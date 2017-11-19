Please select your home edition
Ovington Boats 2014
29er class during the Ovington Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Alfie Cogger today at 3:37 pm 18-19 November 2017

On 18th & 19th November 44 boats competed at the 29er Ovington Inland Championships hosted by Grafham Water Sailing Club.

Saturday brought cloud and mild, shifty winds below 10 knots. The race officer had set a good course which allowed us to complete five races. Good consistent sailing saw Freddie Peters & Elliott Wells finish top of the fleet after day one with Nick & Billy close behind after a couple of wins during the day. The lead changed three times during the day, with race wins coming from Freya & Millie, Nick & Billy with Freddie & Elliott taking the last win of the day, to leave them top of the fleet overnight.

Sunday saw sunny and cold conditions with shifty and patchy gusts and about 6 knots for the day. After a general recall, Freddie & Elliott started day two where they had left off on day one, taking a good win, unfortunately the black flag caught out a couple of boats. As did race 7, were we picked up a race win after a close finish with Bella & Anna. This left it all fairly tight with little in it for the top 5 boats. Race 8 saw Freya & Mille take a 3rd win of the weekend.

Over the weekend there was some great racing from all the competitors with Freddie & Elliott pipping Nick & Billy on count back to win the Championship and only 8 points separating the top 5 boats. Open Results: 1st Freddie Peters & Elliott Wells, 2nd Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne, 3rd Pierce Harris & Alfie Cogger. 1st Girls went to Bella Fellows & Anna Sturrock with 1st Juniors Pierce Harris & Alfie Cogger. 1st Mixed team went to Iain Bird & Anna Rowe.

Ovington Inlands 2017 at Grafham Water - photo © Mambo Photography
Ovington Inlands 2017 at Grafham Water - photo © Mambo Photography

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st2139FREDDIE PETERSELLIOTT WELLSHISC22521118‑2331
2nd14NICK ROBINSBILLY VENNIS‑OZANNEHISC / HISC / STOKES BAY441110‑146531
3rd2289PIERCE HARRISALFIE COGGERWINDERMERE SCHOOL97211341‑1837
4th2343BELLA FELLOWSANNA STURROCKYEALM YC / LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC‑138431322638
5th2241HENRY JAMESONTOBY ATHERTONHISC / GURNARD SC5113‑142531039
6th233FREYA BLACKMILLIE ALDRIDGEHISC / PARKSTONE YC11‑201315SCP8156
7th2381IAIN BIRDANNA ROWEHISC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR SC10148711159(BFD)74
8th2203HATTIE ROGERSEMILY COVELLROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC720‑301241217375
9th2344JAMES HAMMETTPIERS NICHOLLSHISC36121720(BFD)15477
10th2336PHOEBE CONELLANJESS JOBSONROYAL TORBAY YC141323616‑244278
11th2545CHRIS JAMESJAMES HALLHISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC1199‑22143142080
12th2493EWAN LUKEZAC BLOMELEYLLANDUDNO SC155‑245217121580
13th2700SAM JONESJOSEPH BRADLEYHILL HEAD SC12364‑2222191682
14th2539LUKE GRIBBINEWAN GRIBBINPAIGNTON SC2216138‑23971186
15th2028ALICE SENIORCAITIE ATKINMOUNTBATTEN WSC / WHITSTABLE YC‑32171816627108102
16th2494MORGAN ARCHERJACK MILLERBLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC618715526(BFD)30107
17th2018ARCHIE LECKIEBEN IBBOTSONLEIGH & LOWTON SC / ANNANDALE‑26122192413247110
18th938HARRISON PYEHARRY JONESDRAYCOTE WATER SC18221023810(BFD)25116
19th2332TOBY COPEHARRY PULFORDCARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE16191124‑2520209119
20th1508OLLIE DIXONDYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEYROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC8231421‑3662524121
21st1504ELLIE WALTONDAN ARMSTRONGDRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER2024172671116‑28121
22nd2172BEN BATCHELORMADDIE WYLIEIOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC1910‑252512231121121
23rd2694CHARLOTTE GORDONDANI MIDDLETONPARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC‑282119181982317125
24th382SAM COOPERSIMON HALLLEIGH & LOWTON SC/WEST KIRBY SC25‑3115102629519129
25th2229HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAWJESS FLINTCARDIFF BAY YC / RUTLAND SC2115281918(BFD)2212135
26th2341HUGO BURROWSHAKAN DIGBYWEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC172722‑3017252122151
27th2223EDDIE FARRELLOLLIE GIBSONLLANDUDNO SC30292929‑38162713173
28th2292SIAN TALBOTMADELEINE BRISTOWLEIGH AND LOWTON / LEIGH & LOWTON SC(DNC)28273129321314174
29th1972ISHBEL ZUURMONDPHILLY ALAMENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE24262627‑33182631178
30th2345FERGUS FOXHARRY FOXBURGHFIELD SC232538202819(BFD)29182
31st2235PHOEBE LE MARQUANDMADDY KIRKRSC/SCSC / BSSC/RSC273332282728‑3732207
32nd1818LAUREN DISCOMBESOPHIE DORRINGTONBOUGH BEECH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC3438‑413331213026213
33rd1702OLIVER FELLOWSWILL ADLERCASTLE COVE SC3332313230‑362834220
34th2118JAMES HOLLISBEN TODDRTYC(UFD)3016349DNCDNCDNC224
35th1908BETH ALBONEOLIVER KINGCHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / HISC29‑36333532333236230
36th1784PIERS LUXFORDJOSEPH DRAKENORFOLK BROADS YC/ROYAL HARWICH YC / WAV363434‑3937302935235
37th1781TOM COCHRANENAT GRIBBINPAIGNTON SC‑4135373735383127240
38th2230MAGGIE RICKMANNANCY RICKMANHAYLING ISLAND SC/PAPERCOURT SC31373536‑40313640246
39th1196SONIA EVANSNATALIE MACLAYGRAFHAM WATER SC/PRIORY SC / GRAFHAM WAT35‑42404134343333250
40th1153EMMA JAMESTAMSYN HILLSPARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC37393938‑42353837263
41st93TOBY PEARCEWILLIAM HARRISONHORNING SC/SNOWFLAKE SC / MARCONI SC404036‑4239393439267
42nd471LEON STEINJOSEPH DORMERQUEEN MARY SC38‑43424343373538276
43rd544RYAN BAILEYJOE PURDIEDABCHICKS SC3941434041(DNC)DNCDNC294
44th2479LIAM SCHIESSNIALL SCHIESSHISC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC315
