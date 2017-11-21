Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Dinghy Sailing: Start to Finish by Barry Pickthall
Dinghy Sailing: Start to Finish by Barry Pickthall
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Sailing Charities come together to benefit young people in Portsmouth

by Amy Harvey today at 4:49 pm 21 November 2017
The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) and Portsmouth Sail Training Trust (PSTT) have come together © Andrew Simpson Foundation

The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) and Portsmouth Sail Training Trust (PSTT) have come together to help grow and develop a programme aimed at raising the aspirations of young people in Portsmouth.

Over the years, Portsmouth Sail Training Trust has carried out some excellent charitable work with disadvantaged young people from a variety of inner-city schools. The programme provides the young people with an opportunity to attend regular sailing and onshore training sessions and gain a variety of marine and associated qualifications – raising their aspirations and helping to break the unemployment cycle. This programme can now go from strength to strength with enhanced management and infrastructure provided by the Andrew Simpson Foundation.

The Andrew Simpson Foundation will continue to run the programme with the young people as it has done in the Naval Dockyard with the fantastic resources it offers. The young people will also benefit from the facilities at the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre – Portsmouth, increasing the scope of the programme, providing more opportunities to learn and allow the young people to gain more qualifications. With the aim of changing the lives of more young people in Portsmouth.

ASF CEO Richard Percy commented "Having worked closely with the PSTT over the past few years it is fantastic news that we now have the opportunity to come together on a full-time basis. This partnership will mean that we will be able to increase the benefits of the sail training programme to more socially deprived young people within Portsmouth."

PSTT Chairman Ed Phillips added "The Portsmouth Sail Training Trust and Andrew Simpson Foundation have worked closely together since 2014, and over the years they have built an ever-closer partnership. Both organisations have now concluded that by working together on this project they will be able to further increase the benefit to the young people of Portsmouth through a shared infrastructure, strength in depth of front-line resources, an increased fund-raising capability and a higher profile. We are really looking forward to continuing to grow together for the benefit of young people".

To find out more on the project please visit www.portsmouthsailtrainingtrust.org

To find out more about the ASF please visit www.andrewsimpsonfoundation.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New watersports facility in Portsmouth
Opened by the Andrew Simpson Foundation The licence for the Portsmouth City Council (PCC) owned facility, Portsmouth Watersports Centre has been transferred to the Andrew Simpson Foundation and renamed as the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre - Portsmouth (ASWC - Portsmouth). Posted on 1 Nov ASF Youth Ambassadors go racing in Cowes
Racing with Sunsail and supporting the Andrew Simpson Foundation The official charity of Lendy Cowes Week, the Andrew Simpson Foundation, today introduced seven of their new Youth Ambassadors. Posted on 2 Aug Iain Percy OBE joins the FUNdraising party
On Charity Day at Lendy Cowes Week Today the Lendy Cowes Week spotlight shone brightly on the Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) with the day being officially designated Charity Day and with Founding Trustee and America's Cup sailor Iain Percy OBE in Cowes to fly the FUNdraising flag. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week Charity Sailing
Andrew Simpson Foundation are going to be busy The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is delighted to announce that Lendy - The Property Platform has generously agreed to support the ASF Discover Sailing programme, being run daily throughout Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 26 Jul A host of Andrew Simpson Foundation activities
FUNdraising, Educational & Inspirational at Lendy Cowes Week From its high profile Golden Ticket Draw to hosting a Careers Café for young people at Shepards Wharf, the Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF), this year's official charity at Lendy Cowes Week, promises to leave no stone unturned. Posted on 14 Jun Friends of the Foundation Lunch
Get your tickets for Cowes Week event The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is busy finalising its plans as this year's official charity for Cowes Week (29 July to 5 August). Posted on 7 Jun Come and say hello to the ASF
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The Andrew Simpson Foundation and Bart's Bash team is back at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show for a 3rd year and with a fabulous line-up of fun activities and some important messages as they continue flying the flag and fundraising in memory of Andrew Simpson. Posted on 27 Feb America's Cup Year has special resonance
For the Andrew Simpson Foundation It will not have escaped many people's notice that 2017 is the year of the America's Cup in Bermuda, a much-anticipated sporting event of global interest & of special significance to the Trustees, Management team, Supporters and Beneficiaries of the ASF. Posted on 16 Feb ASSF is Official Event Charity for Cowes Week
Also providing on-water activities for kids during the racing Cowes Week Limited (CWL) is delighted to announce that, following an extensive evaluation process, they have selected the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF) as the official event charity for Cowes Week for 2017. Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Third round of grants for ASSF
Charity welcomes applications from disabled sailors The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation has released details of its third round of grants to support disabled sailing across the world. Posted on 6 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy