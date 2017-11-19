International 14 Perry Pot at Itchenor Sailing Club – Day 1
by Katie Nurton
19 November 2017
International 14 Perry Pot Day 1 © Rich Dobson
After the anti-climax of last Sunday, when gales stopped play, the International 14 Perry Pot winter series finally kicked with a sunny North Westerly and a beautiful, traffic-free Chichester Harbour.
Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary took the first race, blowing away concerns about the light wind speed of their radical Cuckoo's Nest design. After that, the day belonged to Julian Pearson and Matt Read. They seemed least phased by the shifty conditions, staying calm upwind and finding pressure downwind. Julian and Matt now lead the series, followed closely by Katie Nurton/Nigel Ash and Neale Jones/Ed Fitzgerald. However, with four Sundays to go in the series and plenty of discards, it's not too late for other 14s to join in.
Thanks to Rich and Maninder Dobson and Andrew Penman for expert race management.
The next Perry Pot is 26th Nov start time at 11am.
Results after Day 1: (three races)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm / Crew
|Pts
|1
|1564
|Beast II
|Julian Pearson / Matt Reid
|6
|2
|1557
|Amazing Maisie
|Katie Nurton / Nigel Ash
|7
|3
|1553
|Scrumpet
|Neale Jones / Ed Fitzgerald
|8
|4
|1538
|Ranger
|Tom Heywood / Ben Ainsworth
|14
|5
|1563
|Puff
|Archie Massey / Harvey Hillary
|15
|6
|1523
|Tartan Fraulein
|Kimball Morrison / Julian Pearson
|16
|7
|1527
|Blue Cheese
|Phil McDanell / Luke Boughton
|18
|8
|1554
|Binky
|Tom and Izzy Watkins
|23
