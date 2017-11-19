29er class during the Ovington Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Alfie Cogger today at 3:37 pm

On 18th & 19th November 44 boats competed at the 29er Ovington Inland Championships hosted by Grafham Water Sailing Club.

Saturday brought cloud and mild, shifty winds below 10 knots. The race officer had set a good course which allowed us to complete five races. Good consistent sailing saw Freddie Peters & Elliott Wells finish top of the fleet after day one with Nick & Billy close behind after a couple of wins during the day. The lead changed three times during the day, with race wins coming from Freya & Millie, Nick & Billy with Freddie & Elliott taking the last win of the day, to leave them top of the fleet overnight.

Sunday saw sunny and cold conditions with shifty and patchy gusts and about 6 knots for the day. After a general recall, Freddie & Elliott started day two where they had left off on day one, taking a good win, unfortunately the black flag caught out a couple of boats. As did race 7, were we picked up a race win after a close finish with Bella & Anna. This left it all fairly tight with little in it for the top 5 boats. Race 8 saw Freya & Mille take a 3rd win of the weekend.

Over the weekend there was some great racing from all the competitors with Freddie & Elliott pipping Nick & Billy on count back to win the Championship and only 8 points separating the top 5 boats. Open Results: 1st Freddie Peters & Elliott Wells, 2nd Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne, 3rd Pierce Harris & Alfie Cogger. 1st Girls went to Bella Fellows & Anna Sturrock with 1st Juniors Pierce Harris & Alfie Cogger. 1st Mixed team went to Iain Bird & Anna Rowe.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 2139 FREDDIE PETERS ELLIOTT WELLS HISC 2 2 5 2 1 1 18 ‑23 31 2nd 14 NICK ROBINS BILLY VENNIS‑OZANNE HISC / HISC / STOKES BAY 4 4 1 1 10 ‑14 6 5 31 3rd 2289 PIERCE HARRIS ALFIE COGGER WINDERMERE SCHOOL 9 7 2 11 3 4 1 ‑18 37 4th 2343 BELLA FELLOWS ANNA STURROCK YEALM YC / LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC ‑13 8 4 3 13 2 2 6 38 5th 2241 HENRY JAMESON TOBY ATHERTON HISC / GURNARD SC 5 11 3 ‑14 2 5 3 10 39 6th 233 FREYA BLACK MILLIE ALDRIDGE HISC / PARKSTONE YC 1 1 ‑20 13 15 SCP 8 1 56 7th 2381 IAIN BIRD ANNA ROWE HISC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR SC 10 14 8 7 11 15 9 (BFD) 74 8th 2203 HATTIE ROGERS EMILY COVELL ROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC 7 20 ‑30 12 4 12 17 3 75 9th 2344 JAMES HAMMETT PIERS NICHOLLS HISC 3 6 12 17 20 (BFD) 15 4 77 10th 2336 PHOEBE CONELLAN JESS JOBSON ROYAL TORBAY YC 14 13 23 6 16 ‑24 4 2 78 11th 2545 CHRIS JAMES JAMES HALL HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC 11 9 9 ‑22 14 3 14 20 80 12th 2493 EWAN LUKE ZAC BLOMELEY LLANDUDNO SC 15 5 ‑24 5 21 7 12 15 80 13th 2700 SAM JONES JOSEPH BRADLEY HILL HEAD SC 12 3 6 4 ‑22 22 19 16 82 14th 2539 LUKE GRIBBIN EWAN GRIBBIN PAIGNTON SC 22 16 13 8 ‑23 9 7 11 86 15th 2028 ALICE SENIOR CAITIE ATKIN MOUNTBATTEN WSC / WHITSTABLE YC ‑32 17 18 16 6 27 10 8 102 16th 2494 MORGAN ARCHER JACK MILLER BLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC 6 18 7 15 5 26 (BFD) 30 107 17th 2018 ARCHIE LECKIE BEN IBBOTSON LEIGH & LOWTON SC / ANNANDALE ‑26 12 21 9 24 13 24 7 110 18th 938 HARRISON PYE HARRY JONES DRAYCOTE WATER SC 18 22 10 23 8 10 (BFD) 25 116 19th 2332 TOBY COPE HARRY PULFORD CARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE 16 19 11 24 ‑25 20 20 9 119 20th 1508 OLLIE DIXON DYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEY ROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC 8 23 14 21 ‑36 6 25 24 121 21st 1504 ELLIE WALTON DAN ARMSTRONG DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER 20 24 17 26 7 11 16 ‑28 121 22nd 2172 BEN BATCHELOR MADDIE WYLIE IOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC 19 10 ‑25 25 12 23 11 21 121 23rd 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON DANI MIDDLETON PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC ‑28 21 19 18 19 8 23 17 125 24th 382 SAM COOPER SIMON HALL LEIGH & LOWTON SC/WEST KIRBY SC 25 ‑31 15 10 26 29 5 19 129 25th 2229 HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW JESS FLINT CARDIFF BAY YC / RUTLAND SC 21 15 28 19 18 (BFD) 22 12 135 26th 2341 HUGO BURROWS HAKAN DIGBY WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC 17 27 22 ‑30 17 25 21 22 151 27th 2223 EDDIE FARRELL OLLIE GIBSON LLANDUDNO SC 30 29 29 29 ‑38 16 27 13 173 28th 2292 SIAN TALBOT MADELEINE BRISTOW LEIGH AND LOWTON / LEIGH & LOWTON SC (DNC) 28 27 31 29 32 13 14 174 29th 1972 ISHBEL ZUURMOND PHILLY ALA MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE 24 26 26 27 ‑33 18 26 31 178 30th 2345 FERGUS FOX HARRY FOX BURGHFIELD SC 23 25 38 20 28 19 (BFD) 29 182 31st 2235 PHOEBE LE MARQUAND MADDY KIRK RSC/SCSC / BSSC/RSC 27 33 32 28 27 28 ‑37 32 207 32nd 1818 LAUREN DISCOMBE SOPHIE DORRINGTON BOUGH BEECH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC 34 38 ‑41 33 31 21 30 26 213 33rd 1702 OLIVER FELLOWS WILL ADLER CASTLE COVE SC 33 32 31 32 30 ‑36 28 34 220 34th 2118 JAMES HOLLIS BEN TODD RTYC (UFD) 30 16 34 9 DNC DNC DNC 224 35th 1908 BETH ALBONE OLIVER KING CHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / HISC 29 ‑36 33 35 32 33 32 36 230 36th 1784 PIERS LUXFORD JOSEPH DRAKE NORFOLK BROADS YC/ROYAL HARWICH YC / WAV 36 34 34 ‑39 37 30 29 35 235 37th 1781 TOM COCHRANE NAT GRIBBIN PAIGNTON SC ‑41 35 37 37 35 38 31 27 240 38th 2230 MAGGIE RICKMAN NANCY RICKMAN HAYLING ISLAND SC/PAPERCOURT SC 31 37 35 36 ‑40 31 36 40 246 39th 1196 SONIA EVANS NATALIE MACLAY GRAFHAM WATER SC/PRIORY SC / GRAFHAM WAT 35 ‑42 40 41 34 34 33 33 250 40th 1153 EMMA JAMES TAMSYN HILLS PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC 37 39 39 38 ‑42 35 38 37 263 41st 93 TOBY PEARCE WILLIAM HARRISON HORNING SC/SNOWFLAKE SC / MARCONI SC 40 40 36 ‑42 39 39 34 39 267 42nd 471 LEON STEIN JOSEPH DORMER QUEEN MARY SC 38 ‑43 42 43 43 37 35 38 276 43rd 544 RYAN BAILEY JOE PURDIE DABCHICKS SC 39 41 43 40 41 (DNC) DNC DNC 294 44th 2479 LIAM SCHIESS NIALL SCHIESS HISC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 315