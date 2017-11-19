Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship

by Ailsa Muskett today at 8:43 am 18-19 November 2017
Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship © Alasdair Leeson-Payne

The SSS Women's Team Racing Championship kicked off with strong winds on Saturday. The teams arrived very early, excited for the racing, jumpers and bacon butties. With strong winds from the east forecast all day, the teams were quickly onto the water, early wins coming from the Easy Peelers and St. Andrews.

As the wind continued to pick up, the decision was made to reef the boats, so that the racing remained safe and fun. This allowed the remaining races of the round robin to take place. After the short break, the racing started, and the remaining races took place, in the dying sunlight of the day.

Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship - photo © Alasdair Leeson-Payne
Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship - photo © Alasdair Leeson-Payne

At the end of the round robin, in the lead was; 1st Easy Peelers, 2nd Aberdreamies, 3rd St. Andrews.

After a night filled with Snow White and her Dwarfs, Avengers and Grinch's, everyone arrived on Sunday morning ready to start the Leagues. The wind was not on our side however, as there was none to be found. After a short wait, around 10:00, the wind started to come in from the east, allowing the first races of the Leagues to begin.

Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship - photo © Alasdair Leeson-Payne
Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship - photo © Alasdair Leeson-Payne

The first league was completed by early lunchtime allowing, league playoffs to take place between the 'loser' of Gold fleet, and the 'winner' of Silver' fleet. Dream Team 1 and Galsgow Ladies were the two teams, with Dream Team 1 winning and keeping their place in Gold Fleet.

This left the results with 1st Easy Peelers, 2nd Edinbras, 3rd St. Andrews Pink.

Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship - photo © Alasdair Leeson-Payne
Scottish Student Sailing Women's Team Racing Championship - photo © Alasdair Leeson-Payne

Soon after, the second league started, and the races were once again underway.

As the final races of League 2 took place, the light and wind seemed to fade away, with all but the final race completed.

This meant that the final score had to be determined based on wins and points.

Overall Results:

Gold Fleet
1st – St. Andrews Pink
2nd – Easy Peelers
3rd – Edinbras
4th – Dream Team 1
5th – Aberdreamies

Silver Fleet
1st – Galsgow Ladies
2nd – Strath Women's
3rd – DUSC Ladies
4th – UHIWWC – Uni. Highlands & Islands

Thank you to all the helpers, on the start, finish boat and those who hosted teams over the weekend. To Thomas for managing to get though almost all the races over the weekend in the small hours of daylight, to the helpers in the race box on results and to the umpires on the water who braved the cold to keep the racing fair, also many thanks. To Ashleigh and Alasdair on the beach making sure all the teams where there for the changeovers, and that any damage was kept to a minimum and checked over straight away and to Forfar Sailing Club helpers, for providing warm soup, drinks and bacon butties all weekend to the chilly and sometimes sodden sailors - the event would not have been such a success without each and everyone one of you.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Sheffield Shuffle 2017
Swansea dominate Team Racing event Last weekend thirteen universities descended upon Sheffield for The Sheffield Shuffle, hosted by the University of Sheffield Sailing Club on the 11th/12th November at Pennine Sailing Club. Posted on 18 Nov British University Fleet Racing Championships
Bournemouth, Plymouth & Southampton take Fleet Trophies A record entry for the annual BUCS Fleet Racing Championships - over 230 student sailors from 25 universities - competed at Draycote Water SC over the first weekend of November. Posted on 17 Nov Scottish Student Team Racing League weekend 1
Frist qualifier for BUCS Team Racing Championship This weekend the first Scottish Team Racing League 1 took place on Bardowie Loch (this is the first of the Scottish 'qualifiers' for the BUCS Team Racing Championship 2017-18). 23 teams from across Scotland travelled to Glasgow. Posted on 15 Nov The Glasgow Grouse 2017
Strathclyde Green takes the title on a tie-break This year, with a shiny new flight of boats, and 30 teams attempting to secure a space at the event, the members of Glasgow University Sailing Club could barely contain their excitement for the 5th year of the Glasgow Grouse from 27 - 29 October, 2017. Posted on 7 Nov British University Fleet Racing Championships
To be held at Draycote Water this weekend With a record entry for the annual BUCS Fleet Racing Championships, over 230 student sailors, from a record 25 universities, are entered to race on Draycote Water this weekend. Posted on 2 Nov BUSA Leeds Halloween Howler
Capsizes, concussion, curry and clubbing Last weekend 20 teams from 9 universities across England and Scotland travelled to Leeds to kick off the USC team racing season at the Leeds Halloween Howler 2017 Posted on 27 Oct U.S. Team Racing Championship
Jet Lag capture the George R. Hinman Trophy This weekend's 2017 U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy featured a "who's who" of college sailing's present and past. Jet Lag, a team composed of Stanford University alumni sailors, had all the right combinations this week. Posted on 23 Oct Inspire more kids to get OnBoard
Banbury Sailing Club lays down a marker Banbury Sailing Club hopes it has laid down a marker as a host for national sailing events after welcoming 66 young sailors from across England to Boddington Reservoir for the National School Sailing Association Single Handed Team Racing Championships. Posted on 19 Oct Flying Fifteen Team Racing at Bassenthwaite
Lake's water level goes up by over a metre After the extreme rainfall in the Northern Lakes in the middle of last week the water level in Bassenthwaite Lake rapidly increased by over a metre and time on Thursday and Friday was occupied by hauling local boats tied down near the lake. Posted on 16 Oct ET Team Racing Championships
Teamwork makes the dream work Some 200 sailors battled it out at the RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships held at Oxford Sailing Club this weekend (14-15 October). Posted on 15 Oct

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy