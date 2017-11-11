Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Burghfield Sailing Club

by Rob Starling today at 7:50 am

A light breeze met the eleven who turned up to compete in the Phantom Open hosted by Burghfield Sailing Club. Three local sailors were joined by travellers from across the south, several keen to secure a top position in this the final event in the Southern Phantom Traveller Series.

In keeping with other classes to visit Burghfield this year, the Sprint Race format was used. Quick fire racing with races of around 20 minutes each. This format certainly puts an emphasis on a good start, (great practice for the big fleet events in the calendar) but equally good tight racing through to the end.

In total 7 races were run, perhaps it could have been more, but the wind was fickle and the Race Officer did a sterling job in testing conditions.

The first bullet of the day went to ex Phantom sailor Doug Powell, who'd borrowed Alex Reeve's old boat for the day, (and is still getting used to his new one), with series leader Nick Orman coming in 2nd.

The conditions for the 2nd race were the lightest of all, but saw another local sailor Rob Starling take the bullet, with Simon Hawkes coming in 2nd. At one point Nick was seen heading back to shore, on the edge of calling it a day, but just at the last minute the wind picked up slightly. Good news for him as he rolled in with a win in the 3rd with Doug coming in 2nd.

What Spinach is to Popeye, Carbs are to Hawke's, because after lunch the surge began. 3 of the 4 races were wins, with Starling taking the other. The final positions saw Hawkes take top prize and getting his name on the trophy, again. With Starling, Powell and Orman taking up the next 3 places.

A special mention has to go to the Sea sailors who made the trip inland on a light and testing day. The final results reflect that they all mixed it up interchanging results throughout the day and keeping the racing tight throughout the fleet.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1st 1454 Simon Hawkes Starcross Y c ‑4 2 ‑4 1 1 2 1 7 2nd 1431 Rob Starling Burghfield SC ‑3 1 3 ‑6 2 1 2 9 3rd 1389 Doug Powell Burghfield SC 1 ‑6 2 3 3 5 ‑6 14 4th 1446 Nick Orman Castle Cove SC 2 ‑11 1 2 (OCS) 6 5 16 5th 28 Paul Birbeck Wimbleball SC (DNF) 3 5 5 4 ‑7 3 20 6th 1455 Alex Reeve Burghfield SC 5 4 ‑8 ‑7 5 3 4 21 7th 1211 Chris Shelton Downs SC ‑9 7 7 4 7 ‑8 8 33 8th 1259 Martin Watts Netley SC 8 5 6 ‑10 6 ‑9 9 34 9th 1414 Steve Popple Shoreham 6 8 9 ‑11 10 4 ‑11 37 10th 1300 Ivan Walsh Shoreham ‑10 10 10 8 8 ‑11 7 43 11th 1318 Dave Patrick Broadwater SC 7 9 ‑11 9 9 ‑10 10 44