
|2292
|SIAN TALBOT
|MADELEINE BRISTOW
|LEIGH AND LOWTON / LEIGH & LOWTON SC
|(DNC)
|28
|27
|31
|29
|32
|13
|14
|174
|29th
|1972
|ISHBEL ZUURMOND
|PHILLY ALA
|MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE
|24
|26
|26
|27
|‑33
|18
|26
|31
|178
|30th
|2345
|FERGUS FOX
|HARRY FOX
|BURGHFIELD SC
|23
|25
|38
|20
|28
|19
|(BFD)
|29
|182
|31st
|2235
|PHOEBE LE MARQUAND
|MADDY KIRK
|RSC/SCSC / BSSC/RSC
|27
|33
|32
|28
|27
|28
|‑37
|32
|207
|32nd
|1818
|LAUREN DISCOMBE
|SOPHIE DORRINGTON
|BOUGH BEECH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC
|34
|38
|‑41
|33
|31
|21
|30
|26
|213
|33rd
|1702
|OLIVER FELLOWS
|WILL ADLER
|CASTLE COVE SC
|33
|32
|31
|32
|30
|‑36
|28
|34
|220
|34th
|2118
|JAMES HOLLIS
|BEN TODD
|RTYC
|(UFD)
|30
|16
|34
|9
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|224
|35th
|1908
|BETH ALBONE
|OLIVER KING
|CHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / HISC
|29
|‑36
|33
|35
|32
|33
|32
|36
|230
|36th
|1784
|PIERS LUXFORD
|JOSEPH DRAKE
|NORFOLK BROADS YC/ROYAL HARWICH YC / WAV
|36
|34
|34
|‑39
|37
|30
|29
|35
|235
|37th
|1781
|TOM COCHRANE
|NAT GRIBBIN
|PAIGNTON SC
|‑41
|35
|37
|37
|35
|38
|31
|27
|240
|38th
|2230
|MAGGIE RICKMAN
|NANCY RICKMAN
|HAYLING ISLAND SC/PAPERCOURT SC
|31
|37
|35
|36
|‑40
|31
|36
|40
|246
|39th
|1196
|SONIA EVANS
|NATALIE MACLAY
|GRAFHAM WATER SC/PRIORY SC / GRAFHAM WAT
|35
|‑42
|40
|41
|34
|34
|33
|33
|250
|40th
|1153
|EMMA JAMES
|TAMSYN HILLS
|PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC
|37
|39
|39
|38
|‑42
|35
|38
|37
|263
|41st
|93
|TOBY PEARCE
|WILLIAM HARRISON
|HORNING SC/SNOWFLAKE SC / MARCONI SC
|40
|40
|36
|‑42
|39
|39
|34
|39
|267
|42nd
|471
|LEON STEIN
|JOSEPH DORMER
|QUEEN MARY SC
|38
|‑43
|42
|43
|43
|37
|35
|38
|276
|43rd
|544
|RYAN BAILEY
|JOE PURDIE
|DABCHICKS SC
|39
|41
|43
|40
|41
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|294
|44th
|2479
|LIAM SCHIESS
|NIALL SCHIESS
|HISC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|315
