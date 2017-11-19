Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 2 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Marblehead Stan Cleal Trophy at Three Rivers Radio Yachting Club

by Roger Stollery today at 8:35 am 19 November 2017

The furthest travelled competitor, Bill Culshaw from Shropshire, sailing a GRUNGE, won this event with seven wins from the two UPROARS that were successful last week at the Mermaid.

Three Rivers RYC's wasted no time and gave competitors 15 races, an amazing number considering the start in no wind and very little during the day, with the constantly varying wind coming from every direction from south-west to north-east and creating a constantly course setting headache for Race Officer, Peter Popham and his team.

As well as the wind problem, the water level was low and so launching was sometimes difficult for deeper keeled Marbleheads, which grounded just out of reach of the launching area. This problem was aggravated because after every race most boats had to come ashore to check for weed, as just small strands were picked up by everyone in the majority of races.

Despite the problems everyone enjoyed the event, which started by a win for David Adam sailing a PRIME NUMBER from Rob Vice's UPROAR. Races 2 & 3 were won by Roger Stollery sailing his UPROAR from Rob and Bill Culshaw. David came back to take Race 4 from the consistent Rob again. Bill, with some good starts found his form to win three races on the trot from Roger, Martin Crysell sailing a PRIME NUMBER and John Carter sailing a ROK.

At the brief lunch interval Bill was top of the leaderboard with 12 points followed by Roger with 17 and Rob with 18.

There was a little bit more wind after lunch, but still very variable allowing Roger to make a perfect port tack start as the wind backed during the start sequence and lead to the finish in front of Rob and Martin. Bill took Race 9 from the consistent Rob.

In Race 10 there was an amazing 90 degrees wind shift allowed the leading boats to change tack without any change in their course and without any rudder movement! Roger won from David and Bill. At last Rob's consistency paid off with a win in Race 11 from Bill and Alf Reynolds sailing a 25 year old upgraded PARADOX with a fancy bow, a permanent version of his usual parcel tape construction, and the hull painted in camouflage colours.

Bill succeeded in avoiding any weed to win the next three races, maybe by following pretty well exactly the same course each time. Finally, Roger won the last Race 15 from Martin and Alf.

At the prize giving Peter Popham thanked competitors for making his job easy as there were no raised voices, no protests and the sailing was very much more gentlemanly than the IOM racing he is used to. The winner of the Stan Cleal Trophy, Bill, thanked Peter for running a good event in difficult circumstances. Runner-up Roger reinforced Bill's thanks to the 3R team of John Male, John Rance and Tom Roger.

This event was the penultimate Marblehead GAMES event and the finale will be at Guildford Model Yacht Club for the BRASS MONKEY event on 10th December.

Overall Results:

1st Bill Culshaw (Birkenhead) GRUNGE, 25pts
2nd Roger Stollery (Guildford) UPROAR, 40pts
3rd Rob Vice (Clapham) UPROAR, 42pts
4th David Adam (Woking) PRIME NUMBER, 57pts
5th Martin Crysell (Guildford) PRIME NUMBER, 58pts
6th Alf Reynolds (Chelmsford) PARADOX, 78pts
7th Terry Rensch (Datchet) QUARK, 80pts
8th John Carter (3 Rivers) ROK, 87pts
9th John Shorrock (Datchet) QUARK 2, 108pts
10th David Croom (Chelmsford) STARKERS, 114pts
11th Max Lenbke (3 Rivers) PJ2, 114pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Marblehead Mermaid Trophy at Guildford
Uproar designs rule the day There was uproar at Guildford Model Yacht Club's water at Abbey Meads for this annual open Marblehead event. No outlandish behaviour though, just two boats to that design, going fast! Posted on 15 Nov RC Laser Northern Autumn Series day 3
Eleven skippers race on a bright and chilly day The invite to the third Northern Lasers meet was this time over near Nelson on Lake Burwain. Eleven Skippers turned up on a bright, cloudless but chilly day. Posted on 13 Nov DF65 TT at Lincoln
Sunshine and showers for penultimate event in the series A forecast of some showers followed by some afternoon sunshine were about right, the breeze didn't do quite what had been suggested which meant a day of A plus sailing for most with a couple of races in A suit for some. Posted on 7 Nov RC Laser Northern Autumn Series day 2
Seven sailors on the morning of Bonfire Night Seven sailors registered with Liz for the sailing on the Sunday of bonfire night. A bit of an improvement to the usual replies she gets of just a couple. Maybe we were going to have a bumper day on this promise of blue skies and lots of wind. Posted on 6 Nov Marblehead Vane weekend at Fleetwood
Visitors' broken mast repaired by helpful locals For Saturday we were going to have a westerly, that's fine, but at 26 mph gusting to 40 mph, it might be challenging, if the Championships ever goes ahead. Sunday should be a little more pleasant, swinging to the North and only 15 mph. Posted on 30 Oct DF Racing Series at Weecher Reservoir
Both DragonForce 65 and DragonFlite 95 yachts racing The penultimate weekend of the DF Racing Series for radio controlled DragonForce 65 and DragonFlite 95 racing yachts promised much wind and unseasonably mild conditions at Weecher Reservoir, the home waters of the Keighley club. Posted on 19 Oct RC Laser TT at Ardleigh
Southern District Championship and National TT Event With the unfortunate cancellation of the Sheerness TT, Ardleigh stepped up to the plate to host the TT event and Southern District Championship on the 14th October. Posted on 19 Oct RC Laser and DF65 Northern Autumn Series day 1
Superb fun at West Lancs West Lancashire Yacht Club at Southport was the first location for the Autumn 5-part sailing series up North. A great venue with good facilities which is also used for a large variety of other full-size sailing dinghy classes. Posted on 16 Oct Vane 36-R Training Day at Fleetwood
Help learning the ropes on these revived classics John Plant had upgraded and was now the happy owner of the previously owned boat from Martin Pritchard. Tony was quick off the mark to ask and was now delighted that he could use John's back-up boat Taxachun N043. Posted on 15 Oct Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship
Plenty of wind leads to a spectacular day's sailing Plenty of wind and sun gave 16 competitors a spectacular day's racing for BOTTLE boats on the river Deben at Waldringfield Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Oct

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy