International 14 Perry Pot at Itchenor Sailing Club – Day 1

by Katie Nurton today at 10:37 am 19 November 2017
International 14 Perry Pot Day 1 © Rich Dobson

After the anti-climax of last Sunday, when gales stopped play, the International 14 Perry Pot winter series finally kicked with a sunny North Westerly and a beautiful, traffic-free Chichester Harbour.

Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary took the first race, blowing away concerns about the light wind speed of their radical Cuckoo's Nest design. After that, the day belonged to Julian Pearson and Matt Read. They seemed least phased by the shifty conditions, staying calm upwind and finding pressure downwind. Julian and Matt now lead the series, followed closely by Katie Nurton/Nigel Ash and Neale Jones/Ed Fitzgerald. However, with four Sundays to go in the series and plenty of discards, it's not too late for other 14s to join in.

Thanks to Rich and Maninder Dobson and Andrew Penman for expert race management.

The next Perry Pot is 26th Nov start time at 11am.

Results after Day 1: (three races)

PosSail NoBoat NameHelm / CrewPts
11564Beast IIJulian Pearson / Matt Reid6
21557Amazing MaisieKatie Nurton / Nigel Ash7
31553ScrumpetNeale Jones / Ed Fitzgerald8
41538RangerTom Heywood / Ben Ainsworth14
51563PuffArchie Massey / Harvey Hillary15
61523Tartan FrauleinKimball Morrison / Julian Pearson16
71527Blue CheesePhil McDanell / Luke Boughton18
81554BinkyTom and Izzy Watkins23
