Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Mens Stretch U-Zip Drysuit
Gul Code Zero Mens Stretch U-Zip Drysuit

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

Salcombe Yacht Club Winter Series - Race 3

by Simon Dobson today at 9:16 am 18 November 2017

A fresh westerly breeze with a touch of autumnal chill and the occasional patch of sunshine combined to create pleasant sailing conditions on Saturday afternoon.

A spring tide low water shortly before the start lead the Race Officer to keep the fleets in the main part of the Estuary, setting a beat to Blackstone and a run down to Saltstone, followed by a Blackstone/Crossways lap and then a Mill Bay/Crossways lap.

The Solos were first away, with the fleet splitting evenly between the Portlemouth and Salcombe shores to short tack against the tide. It soon became apparent that the Salcombe side was favoured and most of the Portlemouth lot crossed over to limit their losses. Up ahead, David Greening, Jayne Morris and Ed Stephens made the early running. With the breeze well in the west there was a big starboard lift on the approach to Blackstone and Jayne Morris was best positioned to make the most of it, rounding first to enthusiastic cheers from the rest of the fleet. Greening rounded second followed by Stephens and Simon Dobson.

On the run to Saltstone, Dobson did a better job of staying in the gusts and came through to take a narrow lead from Stephens. By the time the leaders returned to the main Estuary Dobson had a comfortable lead but after close tacking up through Ditch End, he chose to cross to the Salcombe shore. This proved to be a costly mistake as Stephens, crossing later, sailed into the lead. Further back Peter Sturgess did not cross at all and emerged at Blackstone to round in third place. Stephens sailed on to a maiden victory in his new boat, followed by Dobson and, in a tight finish, Greening pipped Sturgess for third.

The Handicap Fleet start was well attended and diverse, the growing Phantom contingent well represented along with several Lasers, the 505 of multiple world champion Peter Colclough, a couple of Merlin Rockets, a Yawl and a Firefly. At their start most boats stuck to the Salcombe shore for the beat to Blackstone, the 505 rounding first chased by the Phantoms of Paul Ellis and Ian Stewart who were to enjoy a close race throughout. Behind them, however, it was the Yawl and the Firefly that were making the running on corrected time. In the end the Yawl of Dan Bridger and Stephen Galvin edged the Firefly of Peter Cook and Janet Exelby by a mere 10 seconds with Ellis in third.

Race 3 Results:

Solo
1st Ed Stephens
2nd Simon Dobson
3rd David Greening

Handicap
1st Yawl, Dan Bridger and Stephen Galvin
2nd Firefly, Peter Cook and Janet Exelby
3rd Phantom, Paul Ellis

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

South West Water Pursuit Race
Laying up race at Salcombe The South West Water sponsored laying up pursuit race provided yet another mix of sailing conditions for sailors with tricky winds varying from zero to force five. Posted on 12 Nov Salcombe YC Winter Series Race 2
An element of confusion on and off the water There was an element of confusion both off and on the water for Saturday sailors at Salcombe on Nov 4th. Posted on 5 Nov Solo Western Championship at Salcombe
37 boats line up to race On the weekend of October 28th and 29th Salcombe hosted the Western Area Championship for the Solo dinghy, the event sponsored by Coast and Country Cottages. Posted on 31 Oct Salcombe Brewery 50th Lark Masters
The elixir of youth does exist! The results are in, after fifty years of thorough testing. The evidence is conclusive. The elixir of youth, with elements of love-potion and time travel, does indeed exist. Posted on 15 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 7
Club buzzing with dinghy sailing activity On Saturday the 14th October the Salcombe Estuary was buzzing with dinghy sailing activity and had Race Officer Geoff Gilson and his team expertly controlling both a 34 boat Lark Class Masters sailing event together with the normal Club Racing. Posted on 15 Oct Salcombe Brewery 50th Lark Masters Preview
Competition set to be hot in Salcombe on Saturday The Lark Class is delighted to announce the sponsorship of the 2017 LARK Masters by Salcombe Brewery Co. Posted on 12 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 6
Sheltering from the 40 knot winds On Saturday morning the weather station at Prawle Point was reporting wind speeds in excess of 40 knots from the west. Fortunately for the sailors contesting race 6 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series, the estuary provides a fair bit of shelter. Posted on 9 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 5
Not sold short with 'de minimis' sailing programme Do you know, we survive on a diet of but one club race a week here in Salcombe? Many folk would no doubt scoff at this de minimis sailing programme. Posted on 2 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 4
A host of dinghy sailors enjoy the harbour An early autumn day, with a force two to three south easterly and bright sunshine encouraged the Salcombe Yacht Club dinghy sailors to enjoy the harbour, now almost clear of the summer RIBs and Boston Whalers. Posted on 26 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 3
Autumn sunshine for Sunday's Cruiser Regatta Two separate weddings, both daughters of stalwart Salcombe sailors, meant that many regular club sailors were otherwise engaged on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 19 Sep

Upcoming Events

Salcombe Yacht Club Merlin Rocket Sharp’s Doom Bar Merlin Week for Merlin Rocket
Salcombe Yacht Club- 8 Jul to 12 Jul 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy