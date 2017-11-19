Please select your home edition
505s at the Ovington Inlands

by Charlie Walters today at 7:25 am 18-19 November 2017

Fourteen intrepid crews set forth on the coldest weekend so far this Autumn. Class stalwart Ben Iliffe unfortunately was unable to attend - although having pre-entered, he and Paddy Lewis received a full-result on the score card. Maximum points – a perfect score! (we thought they'd appreciate the mention).

Other teams of interest on the scorecard included:

  • Light-wind specialists – Ian Pinnell & Tim Needham;
  • Yoof representation – Tom Gillard, & Harry Briddon;
  • Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram – breaking their vows and actually race during the winter
  • Capsize Kings – Toby Barsley-Dale and Rich Nurse, (mainly while ashore); and
  • The Saltire King (Jim Blyth) ably crewed by Darrel Samonjoul. Darrel so keen to crew that he actually turned up a fortnight early for the event – he says it was to test the fried breakfast... we (Jim included) are stunned by this level of commitment.
Shock news on day 1, saw Team Ovington "bench" superstar 505 helm Nathan Batchelor before a sail was hoisted in-anger. Apparently he had accidentally sold a colleague's boat, and was duly condemned to spend the weekend talking to 29er parents. Crew (Sam Pascoe) looked positively concerned before the commencement of hostilities. In a move reminiscent of vintage David Moyes, Ovington were replacing this multi-class championship winning helm with a bloke called Chris (apparently he sailed a 505 once about 15 years ago).

Saturday saw 4 races back-to-back. 9-12 knots, with gusts a bit higher. The 505s raced on course Alpha, down towards the damn wall, with the wind coming straight down the lake. A good position for a windward/leeward racetrack given the wind direction.

All very tight racing, with 3 laps per race on Saturday (2 laps per race on Sunday). Saturday saw marginal trapeezing downwind (sailing deep on Sunday, in the lighter breezes). The south shore provided an interesting wind bend influence on both upwind and downwind legs on the Saturday – less so, on the Sunday (wind about 4-9 knots). So main headlines from day 1.

Substitute Chris, turner-ed out to be a pretty useful helm (sorry couldn't resist). 4 bullets straight off, with world champions (and the rest of us) left scrabbling for minor podium spots. Honestly, not really what the 505 fleet expects. Guests are expected to lose....gracefully...!

Behind the flying Turner/Pascoe, the racing was very tight. 4 crews tied on 9 points overnight – each team counting a 2,3,4 score. Graeme Willcox and James Spikesley in 8905 proving that you don't need to sail a new 505 to get to the front of the fleet – right in the mix overnight.

Sunday dawned lighter, but still sailable. The flying Turner / Pascoe really put the result beyond doubt with another race win in race 5, but then others started to get their eye in, especially Pinnell and Needham who sailed a most consistent Sunday, with a 1,2,1,2 score-line to grab second from the increasingly consistent Gillard/Briddon.

Of the rest, Walters/Cram had a variable day 2, but grabbed a race win in race 7 (the windiest on Sunday) to cheer them up. Jim/Darrel grabbed a well-earned second place in the final race, having played good lanes upwind on the second beat to lead at the final windward mark.

Both Willcox/Spikesley and Gillard/Briddon sailed with consistency on day 2 – not easy to maintain, given the patchy wind, and the increasing performance of all other top 10 crews.

A great event. We'll all be back next year – see you there.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st9180Chris TurnerSam PascoeLyme Regis SC1111133(DNC)11
2nd9190Ian PinnellTim NeedhamNSC243‑5212115
3rd9177Tom WillwardHarry BriddonSheffield Viking SC‑5342325524
4th8905Graeme WillcoxJames SpikesleyNetley Sailing Club32‑54444324
5th9085Charlie WaltersDougal CramDatchet Water SC4‑723751729
6th8881Neil RabbittsMike PriddleBurton SC8‑978567950
7th8514Toby Barsley‑DaleRich NurseHISC BSC‑10896686851
8th9126Stuart TurnbullPaul MichaelBurton SC‑9687978651
9th9032Jim BlythDarel SallaroolLargo Bay SC7510910‑1111254
10th9104Adam KenneyIan MerryfieldBurton SC6‑1061081010454
11th8511Alex ShawNeil SmithGrafham Water Sailing Club / Manor Park111111111199(DNC)73
12th7387Jon CowperLoise ForemanHunts SC131313121213(UFD)1086
13th8432Matthew PalettAndy SpencerBurton Sailing Club121212(DNC)1312DNCDNC91
14th9158Ben IliffePaddy LewisDatchet Water SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC105
