Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
P&B Merlin Rocket High Modulus Paragon Mast
P&B Merlin Rocket High Modulus Paragon Mast

Formula Kite World Championship at Oman Sail - Day 1

by Oman Sail today at 7:56 pm 20-24 November 2017
Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 1 © Oman Sail

Britain's Bridge brothers, Olly and Guy, signalled their intent when they bagged a big tally of first places in the opening exchanges of the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman, giving them the top two spots on the leaderboard.

Olly Bridge put on a near flawless display, taking six wins and leaving classy rivals like reigning and former Formula Kite World Champions, Maxime Nocher (MON) and Johnny Heineken (USA), trailing in his wake.

Younger sibling Guy Bridge, competing in a different flight of the qualifying series, took four firsts and a second, beating off challenges from Theo Lhostis (FRA) and another former Formula Kite World Champion, Germany's Florian Gruber.

But it was the rivalry between the French duo of Nico Parlier and Axel Mazella, racing in a third flight of the men's qualifying series, that produced the most intriguing battles on the opening day of the 2017 World Championship contest.

The pair, close friends off the water, traded wins and second-place finishes all day in their flight's six races. With acute tactical appreciation and searing pace on their kite hydrofoils, the Frenchmen are so closely matched they had many near photo-finishes after the eight-minute circuits of the short track course.

Yet it was Parlier, the reigning IKA KiteFoil Class World Champion, who got the upper hand with four wins to Mazella's two, leaving them in third and fourth place respectively on the leaderboard. Even with the flight assignment for day two of the five-day contest reseeded, they will come up against one another again on day three, before proceeding to the finals series.

For the women, competing in their own fleet, reigning IKA Formula Kite World Champion, Daniela Moroz (USA), was as usual in a league of her own in the breezes that built from 8 knots to around 13kts under cloudless skies over the Gulf of Oman.

The 16-year-old made an inauspicious start when she went towards the wrong mark in the opening race and finished down the field. But in the following races she didn't put a foot wrong and the five firsts she scooped put her at the top of the women's leaderboard.

The five-day competition to crown the IKA Formula Kite World Champions, hosted by Oman Sail and associate sponsor Al Mouj Muscat, will be broken up into a two-day qualifying series to seed the two-day finals series, with the top riders competing for gold on the last day in the medals series.

Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 1 - photo © Oman Sail
Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 1 - photo © Oman Sail

Day one delivered classic kite foil racing conditions, with most riders opting for their larger 19m or 21m kites for the 7-8kts breezes, eventually dropping down to 15m kites as the breeze built and the sinking sun highlighted the coastline's stunning mountain backdrop.

But Olly Bridge, for one, only had eyes on the prize. His laser-like concentration paid off to devastating effect and put him in a good place as he comes up against stiffer tests as the competition progresses.

"I've been racing a lot in the last few weeks, so that was a good warm up for me," he said. "I've been training hard on a new foil and the kites have been helping my performance too. Maxime Nocher is just behind me in every race, so that's a pretty nice feeling."

Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 1 - photo © Oman Sail
Formula Kite World Championship in Oman day 1 - photo © Oman Sail

On the other hand, Axel Mazella finds himself in the slightly uncomfortable position of playing second fiddle to his friend and rival Nico Parlier even though there is little to separate them.

"We have exactly the same performance and the same pace," he said. "So when either of us makes a mistake in a race, he gives up the lead. Strategy becomes very, very important."

Results after Day 1: (six races, one discard)

Men (top five)
1 Olly Bridge (GBR) 5pts
2 Guy Bridge (GBR) 6pts
3 Nico Parlier (FRA) 6pts
4 Axel Mazella (FRA) 8pts
5 Theo Lhostis (FRA) 13pts

Women (top three)
1 Daniela Moroz (USA) 5pts
2 Elena Kalinina (RUS) 11pts
3 Alexia Fancelli (FRA) 12pts

Full results can be found at www.formulakite.com/results

Check out today's start on Instagram here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

IKA KiteFoil World Championships overall
Parlier takes title while Mazella grabs GoldCup crown France's Nico Parlier put on an imperious display to seize the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil World Championship on the final day of racing on the Italian resort island of Sardinia. Posted on 9 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 4
Variable breezes cause Parlier to falter but retain his lead The battle at the head of the order intensified as the changeable breezes caused the otherwise flawless French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier to skip a beat even as he cemented his overall lead on the Italian island of Sardinia. Posted on 8 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 3
All change at the top as 'survival' conditions challenge racers Gusty Mistral winds played to the strengths of French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier when he seized pole position on the leaderboard with a perfect three bullets that left rivals struggling to match his pace in the punchy conditions. Posted on 7 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 2
All change at top as survival conditions challenge racers Gusty Mistral winds played to the strengths of French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier when he seized pole position on the leaderboard with a perfect three bullets that left rivals struggling to match his pace in the punchy conditions. Posted on 7 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 1
Tricky day for front-runners in testing and fickle breezes None of the favourites to take the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil World Championship title had it all their own in the opening exchanges on sparkling blue Mediterranean waters off the Italian island of Sardinia. Posted on 6 Oct IKA KiteFoil GoldCup in Weifang, China
Mazella holds nerve to clinch victory in tense final In an anxious final day France's Axel Mazella sealed victory at the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil GoldCup in eastern China with a pair of assured bullets. Posted on 14 Sep Formula Kite World Championships preview
Oman to host in November A championship fleet of up to 105 male and female competitors are expected at the championship, which features the high-performance hydrofoiling Formula Kite boards. The class is the newest discipline in kiteboarding. Posted on 20 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Marlow Ropes partners with The Foiling Week
The only global event dedicated to foiling boats Marlow Ropes announces its official partnership with The Foiling Week (TFW) 2017 - the only global event dedicated to foiling boats, their sailors, designers and builders. Posted on 7 Jul Julien Villon crowned 2017 King of the Bay
Foiling Bay concludes in Quiberon The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017. Posted on 22 May

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy