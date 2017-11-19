International 14 Perry Pot at Itchenor Sailing Club – Day 1

International 14 Perry Pot Day 1 © Rich Dobson International 14 Perry Pot Day 1 © Rich Dobson

by Katie Nurton today at 10:37 am

After the anti-climax of last Sunday, when gales stopped play, the International 14 Perry Pot winter series finally kicked with a sunny North Westerly and a beautiful, traffic-free Chichester Harbour.

Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary took the first race, blowing away concerns about the light wind speed of their radical Cuckoo's Nest design. After that, the day belonged to Julian Pearson and Matt Read. They seemed least phased by the shifty conditions, staying calm upwind and finding pressure downwind. Julian and Matt now lead the series, followed closely by Katie Nurton/Nigel Ash and Neale Jones/Ed Fitzgerald. However, with four Sundays to go in the series and plenty of discards, it's not too late for other 14s to join in.

Thanks to Rich and Maninder Dobson and Andrew Penman for expert race management.

The next Perry Pot is 26th Nov start time at 11am.

Results after Day 1: (three races)

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm / Crew Pts 1 1564 Beast II Julian Pearson / Matt Reid 6 2 1557 Amazing Maisie Katie Nurton / Nigel Ash 7 3 1553 Scrumpet Neale Jones / Ed Fitzgerald 8 4 1538 Ranger Tom Heywood / Ben Ainsworth 14 5 1563 Puff Archie Massey / Harvey Hillary 15 6 1523 Tartan Fraulein Kimball Morrison / Julian Pearson 16 7 1527 Blue Cheese Phil McDanell / Luke Boughton 18 8 1554 Binky Tom and Izzy Watkins 23