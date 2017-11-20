Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

SuperFoiler secure World Beaters: Glenn Ashby teams up with Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen

by Nick Vindin today at 9:02 pm 20 November 2017
Glenn Ashby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen are set for the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix © Superfoiler

The world's best sailors will line-up on Australian waters for the first season of the SuperFoiler Grand Prix circuit. Home-grown America's Cup winner Glenn Ashby (Emirates Team New Zealand) has announced he will join forces with countrymen and fellow AC35 stars Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen - who spearheaded Artemis Racing in Bermuda – as the Australian crew to beat in the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix (SFGP).

"It is an exciting beast," says the America's Cup winning skipper and recently crowned Australian Sailor of the Year, "The SuperFoiler looks to the future of our sport as the most innovative and exciting sail racing machine in the world today. Six of these boats hurtling around a two-kilometre course will make for thrilling sailing and spectating,"

Glenn Ashby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen are set for the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix - photo © Superfoiler
Glenn Ashby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen are set for the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix - photo © Superfoiler

For World champion and Olympic gold medallist Iain Jensen the SuperFoiler circuit presents a unique opportunity – "I am keen to support a project that puts Australia back on the world map. Leading the way and pushing the limits."

The chance to learn off his America's Cup nemesis Glenn Ashby, another intriguing side plot - "Last time I sailed against him it didn't go so well for me. It will be great to have Glenn on my team," adds the 29-year old, "Hopefully the old boy can teach me a thing or two."

Glenn Ashby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen are set for the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix - photo © Superfoiler
Glenn Ashby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen are set for the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix - photo © Superfoiler

The salivating six machine line-up – which already boasts Olympic medallists, world champions and America's Cup winners at the helm – underlines the momentum building for the nationwide competition.

SFGP CEO Bill Macartney believes it is the best Australian sailing line up ever assembled to race on home waters, and that more world class sailors are close to signing on.

"These machines reinvent sailing, and will bring a new audience to the sport," says Macartney, "Given the breakneck speeds they reach we need the world's best sailors to control these beasts and there are none better on the world stage right now than these three supremely talented athletes."

Glenn Ashby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen are set for the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix - photo © Superfoiler
Glenn Ashby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen are set for the inaugural SuperFoiler Grand Prix - photo © Superfoiler

The marquee sailors are hoping to use the sleek foiling monsters to bring a new audience to the sport of sailing, "I think there is a genuine analogy between the SuperFoiler Grand Prix and Twenty20 cricket. I hope to see lots of kids and adults connect with what this series has to offer," says Glenn Ashby.

That's a sentiment echoed by his new team-mate Nathan Outteridge, "Audiences can expect a high speed, high adrenalin racing experience: some of the world's best foiling sailors going hell-for-leather on tight causes, on very fast machines."

Round one of the five event series launches in Adelaide on the first weekend in February.

The SuperFoiler Grand Prix will broadcast 24 hours of innovative, immersive on-board sailing content across the Seven Network in 2018.

www.superfoiler.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy