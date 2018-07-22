Please select your home edition
2018 Designer Series Rendezvous to honour Sparkman & Stephens

by Paul Fleming today at 8:41 pm 18-22 July 2018
Designer Ted Hood Rendezvous at the Herreshoff Museum in Bristol, RI © Billy Black

The Designer Series recognizes the legacy of iconic yacht designers worldwide. The 2018 honoree is Sparkman & Stephens. This five-day rendezvous will bring together all who share the love of yachting including Sparkman & Stephens boat owners, the marine industry and the public.

In addition to one design and big boat races, parties, entertainment and awards dinners the event will include participation opportunities for Sparkman & Stephens designed boats of all sizes and vintage including power and sail. The mission of the Designer Series includes the creation of a scholarship and mentor program to help cultivate the leading designers of tomorrow, while celebrating the designers of yesterday and today.

Sparkman & Stephens yacht owners, mark your calendars! You do not want to miss this event.

For registration information for Sparkman & Stephens yacht owners and the general public, or to inquire about partnership opportunities contact Carol Beecher at 401-236-8166 or email her at .

www.designerseries.org

David Gower named new Chairman
Of Cowes Classics Week Recently elected Commodore of the Royal London Yacht Club David Gower has succeeded Sir Richard Ottaway as Chairman of Cowes Classic Week. Posted on 1 Nov Kialoa II crew growing mo's for the bro's
Annual men's health awareness campaign and fundraiser November 1 is the start of Movember, the annual men's health awareness campaign and fundraiser, and both the delivery and Rolex Sydney Hobart race crew of Kialoa II are getting into the 70s vibe. Posted on 1 Nov Sponsors confirmed for Classics 2018
Including the Herreshoff Marine Museum We are delighted to welcome on board our new sponsor for the Concours d'Elégance, the Herreshoff Marine Museum/America's Cup Hall of Fame. Posted on 29 Oct Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez overall
Love is in the air The 2017 edition of Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez on Saturday evening crown its champions with the certainty that yachting in all its international glory has once again been celebrated in style. Posted on 8 Oct Tilly XV wins Gstaad YC Centenary Trophy
During Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez Photo-finish may seem an overstatement to define centenarian yachts crossing the finish line. But this is actually what happened in Saint-Tropez where eleven crews, out of twenty entrants, finished the race for the 2017 Gstaad Yacht Club Centenary Trophy. Posted on 7 Oct Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 5
Mariska drives the point home Amidst the Mistral and a zone of high pressure, today those competing in Les Voiles benefited from one of those little weather miracles that seem to love colouring play in Saint Tropez. Posted on 6 Oct Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 4
Challenges amidst the breeze and the sunshine Les Voiles is a festival in its purest sense, and on Thursday, perhaps more so than on any other day of the week, this specificity takes on a whole new dimension, when skippers and owners do things their way. Posted on 5 Oct Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 3
Happiness is... Les Voiles With the remnants of the gale that bruised the fleet at Les Voiles yesterday seemingly still picking for a fight this morning, it was a tense time for some on the pontoons. Posted on 5 Oct Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 2
The permanent miracle of Les Voiles! The magic of Les Voiles cannot be summed up by the highly elegant, good-humoured parade of the world's most beautiful classic and modern yachts. Posted on 3 Oct Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez day 1
Saint-Tropez holds its breath! The first day, traditionally marked by the start of competition for some 180 Modern yachts, including 14 sumptuous Wallys and the four 15 MJIs competing in the Rolex Trophy, was transformed into a 'reconnaissance mission' Posted on 2 Oct

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
