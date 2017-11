Take a look at our website for some Mediterranean inspiration. Once Friday 24 November comes around, call us to arrange your next adventure.

From 24 - 27 November , we will be offering unmissable deals on Mediterranean sailing holidays in April and May. Grab your crew and start planning to ensure you don't miss out.

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 4

Dodging the flood tide on a cold, bright morning A West-North-West wind failed to provide a "Hitchcock style" thriller for crews competing in race 4 of the Pirates Cave sponsored Medway YC Cruiser Autumn Series.

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 3

Should the helmsman take responsibility for hitting a mark? Race 3 of the "Pirates Cave" sponsored MYC Cruiser Autumn Series was held on Remembrance Sunday, which delivered bright skies and a NW / NNW building breeze, ranging from a low base of 17 knots and gusting to 27+ knots.

Join the #CaribbeanComeback

Help the islands we all love return to their former glories There's no place like the Caribbean. And there's no power like a unified group of people with wind in their sails and passion in their hearts. Team Sunsail invite you to join our rebuilding efforts in the BVI and St Martin.

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 2

Cold temperatures and bright sunshine Sunday 5th November was Race 2 of the 2017 Medway Cruiser Class Autumn Series and provided crews with cold temperatures and bright sunshine, with a westerly wind of 11-18 knots.

Sail Aid UK broaden appeal

Expanding fundraising options The team behind Sail Aid UK has been looking into additional fundraising options to help broaden the reach and appeal of its initiative beyond the pro-sailors and to also attract support from the huge cruising fraternity.

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 1

Twenty-nine yachts on the start line Twenty-nine yachts entered the 2017 Medway YC Cruiser Class Autumn Series, which started on Sunday 29th October and will run over five weekends until late November.

Upskill on your holiday with Sunsail

A Flotilla Hero course is ideal Complete beginner or just in need of paperwork? Our Flotilla Starter course will set you up with basics to begin your sailing journey. A Flotilla Hero course is ideal if you already have some experience and just need a certificate.

Sunsail Destination focus: Antigua

Celebrated for safe harbours, coves and trade winds Antigua is celebrated for sailing thanks to safe harbours, coves and trade winds. The calm and inviting waters of the Caribbean Sea lie to the south west and the choppier, more challenging Atlantic Ocean is to the north east.

Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races

Fog rolls into St Aubin's Bay The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Race Series was held in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 14th October. At the outset, conditions looked fair for a good if gentle afternoon's sailing with partly cloudy skies.