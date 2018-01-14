Sunsail signs up to new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show

As one of the world’s leading sailing holiday companies, Sunsail who invented the concept of the flotilla, will be joined by a line-up of fantastic boating charter providers, renowned inland hire companies and the latest watersports brands.

Howard Pridding, Chief Executive Officer at British Marine, comments: “I am delighted that Sunsail have confirmed their participation at the new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show in January 2018. This new Show offers a new sales prospect for our loyal charter and holiday exhibitors and compliments the world-famous London Boat Show, attracting additional audiences to the event.

“Watersports and boating holidays are clearly growth sectors and are really important ones for us for attracting the next generation of boaters. Plus, January is the busiest time for people booking holidays, making it the perfect time to further promote sea charter, flotilla, inland hire and boating activity breaks.”

Lucy Black, Head of Marketing for UK & Europe for Sunsail, comments, “We are passionate about helping both first time and experienced sailors to find their perfect holiday. That’s why all of our bareboat, flotilla, skippered holidays, and our sailing schools are in incredible locations. From Croatia and Greece to Antigua and Thailand, whatever time of year - there is a sailing destination to suit. With a new base in Sicily, new Korcula and Meganisi flotillas and updates to existing itineraries, Sunsail offers sailing adventures to suit every level of experience. We look forward to sharing our fantastic holidays with visitors to the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show.”

An exciting Beach Club & Activity Pool and Lock & Waterside Pub attraction have already been announced to feature at the 2018 Boating & Watersports Holiday Show, to showcase and celebrate the memorable experiences that can be had on the water both at home and away.