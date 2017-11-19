505s at the Ovington Inlands

by Charlie Walters today at 7:25 am

Fourteen intrepid crews set forth on the coldest weekend so far this Autumn. Class stalwart Ben Iliffe unfortunately was unable to attend - although having pre-entered, he and Paddy Lewis received a full-result on the score card. Maximum points – a perfect score! (we thought they'd appreciate the mention).

Other teams of interest on the scorecard included:

Light-wind specialists – Ian Pinnell & Tim Needham;

Yoof representation – Tom Gillard, & Harry Briddon;

Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram – breaking their vows and actually race during the winter

Capsize Kings – Toby Barsley-Dale and Rich Nurse, (mainly while ashore); and

The Saltire King (Jim Blyth) ably crewed by Darrel Samonjoul. Darrel so keen to crew that he actually turned up a fortnight early for the event – he says it was to test the fried breakfast... we (Jim included) are stunned by this level of commitment.

Shock news on day 1, saw Team Ovington "bench" superstar 505 helm Nathan Batchelor before a sail was hoisted in-anger. Apparently he had accidentally sold a colleague's boat, and was duly condemned to spend the weekend talking to 29er parents. Crew (Sam Pascoe) looked positively concerned before the commencement of hostilities. In a move reminiscent of vintage David Moyes, Ovington were replacing this multi-class championship winning helm with a bloke called Chris (apparently he sailed a 505 once about 15 years ago).

Saturday saw 4 races back-to-back. 9-12 knots, with gusts a bit higher. The 505s raced on course Alpha, down towards the damn wall, with the wind coming straight down the lake. A good position for a windward/leeward racetrack given the wind direction.

All very tight racing, with 3 laps per race on Saturday (2 laps per race on Sunday). Saturday saw marginal trapeezing downwind (sailing deep on Sunday, in the lighter breezes). The south shore provided an interesting wind bend influence on both upwind and downwind legs on the Saturday – less so, on the Sunday (wind about 4-9 knots). So main headlines from day 1.

Substitute Chris, turner-ed out to be a pretty useful helm (sorry couldn't resist). 4 bullets straight off, with world champions (and the rest of us) left scrabbling for minor podium spots. Honestly, not really what the 505 fleet expects. Guests are expected to lose....gracefully...!

Behind the flying Turner/Pascoe, the racing was very tight. 4 crews tied on 9 points overnight – each team counting a 2,3,4 score. Graeme Willcox and James Spikesley in 8905 proving that you don't need to sail a new 505 to get to the front of the fleet – right in the mix overnight.

Sunday dawned lighter, but still sailable. The flying Turner / Pascoe really put the result beyond doubt with another race win in race 5, but then others started to get their eye in, especially Pinnell and Needham who sailed a most consistent Sunday, with a 1,2,1,2 score-line to grab second from the increasingly consistent Gillard/Briddon.

Of the rest, Walters/Cram had a variable day 2, but grabbed a race win in race 7 (the windiest on Sunday) to cheer them up. Jim/Darrel grabbed a well-earned second place in the final race, having played good lanes upwind on the second beat to lead at the final windward mark.

Both Willcox/Spikesley and Gillard/Briddon sailed with consistency on day 2 – not easy to maintain, given the patchy wind, and the increasing performance of all other top 10 crews.

A great event. We'll all be back next year – see you there.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 9180 Chris Turner Sam Pascoe Lyme Regis SC 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 (DNC) 11 2nd 9190 Ian Pinnell Tim Needham NSC 2 4 3 ‑5 2 1 2 1 15 3rd 9177 Tom Willward Harry Briddon Sheffield Viking SC ‑5 3 4 2 3 2 5 5 24 4th 8905 Graeme Willcox James Spikesley Netley Sailing Club 3 2 ‑5 4 4 4 4 3 24 5th 9085 Charlie Walters Dougal Cram Datchet Water SC 4 ‑7 2 3 7 5 1 7 29 6th 8881 Neil Rabbitts Mike Priddle Burton SC 8 ‑9 7 8 5 6 7 9 50 7th 8514 Toby Barsley‑Dale Rich Nurse HISC BSC ‑10 8 9 6 6 8 6 8 51 8th 9126 Stuart Turnbull Paul Michael Burton SC ‑9 6 8 7 9 7 8 6 51 9th 9032 Jim Blyth Darel Sallarool Largo Bay SC 7 5 10 9 10 ‑11 11 2 54 10th 9104 Adam Kenney Ian Merryfield Burton SC 6 ‑10 6 10 8 10 10 4 54 11th 8511 Alex Shaw Neil Smith Grafham Water Sailing Club / Manor Park 11 11 11 11 11 9 9 (DNC) 73 12th 7387 Jon Cowper Loise Foreman Hunts SC 13 13 13 12 12 13 (UFD) 10 86 13th 8432 Matthew Palett Andy Spencer Burton Sailing Club 12 12 12 (DNC) 13 12 DNC DNC 91 14th 9158 Ben Iliffe Paddy Lewis Datchet Water SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 105