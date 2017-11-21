Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Cap Retailer
Cap Retailer

Land Rover BAR team respond to new America's Cup class boat announcement

by Dan Wilkinson today at 9:49 am 21 November 2017

The concept drawings for the new 75 foot monohull that will contest the 36th America's Cup in 2021 have been announced by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. Sticking with high performance innovation expected of the America's Cup, the new class will be a foiling monohull on two large canting T-foils and a single T-foil rudder lifting the boat into the air.

Team Principal and Skipper, Ben Ainslie welcomed the early announcement, "The Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa have delivered a truly high-performance boat that will make the next America's Cup an incredible sporting and technical challenge.

"We look forward to the opportunity to consult with the Defender and Challenger of Record ahead of the final class rule being announced at the end of March. We can't wait to start tackling the design and engineering challenges in this new class.

"What we do know is that we're going to be foiling again, and that in the right conditions, this boat will be as quick as or quicker than the ACC foiling catamarans raced in the last Cup. The sport has gained a lot of new fans and this boat, delivered with a global circuit and high-quality free-to-air broadcast TV will cement their interest in the America's Cup and build on a very strong base."

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

Land Rover BAR's new CEO, Grant Simmer, was in Portsmouth for the announcement and commented, "This new class is a real challenge for our design and sailing team. It's also a great opportunity. A new class of boat means a blank sheet of paper, and while we can use much of what was learned in AC35 about systems, foils and the associated design and engineering, there's also a great opportunity to take a jump ahead if we get the conceptual approach right from the start. This is a very exciting time for the team."

#BringTheCupHome

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Grant Simmer joins British America's Cup team
As new CEO of Land Rover BAR The British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie have today added a wealth of experience to their challenge with the announcement that four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO. Posted on 2 Nov Land Rover BAR respond
To the 36th America's Cup Protocol announcement The announcement of the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup defines some of the rules of the next edition of the world's oldest sporting contest. Land Rover BAR are ready to get down to the serious business of planning and preparing. Posted on 29 Sep Land Rover BAR Academy search
For next generation of British America's Cup sailors Following their success in Bermuda last June, where the British team were crowned Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions 2017, Land Rover BAR Academy is recruiting again to find and support talented young British sailors aged between 19-24 years old. Posted on 16 Sep Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter
One week to go until racing begins! Download your 'How to Follow Guide' and 'America's Cup Scoreboard' at the bottom of this newsletter to keep track of the action in Bermuda. Posted on 19 May Raising the bar in sustainable sports
Land Rover BAR publish 3rd Annual Sustainability Report Land Rover BAR set a goal to be a global leader in professional sports teams, showcasing that it is possible to win on the field of play with sustainability at the core of operations. Posted on 17 May Land Rover BAR Academy announce squad
For the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Seven talented, young, aspiring America's Cup sailors – with an average age of just 22– have been chosen to represent Great Britain this summer. Posted on 13 May America's Cup teams join the fight
Against the invasive Lionfish Celebrity chefs committed to sustainability competed to see who has the tastiest solution to the problem of invasive lionfish at the #EatLionfish Chefs' Throwdown, held at the National Museum of Bermuda on April 19, ahead of Earth Day. Posted on 20 Apr Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter
Less than 50 days to go until racing starts There are now less than 50 days to go until the America's Cup action kicks off in Bermuda, and the temperature is starting to heat up both literally and metaphorically on the island. Posted on 14 Apr Flying into the weekend with Land Rover BAR!
Action from the British America's Cup Team in Bermuda WARNING: The following video contains scenes that may contain increased heart rate. British America's Cup Team Land Rover BAR flying into the weekend! Posted on 24 Mar Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda
Successful mixes of technology and sustainability One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the control room... Posted on 2 Mar

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy