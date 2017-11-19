Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship

Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship © Alasdair Leeson-Payne Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship © Alasdair Leeson-Payne

by Ailsa Muskett today at 8:43 am

The SSS Women's Team Racing Championship kicked off with strong winds on Saturday. The teams arrived very early, excited for the racing, jumpers and bacon butties. With strong winds from the east forecast all day, the teams were quickly onto the water, early wins coming from the Easy Peelers and St. Andrews.

As the wind continued to pick up, the decision was made to reef the boats, so that the racing remained safe and fun. This allowed the remaining races of the round robin to take place. After the short break, the racing started, and the remaining races took place, in the dying sunlight of the day.

At the end of the round robin, in the lead was; 1st Easy Peelers, 2nd Aberdreamies, 3rd St. Andrews.

After a night filled with Snow White and her Dwarfs, Avengers and Grinch's, everyone arrived on Sunday morning ready to start the Leagues. The wind was not on our side however, as there was none to be found. After a short wait, around 10:00, the wind started to come in from the east, allowing the first races of the Leagues to begin.

The first league was completed by early lunchtime allowing, league playoffs to take place between the 'loser' of Gold fleet, and the 'winner' of Silver' fleet. Dream Team 1 and Galsgow Ladies were the two teams, with Dream Team 1 winning and keeping their place in Gold Fleet.

This left the results with 1st Easy Peelers, 2nd Edinbras, 3rd St. Andrews Pink.

Soon after, the second league started, and the races were once again underway.

As the final races of League 2 took place, the light and wind seemed to fade away, with all but the final race completed.

This meant that the final score had to be determined based on wins and points.

Overall Results:

Gold Fleet

1st – St. Andrews Pink

2nd – Easy Peelers

3rd – Edinbras

4th – Dream Team 1

5th – Aberdreamies

Silver Fleet

1st – Galsgow Ladies

2nd – Strath Women's

3rd – DUSC Ladies

4th – UHIWWC – Uni. Highlands & Islands

Thank you to all the helpers, on the start, finish boat and those who hosted teams over the weekend. To Thomas for managing to get though almost all the races over the weekend in the small hours of daylight, to the helpers in the race box on results and to the umpires on the water who braved the cold to keep the racing fair, also many thanks. To Ashleigh and Alasdair on the beach making sure all the teams where there for the changeovers, and that any damage was kept to a minimum and checked over straight away and to Forfar Sailing Club helpers, for providing warm soup, drinks and bacon butties all weekend to the chilly and sometimes sodden sailors - the event would not have been such a success without each and everyone one of you.