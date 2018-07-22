2018 Designer Series Rendezvous to honour Sparkman & Stephens

Designer Ted Hood Rendezvous at the Herreshoff Museum in Bristol, RI © Billy Black Designer Ted Hood Rendezvous at the Herreshoff Museum in Bristol, RI © Billy Black

by Paul Fleming today at 8:41 pm

The Designer Series recognizes the legacy of iconic yacht designers worldwide. The 2018 honoree is Sparkman & Stephens. This five-day rendezvous will bring together all who share the love of yachting including Sparkman & Stephens boat owners, the marine industry and the public.

In addition to one design and big boat races, parties, entertainment and awards dinners the event will include participation opportunities for Sparkman & Stephens designed boats of all sizes and vintage including power and sail. The mission of the Designer Series includes the creation of a scholarship and mentor program to help cultivate the leading designers of tomorrow, while celebrating the designers of yesterday and today.

Sparkman & Stephens yacht owners, mark your calendars! You do not want to miss this event.

For registration information for Sparkman & Stephens yacht owners and the general public, or to inquire about partnership opportunities contact Carol Beecher at 401-236-8166 or email her at .

www.designerseries.org