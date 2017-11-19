Please select your home edition
Asymmetric Sailing by Andy Rice
Musto Skiff Inland Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Dan Kilsby today at 6:49 pm 18-19 November 2017
Musto Skiff Inlands Podium (l-r) Ben Schooling (2nd), Ben McGrane (1st), Dan Kilsby (3rd) © Musto Skiff class

Despite a number of key competitors having their boats half way round the world en-route to the world championships in Australia, a strong turnout of 32 competitors joined the other Ovington classes to enjoy some incredibly close racing on the 18th and 19th November 2017. PRO Peter Saxton organised 8 slick races in a light, relatively steady breeze over the weekend.

Race 1 started in 7-10 knots with Jason Rickards cleanly port tacking the fleet. By the top mark Dan Kilsby and Ben McGrane were in the lead and managed to pull out a small gap from the chasing pack. After a close battle over three laps, Kilsby lead McGrane home, with fleet new boy Peter Greenhalgh putting in an impressive performance to come home in 3rd. In the second race, Richard Pelley led a Stokes Bay shoot out to clinch a close race (involving an exciting gybing duel down the final run) from Kilsby and Ben Schooling. Ben Clegg showed everyone around the course in race 3 to have a clear win from Schooling and Bruce Keen. Keen then won the final race of the day from McGrane and Schooling.

The fleet enjoyed a great social meal; Jason Rickards organising a table for 30 during the run up to the event.

Sunday dawned sunny but with a lighter 5-7 knots across the race area. The wind had swung a little, allowing a slightly longer course over 2 laps which gave more tactical options to confuse the sailors! Schooling enjoyed the slightly lighter conditions to do a horizon job in race 5. Greenhalgh followed him home for second with Andy Tarboton getting well deserved third. Mike Dencher lead the fleet in from the left hand side of the course in race 6 and pulled out a significant lead whist the rest of the fleet struggled in his wake. Clegg and Paul "Pin-end-Podium-Paulo" Molesworth rounding out the top 3. McGrane and Kilsby led up the right side of the course in race 7 and although McGrane extended into a clear lead, Kilsby was overhauled by Dencher on the final run. With only 1 discard and plenty of big scores on the board, the championships now came down to the final race with McGrane, Clegg, Kilsby and Schooling all still in contention. Having now tasted his first race win, there was no stopping McGrane and he shot off for another victory. Greenhalgh pulled off another excellent second and Podium Paulo rounded off a good weekend in third.

7 different race winners over 8 races proved how close the racing was and close battles were evident all the way through the fleet. In the end, McGrane proved that he was a clear winner by showing consistency across the tricky conditions. Schooling and Kilsby rounded off the top three. Well done also to Ben Schooling for winning the Musto Skiff National circuit 2017.

With so many top sailors flocking to the class it is clearly a great time to be sailing a Musto Skiff. The next worlds are in Melbourne in January and the 2018 nationals are sampling the delights of Weymouth Harbour from the friendly Castle Cove Sailing Club. Three ten year old boats finishing in the top four show that you don't need to have a new boat to be competitive, so come and join the fun in 2018!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st305Ben McGraneNetley SC2552(UFD)41120
2nd544Ben Schooling 43231‑98526
3rd302Dan KilsbyStokes Bay Sailing Club12478‑133631
4th290Ben CleggBrightlingsea SC64147213‑2337
5th534Bruce KeenStokes Bay7631510‑15941
6th501Peter GreenhalghStokes Bay3718‑19255242
7th525Andy TarbotonHMYC89653‑11111153
8th538Paul MolesworthStokes Bay‑18148129314363
9th202Mike DencherCastle Cove SC‑21171584121764
10th303David SteedNetley Sailing Club11181696‑204468
11th186Andrew Stickland 168126118‑17768
12th265Tom TaylorDatchet5161010(UFD)691874
13th375Joshua BelbenStokes Bay Sailing Club131013111012‑201584
14th315Jason Richards 15111914167‑231496
15th469Richard PelleyStokes Bay Sailing Club171715(UFD)25191397
16th531Andrew Gould ‑231591319191810103
17th547Sergei SamusWilsonian SC121317(DNC)12152224115
18th487Sean ThijsseStokes Bay Sailing Club2424‑2622221468120
19th323Andrew WildeCarsington9212020(UFD)24725126
20th1Nick Cherry ‑2826271817181212130
21st153Simon KitchenGrafham Water Sailing Club2022(DNC)1620221022132
22nd385Terry PressdeeYorkshire Dales SC22232221131716(DNC)134
23rd570Steve RobsonDerwent Reservoir SC142014(DNF)14262719134
24th351Harry WilsonDatchet Water Sailing Club‑2727211715162516137
25th396Stuart HarrisBanbury Sailing Club19191123(DNC)DNCDNCDNC171
26th446Tom ConwayDerwent Reservoir SC‑2929242421272620171
27th97James NuttallDatchet Water SC262825262323‑2926177
28th289Andrew WhittleBlackwater Sailing Club(DNC)252325182828DNC180
29th548George HandStokes Bay Sailing Club1012(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC187
30th220Tom WhicherLymington Town SC(DNC)313027UFD212127190
31st80Harry McVicarDraycote Water253228(DNC)UFD292421192
32nd543Stephen WrightStokes Bay Sailing Club30302928(DNC)303028205
