Musto Skiff Inland Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club

Musto Skiff Inlands Podium (l-r) Ben Schooling (2nd), Ben McGrane (1st), Dan Kilsby (3rd) © Musto Skiff class Musto Skiff Inlands Podium (l-r) Ben Schooling (2nd), Ben McGrane (1st), Dan Kilsby (3rd) © Musto Skiff class

by Dan Kilsby today at 6:49 pm

Despite a number of key competitors having their boats half way round the world en-route to the world championships in Australia, a strong turnout of 32 competitors joined the other Ovington classes to enjoy some incredibly close racing on the 18th and 19th November 2017. PRO Peter Saxton organised 8 slick races in a light, relatively steady breeze over the weekend.

Race 1 started in 7-10 knots with Jason Rickards cleanly port tacking the fleet. By the top mark Dan Kilsby and Ben McGrane were in the lead and managed to pull out a small gap from the chasing pack. After a close battle over three laps, Kilsby lead McGrane home, with fleet new boy Peter Greenhalgh putting in an impressive performance to come home in 3rd. In the second race, Richard Pelley led a Stokes Bay shoot out to clinch a close race (involving an exciting gybing duel down the final run) from Kilsby and Ben Schooling. Ben Clegg showed everyone around the course in race 3 to have a clear win from Schooling and Bruce Keen. Keen then won the final race of the day from McGrane and Schooling.

The fleet enjoyed a great social meal; Jason Rickards organising a table for 30 during the run up to the event.

Sunday dawned sunny but with a lighter 5-7 knots across the race area. The wind had swung a little, allowing a slightly longer course over 2 laps which gave more tactical options to confuse the sailors! Schooling enjoyed the slightly lighter conditions to do a horizon job in race 5. Greenhalgh followed him home for second with Andy Tarboton getting well deserved third. Mike Dencher lead the fleet in from the left hand side of the course in race 6 and pulled out a significant lead whist the rest of the fleet struggled in his wake. Clegg and Paul "Pin-end-Podium-Paulo" Molesworth rounding out the top 3. McGrane and Kilsby led up the right side of the course in race 7 and although McGrane extended into a clear lead, Kilsby was overhauled by Dencher on the final run. With only 1 discard and plenty of big scores on the board, the championships now came down to the final race with McGrane, Clegg, Kilsby and Schooling all still in contention. Having now tasted his first race win, there was no stopping McGrane and he shot off for another victory. Greenhalgh pulled off another excellent second and Podium Paulo rounded off a good weekend in third.

7 different race winners over 8 races proved how close the racing was and close battles were evident all the way through the fleet. In the end, McGrane proved that he was a clear winner by showing consistency across the tricky conditions. Schooling and Kilsby rounded off the top three. Well done also to Ben Schooling for winning the Musto Skiff National circuit 2017.

With so many top sailors flocking to the class it is clearly a great time to be sailing a Musto Skiff. The next worlds are in Melbourne in January and the 2018 nationals are sampling the delights of Weymouth Harbour from the friendly Castle Cove Sailing Club. Three ten year old boats finishing in the top four show that you don't need to have a new boat to be competitive, so come and join the fun in 2018!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 305 Ben McGrane Netley SC 2 5 5 2 (UFD) 4 1 1 20 2nd 544 Ben Schooling 4 3 2 3 1 ‑9 8 5 26 3rd 302 Dan Kilsby Stokes Bay Sailing Club 1 2 4 7 8 ‑13 3 6 31 4th 290 Ben Clegg Brightlingsea SC 6 4 1 4 7 2 13 ‑23 37 5th 534 Bruce Keen Stokes Bay 7 6 3 1 5 10 ‑15 9 41 6th 501 Peter Greenhalgh Stokes Bay 3 7 18 ‑19 2 5 5 2 42 7th 525 Andy Tarboton HMYC 8 9 6 5 3 ‑11 11 11 53 8th 538 Paul Molesworth Stokes Bay ‑18 14 8 12 9 3 14 3 63 9th 202 Mike Dencher Castle Cove SC ‑21 17 15 8 4 1 2 17 64 10th 303 David Steed Netley Sailing Club 11 18 16 9 6 ‑20 4 4 68 11th 186 Andrew Stickland 16 8 12 6 11 8 ‑17 7 68 12th 265 Tom Taylor Datchet 5 16 10 10 (UFD) 6 9 18 74 13th 375 Joshua Belben Stokes Bay Sailing Club 13 10 13 11 10 12 ‑20 15 84 14th 315 Jason Richards 15 11 19 14 16 7 ‑23 14 96 15th 469 Richard Pelley Stokes Bay Sailing Club 17 1 7 15 (UFD) 25 19 13 97 16th 531 Andrew Gould ‑23 15 9 13 19 19 18 10 103 17th 547 Sergei Samus Wilsonian SC 12 13 17 (DNC) 12 15 22 24 115 18th 487 Sean Thijsse Stokes Bay Sailing Club 24 24 ‑26 22 22 14 6 8 120 19th 323 Andrew Wilde Carsington 9 21 20 20 (UFD) 24 7 25 126 20th 1 Nick Cherry ‑28 26 27 18 17 18 12 12 130 21st 153 Simon Kitchen Grafham Water Sailing Club 20 22 (DNC) 16 20 22 10 22 132 22nd 385 Terry Pressdee Yorkshire Dales SC 22 23 22 21 13 17 16 (DNC) 134 23rd 570 Steve Robson Derwent Reservoir SC 14 20 14 (DNF) 14 26 27 19 134 24th 351 Harry Wilson Datchet Water Sailing Club ‑27 27 21 17 15 16 25 16 137 25th 396 Stuart Harris Banbury Sailing Club 19 19 11 23 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 171 26th 446 Tom Conway Derwent Reservoir SC ‑29 29 24 24 21 27 26 20 171 27th 97 James Nuttall Datchet Water SC 26 28 25 26 23 23 ‑29 26 177 28th 289 Andrew Whittle Blackwater Sailing Club (DNC) 25 23 25 18 28 28 DNC 180 29th 548 George Hand Stokes Bay Sailing Club 10 12 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 187 30th 220 Tom Whicher Lymington Town SC (DNC) 31 30 27 UFD 21 21 27 190 31st 80 Harry McVicar Draycote Water 25 32 28 (DNC) UFD 29 24 21 192 32nd 543 Stephen Wright Stokes Bay Sailing Club 30 30 29 28 (DNC) 30 30 28 205