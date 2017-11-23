Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden

RS and Seldén working together: Interview with Alex Newton-Southon and Steve Norbury

by Mark Jardine today at 12:00 pm 23 November 2017
RS Aero spars at Selden © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

We spoke to Steve Norbury of Seldén Mast, and Alex Newton-Southon of RS Sailing, about how they work together on the design and manufacture of a variety of components for the RS range of dinghies.

Mark Jardine: Seldén have made a considerable investment in manufacturing technology to help with the automation of processes. What is the biggest machine you've brought into the factory?

Steve Norbury: The biggest single investment so far is a CNC machine which is incredibly efficient at drilling, routering and shaping aluminium profiles. A lot of what we're doing with RS is creating complete kits of parts and a lot of the rotomolded boats depend on aluminium extrusions and beams, so getting that process to be efficient and accurate means we can deliver a better product and stay on time with our deliveries.

Mark: RS Sailing are a creator of one-design boats, where you need every single boat to be identical. What it does it mean to you when a partner invests in this kind of technology, ensuring they are producing the same piece of kit time and time again?

Alex Newton-Southon: It's incredibly important to make sure that RS are dealing with the right partners and Seldén Mast have been a fantastic partner for the entire 25-year history of the company. Having this investment with CNC machines and other items is hugely important as making sure that purchased products are replicated accurately time and time again is paramount. Seldén now provides us with a one-stop shop; we can get the masts, the hardware, other components and the foils all in one place. All of that is reliably delivered to our production facility so working with Seldén is fantastic.

RS dinghy foils under construction at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
RS dinghy foils under construction at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Mark: Alex, you mentioned foils there, and I think that's an area that many people won't be aware of; Seldén are producing many rudders and daggerboards. Steve, when did foil production start at Seldén?

Steve: We started around eight years ago. It's an aluminium extruded product, which very much suits our skill-set, together with the injection-moulded rudder blade. The whole concept was to give RS a very consistent product, one which is easy to produce and transport, and was also modular. We started off fitting it to the RS Tera, then we rolled that out through the Feva, Quba and now the new boats. By giving them this modular system, it means they can fit it to their new boats as they become available. It reduces the number of spares and inventory they need, allowing more on-time deliveries.

RS dinghy foils under construction at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
RS dinghy foils under construction at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Alex: By working with Seldén we have access to the fantastic ability of their technical and design department. At RS we have very strong ideas of how we want to create boats, and with their support it's not just the foil blades, but the stocks are highly indicative of how they work. The whole package is highly engineered, and the system is used across the Tera, the Neo, the Quba, the Feva, the Cat 16; with stocks purely designed for those boats to maximise their usage.

RS dinghy foils under construction at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
RS dinghy foils under construction at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Mark: When it comes to designing new RS boats, are Seldén an integral part of your design process?

Alex: Absolutely. It's incredibly important to be working with the right partners to create our boats. From our point of view, we have a vision of what we want and Seldén help us to create that.

Double Olympic Medallist Shirley Robertson formally opens the new Seldén Masts Ltd. manufacturing facility - photo © Rick Perkins
Double Olympic Medallist Shirley Robertson formally opens the new Seldén Masts Ltd. manufacturing facility - photo © Rick Perkins

Mark: I remember coming to the opening of the Seldén factory in December 2004 and seeing the huge shop-floor, and there being a lot of space to build into, but this is now filled with activity. Growing with a partner like RS must be superb for your continued expansion.

Steve: It's fantastic working with a customer like RS as, like Alex said, they are really driven and really focused on delivering innovative new products. They have so many ideas on how to encourage people into sailing. Our part is to turn those ideas into products which we can supply them, driving the sales of that boat forwards. It's vitally important for us to be involved at that level so that we can create those products.

Alex: I feel we challenge Seldén during the design process, and there are times when I think they benefit from how we are challenging them from a production point-of-view, so it's not a one-way street here. We challenge each other, and I think we both gain out of it.

RS Aero spars at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
RS Aero spars at Selden - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Mark: It's good to see two really great brands working together to bring the sport of sailing, the design process and production technology, along further. Thank you for your time.

Steve and Alex: Thanks very much.

Find out more at www.rssailing.com and www.seldenmast.co.uk

Related Articles

America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed
Bold new high performance fully foiling monohull Here it is! The ground-breaking new America's Cup class race boat concept. The AC75 is the bold new high performance fully foiling monohull. Posted on 20 Nov DAME Award again
We speak to Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik We caught up with Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik, who have just won the DAME Award in the clothing category for their Isotak X Ocean range. Posted on 15 Nov I am not a number
David Henshall looks at dinghy handicapping You probably have to be at the very least middle aged to fully appreciate the tag line reference to 'The Prisoner' TV series, but as that means you're in the demographic majority it is okay to continue. Posted on 14 Nov Mixing Work and Play
We speak to Alpine Elements MD James Hardiman We spoke to James Hardiman, the Managing Director and founder of Alpine Elements and Ocean Elements, about his life in business, the overlaps between his work and play, his own sailing and the Solo Wolf Rock Race he took part in this year. Posted on 10 Nov Interview with Mike Sugden
About the latest B&G software version 4.5 features We spoke to Mike Sugden, Instrument Product Expert at Navico, about the latest B&G software version 4.5 which now includes full integration with PredictWind, and how advanced start line features are now standard on Zeus and Vulcan chart plotters. Posted on 8 Nov Graphics, Coatings, Creative
A year of diversification for Grapefruit Big changes are happening to Grapefruit this year as we speak to Andy Yeomans, Founder and CEO to find out more. Posted on 2 Nov Growing classes and exports at Ovington Boats
We speak to Nathan Batchelor about the 2017 season Ovington Boats has had a great season, supporting the classes they build, while adding a couple of new ones to their roster. We spoke to Ovington's Nathan Batchelor to find out more... Posted on 19 Oct 60 years of Crewsaver, 30 years of Crewfit
And the 'beautiful art' of simplification Crewsaver has come a long way since the original hand-welded, orally inflated lifejackets and buoyancy bags sixty years ago. Along the way they've introduced automatic inflation, dual chambers and then in 1984 Crewfit came along. Posted on 18 Oct Endeavour Trophy 2017 overall
Hat trick for Saxton and Lewis Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis today added another three wins to their already impressive haul of first places from yesterday to win the 2017 Endeavour Trophy series with a race to spare writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 15 Oct Endeavour Trophy 2017 day 1
Red hot racing leaves reigning champs just one point ahead With three wins in the bag after today's Endeavour Trophy opening five races, Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis (reigning Endeavour champions) lead the Endeavour Trophy series by just one point from Nick Craig and Holly Scott (D-One) writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 14 Oct

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy