Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Allen Stay Adjusters & Vernier Adjusters
Allen Stay Adjusters & Vernier Adjusters
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Crouch Yacht Club Autumn Series - Race 8

by Sally Harbott today at 8:20 pm 19 November 2017

The final race in the Crouch Yacht Club Autumn Series took place on Sunday and eight boats came out in beautiful sunshine and a good 10 knot westerly to enjoy some champagne sailing. The course sent the fleet up river to Number 13 with the flood to give a windward leg, then they ran down past the club to Number 3, the final part of this leg being a shy reach. The boats then beat up to Cliff and Canewdon before being shortened on the leg down to Number 9.

Digger Harden and Pete Jackson's J80 Glorious Fools helmed by Douglas Duce got the best start with Duncan Haley in Double Trouble the Corby 29 not far behind. John Saunders in Jeannie the Elan 31 in local handicap division were next to cross the line ahead of Mantra, Phillip Harbott's Aphrodite 101. Sapphire, Martin and Kirsty Brooks' Dehler 33 were just behind Mantra, but further to weather in a better position, and Phillip had to duck Sapphire on the first tack. Exile, Paul Trueman's X37 and Martinique were at the back of this group, with Grace and Danger some way behind, but with excellent boat speed and a good weather position in the fleet.

At Number 13 Paul Trueman rounded first in the Local Handicap fleet with Double Trouble rounding first in IRC. Glorious Fools were just behind, with Sapphire on their quarter. Mantra were also enjoying the foul tide run and was the final IRC boat, close to the leaders. In Local Handicap, Martinique were in second on the water, flying their spinnaker, with Grace and Danger, Noble Courts and Gosling's SJ27. The fleet all ran down out of the tide, coming towards the Burnham Sailing Club on the North Shore prior to crossing to the South Shore before the Crouch Yacht Club. Towards the buoy, the leg was closer to the wind, but all those flying their spinnakers managed to hold their kites until the mark. Double Trouble rounded first with Glorious Fools next. Mantra and Sapphire were enjoying close racing, and as they approached Exile, Sapphire got ahead with Mantra getting through the X37 to windward. Jeannie, also rated without a spinnaker found the long foul tide leg hard going, as did Exile, who could only watch as the yachts flying kites closed down their on the water advantage.

The fleet then beat up to Cliff, with the first part being a long and a short, with a true beat from Number 15 to Cliff then a fetch to Canewdon. Double Trouble still led and as they approached the corner up river before the Yacht Harbour heard the shorten course. This meant that they could stay out of the tide on the North Shore and they ran down in the shallow water, gybing out at the Burnham Sailing Club pontoon, taking line honours. Glorious Fools and Sapphire were very close, and Sapphire went to the South Shore to try and get clear ahead of the J. It was neck and neck all the way, but Glorious Fools finished just a few seconds ahead of her. Mantra, the lowest rated in class, were close behind and racing hard all the way to save her time on Glorious Fools, with everything resting on this final result.

In Local Handicap, Paul Trueman in Exile suffered another slow white sail run down the North Shore, but took line honours, some way ahead of the rest, with Martinique and Grace and Danger running down close together all the way to the line, with Grace and Danger just pipping them at the finish by 3 seconds. Jeannie, coming down with very little flood tide left were able to stay out in more wind, and closed the gap somewhat on the others. On corrected time, Grace and Danger won, with Exile second, Martinique third and Jeannie fourth.

In IRC, Mantra won by just over 30 seconds from Glorious Fools, with Double Trouble third and Sapphire fourth. This led to a tie for the series between the Aphrodite 101 Mantra, and the J80, Glorious Fools, with Mantra winning on count back. Phillip Harbott and his crew also won the Russell Smith Memorial Trophy for best performance in IRC. In Local Handicap, Grace and Danger retained the Local Handicap Autumn Series trophy. Prize giving in the club house was followed by the Autumn Series lunch. Next week sees the start of the three race Nutcracker Series.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Peter Cashel Memorial Trophy
Crouch YC Autumn Series race 7 Before racing on Sunday, the entire Crouch Yacht Club fleet picked up moorings off Burnham War Memorial and along with Burnham Rowers, the RCYC Dragon Fleet and other yacht owners, observing the two minutes silence afloat. Posted on 13 Nov Crouch YC Autumn Series race 6
Gorgeous blue skies and blustery westerly winds Gorgeous blue skies and blustery westerly winds greeted the 10 strong fleet on Sunday, racing in the sixth race of eight in the Crouch Yacht Club Autumn Series. Posted on 6 Nov Crouch YC Autumn Series race 5
Double Trouble for Glorious Fools Seven boats competed in Sunday's race from the CYC line. In a good Northerly breeze and with an ebb tide, the fleet headed down to the Roach in order to get a beat. The first mark was Greenward followed by two laps to Jubilee and Redward. Posted on 30 Oct Crouch YC Autumn Series race 3
Eight boats race in a good breeze Eight boats started in a good breeze against an ebb tide, heading up river to Cliff and Canewdon to get a beat between those two marks. As the 10 second countdown to the starting gun began, four boats headed towards the line fully powered up. Posted on 19 Oct Crouch YC Autumn Series race 1
A good breeze and the rain clears The first race in the CYC Autumn Series started on Sunday with a good breeze and the rain clearing. The fleet started together, with an IRC division and local handicap. Posted on 5 Oct 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep 125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted on 29 Aug 125th Burnham Week just around the corner
Time to get your entry in! All the organising has now been completed and the 125th Burnham Week is just around the corner. Whether you sail a state of the art racing machine, a classic cruiser or a modern dinghy, there is a place for you at Burnham Week. Posted on 18 Aug Crouch Yacht Club Lodestar Trophy
Mantra wins on handicap Three yachts started on Sunday in the Lodestar Trophy, with a long foul tide run down to Inner Crouch. Posted on 27 Jun 125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy