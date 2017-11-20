Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Product Feature
Sandiline Winter Hiking Pants
Sandiline Winter Hiking Pants

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed

by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 6:51 pm 20 November 2017

An exciting new era in America's Cup racing has been unveiled today as the concept for the AC75, the class of boat to be sailed in the 36th America's Cup is released illustrating a bold and modern vision for high performance fully foiling monohull racing yachts.

The Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa design teams have spent the last four months evaluating a wide range of monohull concepts. Their goals have been to design a class that will be challenging and demanding to sail, rewarding the top level of skill for the crews; this concept could become the future of racing and even cruising monohulls beyond the America's Cup.

The AC75 combines extremely high-performance sailing and great match racing with the safety of a boat that can right itself in the event of a capsize. The ground-breaking concept is achieved through the use of twin canting T-foils, ballasted to provide righting-moment when sailing, and roll stability at low speed.

The normal sailing mode sees the leeward foil lowered to provide lift and enable foiling, with the windward foil raised out of the water to maximise the lever-arm of the ballast and reduce drag. In pre-starts and through manoeuvres, both foils can be lowered to provide extra lift and roll control, also useful in rougher sea conditions and providing a wider window for racing.

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

Although racing performance has been the cornerstone of the design, consideration has had to be focused on the more practical aspects of the boat in the shed and at the dock, where both foils are canted right under the hull in order to provide natural roll stability and to allow the yacht to fit into a standard marina berth.

An underlying principle has been to provide affordable and sustainable technology 'trickle down' to other sailing classes and yachts. Whilst recent America's Cup multihulls have benefitted from the power and control of rigid wing sails, there has been no transfer of this technology to the rigs of other sailing classes. In tandem with the innovations of the foiling system, Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa are investigating a number of possible innovations for the AC75's rig, with the requirement that the rig need not be craned in and out each day. This research work is ongoing as different concepts are evaluated, and details will be released with the AC75 Class Rule before March 31st, 2018.

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

The America's Cup is a match race and creating a class that will provide challenging match racing has been the goal from the start. The AC75 will foil-tack and foil-gybe with only small manoeuvring losses, and given the speed and the ease at which the boats can turn the classic pre-starts of the America's Cup are set to make an exciting comeback. Sail handling will also become important, with cross-overs to code zero sails in light wind conditions.

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

A huge number of ideas have been considered in the quest to define a class that will be extremely exciting to sail and provide great match racing, but the final decision was an easy one: the concept being announced was a clear winner, and both teams are eager to be introducing the AC75 for the 36th America's Cup in 2021.

The AC75 class rule will be published by March 31st 2018.

GRANT DALTON, CEO Emirates Team New Zealand:
"We are really proud to present the concept of the AC75 today. It has been a phenomenal effort by Dan and the guys together with Luna Rossa design team and there is a lot of excitement building around the boat in the development and getting to this point. Our analysis of the performance of the foiling monohulls tells us that once the boat is up and foiling, the boat has the potential to be faster than an AC50 both upwind and downwind. Auckland is in for a highly competitive summer of racing in 2020 / 2021."

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

DAN BERNASCONI, Design Coordinator Emirates Team New Zealand:
"This design process has been new territory for the team, starting with a clean sheet to develop a class - and we've loved it. We wanted to see how far we could push the performance of monohull yachts to create a foiling boat that would be challenging to sail and thrilling to match race. We're really excited about the concept and can't wait to see it on the water. We think we have achieved these goals - thanks also to the constructive co-operation of Luna Rossa design team - as well as the more practical detail to consider in terms of cost management and logistics of running the boats."

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

PATRIZIO BERTELLI, Chairman of Luna Rossa Challenge:
"The choice of a monohull was a fundamental condition for us to be involved again in the America's Cup. This is not a return to the past, but rather a step towards the future: the concept of the new AC 75 Class, which Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa design teams have developed together, will open new horizons for racing yachts, which, in the future, may also extend to cruising. It is a modern concept, at the high end of technology and challenging from a sporting point of view, which will deliver competitive and exciting match racing. I would like to thank both design teams for their commitment in achieving, in just four months, the goal which we had established when we challenged".

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

MAX SIRENA. Team Director of Luna Rossa Challenge:
"As a sailor I am very pleased of the concept jointly developed by both design teams: the AC 75 will be an extremely high-performance yacht, challenging to sail, who will require an athletic and very talented crew. Every crew member will have a key role both in the manoeuvres and in racing the boat; the tight crossings and the circling in the pre-starts – which are part of the America's Cup tradition – will be back on show, but at significant higher speeds. It is a new concept, and I am sure that its development will bring interesting surprises".

The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
The America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

DAME Award again
We speak to Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik We caught up with Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik, who have just won the DAME Award in the clothing category for their Isotak X Ocean range. Posted on 15 Nov I am not a number
David Henshall looks at dinghy handicapping You probably have to be at the very least middle aged to fully appreciate the tag line reference to 'The Prisoner' TV series, but as that means you're in the demographic majority it is okay to continue. Posted on 14 Nov Mixing Work and Play
We speak to Alpine Elements MD James Hardiman We spoke to James Hardiman, the Managing Director and founder of Alpine Elements and Ocean Elements, about his life in business, the overlaps between his work and play, his own sailing and the Solo Wolf Rock Race he took part in this year. Posted on 10 Nov Interview with Mike Sugden
About the latest B&G software version 4.5 features We spoke to Mike Sugden, Instrument Product Expert at Navico, about the latest B&G software version 4.5 which now includes full integration with PredictWind, and how advanced start line features are now standard on Zeus and Vulcan chart plotters. Posted on 8 Nov Graphics, Coatings, Creative
A year of diversification for Grapefruit Big changes are happening to Grapefruit this year as we speak to Andy Yeomans, Founder and CEO to find out more. Posted on 2 Nov Growing classes and exports at Ovington Boats
We speak to Nathan Batchelor about the 2017 season Ovington Boats has had a great season, supporting the classes they build, while adding a couple of new ones to their roster. We spoke to Ovington's Nathan Batchelor to find out more... Posted on 19 Oct 60 years of Crewsaver, 30 years of Crewfit
And the 'beautiful art' of simplification Crewsaver has come a long way since the original hand-welded, orally inflated lifejackets and buoyancy bags sixty years ago. Along the way they've introduced automatic inflation, dual chambers and then in 1984 Crewfit came along. Posted on 18 Oct Endeavour Trophy 2017 overall
Hat trick for Saxton and Lewis Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis today added another three wins to their already impressive haul of first places from yesterday to win the 2017 Endeavour Trophy series with a race to spare writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 15 Oct Endeavour Trophy 2017 day 1
Red hot racing leaves reigning champs just one point ahead With three wins in the bag after today's Endeavour Trophy opening five races, Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis (reigning Endeavour champions) lead the Endeavour Trophy series by just one point from Nick Craig and Holly Scott (D-One) writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 14 Oct Endeavour Trophy 'Full House'
30 national champions ready for battle in Burnham A total of 30 entries have signed up for the dinghy champion of champions' event – the Endeavour Trophy – this weekend (13-15 October). Posted on 13 Oct

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy