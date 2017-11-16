Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Allen A2027 - 20mm Triple, cleat & becket
Allen A2027 - 20mm Triple, cleat & becket

30th edition of METSTRADE Show attracts record-breaking international audience

by Sigrd van der Wel today at 5:38 pm 14-16 November 2017
Record-breaking METS 2017 © Pieter Magielsen

The annual METSTRADE Show has completed a very successful week, reinforcing its reputation as the world's premier gathering of the leisure marine community. As well as breaking new ground in terms of exhibitor and visitor numbers, the B2B event in RAI Amsterdam convention centre welcomed an exceptional 116 different nationalities, the highest number to date. With some 10,500 visitors coming from outside the Netherlands, six percent more than in 2016, the METSTRADE Show has an unrivalled international character. METSTRADE 2018 will take place from 13 to 15 November.

As the 30th birthday edition of this effervescent platform for leisure marine professionals, METSTRADE 2017 was always destined to be a special event. Early indications are that visitor figures were the highest recorded for the three-day event, with 16,307unique visitors (an increase of over 5% compared to 2016) and an overall total of 24,856 visits (also plus 5%). Even more pleasing to the organisers, who are committed to ensuring that the METSTRADE Show remains the essential global meeting place for the leisure marine industry, was that these visitors came from 116 different countries (107 in 2016).

Growth across the board

An impressive 68% of all new visitors came from outside the Netherlands, with the top five visitor countries (after NL) being Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain. Significant growth was seen from Greece, Croatia, Finland, the United States and Ireland. All visitors were welcomed on the show floor by no less than 1552 exhibitors (a rise of 5% compared to last year), whose stands were manned by around 6594 high-end industry professionals. The exhibiting companies were also delighted by the unprecedented international flavour of the event.

"METSTRADE continues to be an important platform for our brand to meet with many of our distributors from around the world, including New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Singapore," comments Chris Feibusch, Head of Global Marketing for WesCom Signal and Rescue in the UK. "This was the first time that we have exhibited under our new name following a rebrand last month and it was great to reconnect and discuss business with current and prospective distributors at METSTRADE. We look forward to following these business leads up."

Atul Gupta, director of the Indian company Multiflex Marine, was equally enthusiastic. "METSTRADE is the Mecca of the marine industry and by far the best show of its kind anywhere in the world. We exhibit at many exhibitions worldwide but nothing beats METSTRADE. Having attended the event over the last eight years we have pretty much built all our international business via the METSTRADE Show."

Vibrant and innovative

While the facts & figures make good reading for the METSTRADE team, what also matters is the way the show was perceived by all who attended. "This anniversary edition was a success because it was conducted in a vibrant atmosphere where exhibitors and visitors alike enjoyed excellent business," comments RAI Amsterdam's Maritime Director Irene Dros. "There was also a great deal of appreciation for the exceptionally high number of new and innovative products on display. The newly introduced E-nnovationLAB added to this, featuring technologies and manufacturers of electric & hybrid marine propulsion systems. The foundations have been laid for a promising showcase which will evolve in the years ahead."

Future-proof

Another future-oriented theme at METSTRADE 2017 was the way younger people were placed firmly in the spotlight, with the large number in attendance adding to the inspiring mood. The METSTRADE Young Professionals Club lounge was very busy and the first edition of the YPC canal cruise was a great success, with the IBEX Millennials joining the fun.

"We have a clear ambition for METSTRADE to embrace the next generation of both people and technologies," explains Dros. "To thrive in the future, the marine industry must strengthen partnerships, focus on the latest developments in society, and use the latest propulsion and production methods. We believe in stepping into the world which connects the I-pad & game generation – the vloggers and other young influencers who have an enormous impact on consumer behaviour and their followers' aspirations for luxury products such as boats."

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

METSTRADE 2017 on course
For memorable 30th anniversary show With less than three weeks to go before its 2017 edition opens for business, the METSTRADE Show is ready to reinforce its reputation as the undisputed B2B platform for the world's leisure marine industry. Posted on 29 Oct METSTRADE to celebrate 30 years
At leading edge of leisure marine industry Visitor registration has opened for this year's edition of the METSTRADE Show, the largest B2B event for the global leisure marine industry. Posted on 22 Jul 2017 DAME Design Awards Jury
Birgit Schnaase appointed Chair The METSTRADE team at RAI Amsterdam is very pleased to announce that international yacht interior designer and engineer Birgit Schnaase has been appointed Chair of the DAME Design Awards Jury. Posted on 8 Jun METSTRADE figures add to celebratory mood
Impressive sales for 30th edition in November A full six months before METSTRADE 2017 opens for business in November, all signs are that the leading B2B platform for the global marine industry will enter its fourth decade with the wind in its sails. Posted on 5 May METSTRADE Show goes from strength to strength
RAI Amsterdam welcomes eight percent more visitors The 2016 edition of the METSTRADE Show has once again broken all previous records for exhibitor and visitor attendance while setting a new benchmark for how a B2B exhibition becomes a memorable event for all involved. Posted on 19 Nov 2016 Winners announced
At Boat Builder Awards 2016 Eight winners and seven honourable mentions were announced last night in Amsterdam at the second Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement in association with Raymarine. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 METSTRADE ready for largest show to date
Ongoing growth in exhibitor numbers and side events The 2016 edition of the METSTRADE Show, the world's largest B2B exhibition in the marine equipment industry, opens its doors on Tuesday 15 November at the RAI Amsterdam convention centre. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 Keynote speech on circular economy
To open METSTRADE 2016 RAI Amsterdam, organisers and hosts of the METSTRADE Show, have announced that the opening ceremony of this year's edition of the three-day show will include a keynote speech by the renowned architect Steven Beckers. Posted on 1 Oct 2016 Nominations open
For IBI METSTRADE Boat Builder Awards 2016 Companies are encouraged to nominate for any of this year's eight award categories Nominations are now open for the second Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement in association with Raymarine, organised jointly by IBI and METSTRADE. Posted on 18 Jun 2016 METSTRADE 2016 sees growth in all areas
New layout for world's largest B2B leisure marine show The decision to expand the capacity of the 2016 edition of the METSTRADE Show has been fully justified. A full six months before the event opens for business from 15-17 November, an impressive 97% of the original exhibition floor has already been booked. Posted on 16 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy