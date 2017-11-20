Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Rooster Pro Laced Boot
Rooster Pro Laced Boot

Stephen Norrs set for prestigious RYA Lifetime Commitment Award

by Hamish Stuart today at 2:59 pm 20 November 2017
Stephen Norris is set to receive the RYA Lifetime Commitment Award © Paul Hargreaves Photography

An Anglesey sailor will be presented with one of the Royal Yachting Association's most prestigious awards by HRH the Princess Royal, President of the RYA, in recognition of his commitment to North Wales sailing.

Stephen Norris first went sailing at Red Wharf Bay on family holidays, before moving to the area and spending more than 40 years involved in many roles at the club, helping it to survive and grow while developing young talent to succeed at national and international level.

The 63-year-old has been nominated for a Lifetime Commitment Award by his club and has been selected as a winner by the RYA Honours and Awards Panel. He will receive his award at the organisation's annual awards ceremony in London on November 24.

Among the many junior sailors to have come through the club's coaching system under the supervision of Norris are daughter Emma and son Alistair, who compete at national level in the RS200 class – Emma and partner Matt Mee being crowned British champions in 2013.

"I have just had a lifelong love and passion for the sport and the area from coming here on holiday and then settling ourselves here now," said Norris.

"I started dinghy sailing when I was 13 and still try to be as competitive as I can, while my son and daughter both compete at the highest level of competition. Having helped my own son and daughter through to success at national level, my main passion now is teaching other children.

"I also help organise the Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race every year in the second week of August, when around 60-80 boats race a 14 mile course around the Island from Beaumaris to Traeth Bychan (the home of Red Wharf Bay SWC).

Norris has organised that huge event for Red Wharf Bay sailing for 18 years, served as Club Honorary Secretary for 23 years and held the role as Club Commodore for two years, remaining a trustee and active member of the general committee.

The club stalwart is a dinghy instructor for the club's Junior Sail training programme, a qualified race officer, as well as helping the club attain RYA training centre recognition.

"Although we have some very, very good local members, we are essentially a holiday club. We had a bit of a downturn 20 years ago which we had to fight," said Norris.

"We re-branded ourselves, added "Watersports" to the name of the club, and made ourselves more open. "That was successful and we continue to hold our membership levels, but the biggest social driver for the club - that keeps the life blood of the club going - is our junior sail training.

"For two weeks in August we have 30-40 children learning to sail, that is the future and helps keep holiday membership levels the same."

While Norris puts the time and effort in because of his passion for sailing in general and Red Wharf Bay in particular, receiving national recognition from HRH The Princess Royal is a nice added bonus.

"This recognition is fabulous," he said. "You don't do it for that, you do it for the enjoyment and passion for the sport as well as being able to pass on knowledge, but we are looking forward to the day of the awards and it will be fantastic.

"It will be a chance to meet some old friends, but also a special treat for my wife Gillian who has been the silent hero by my side through all this, so she is looking forward to it as well."

For further details about Welsh sailing and watersports, please go to www.rya.org.uk/rya-regions/rya-cymru-wales or www.facebook.com/RYACymruWales or follow on Twitter @RYACymruWales. You can also keep up to date by following RYA Cymru Wales on Instagram.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash
Couch proves he is no slouch Reigning Phantom National Champion Andy Couch wins the opening event of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, becoming the first double victor of the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash. Posted today at 3:59 pm North Wales sailing clubs plot forward course
Inclusivity, responsibility, excellence and integrity Representatives from 18 North Wales clubs attended the first RYA Cymru Wales Club Affiliate Conference in Deganwy, learning and sharing information on how to move forward. Posted on 14 Nov RYA Cymru Wales earns Insport bronze award
For making sailing more inclusive for those with a disability. RYA Cymru Wales have earned an Insport bronze award for governing bodies for their work in making the sport more inclusive for people with a disability. Posted on 13 Nov Sailors remember Roger and support the RNLI
A special open event in memory of Roger Battersby On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club held a special open event in memory of Roger Battersby who sadly passed away this summer, together with their annual fundraiser for the RNLI. Posted on 6 Nov Phantoms at Burghfield preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 10 Saturday 11 November marks the last event in the 2017 Phantom Southern Series, hosted by Burghfield Sailing Club. Posted on 4 Nov Phantoms at Alton Water
Eastern Travellers Series finale The final event in the Eastern Travellers Series took place at Alton Water over the weekend of 14th / 15th October in glorious weather with blue skies and a shifty force 2 to force 4 breeze. Posted on 19 Oct Roger Battersby Remembered
A tribute race at Sutton Bingham SC to be held on 5th November On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club are hosting Roger Race, a tribute to the life of Roger Battersby, a long time member of the club who sadly passed away suddenly back in August. Posted on 18 Oct Phantoms at Bowmoor
15 helms take part Fifteen boats attended the Phantom Open at Bowmoor SC on the 14th October, 10 visitors and 5 from Bowmoor. It was an overcast day with winds oscillating between 5 and 10 mph with plenty of direction changes. Posted on 16 Oct Phantoms at Bowmoor preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 9 Bowmoor Sailing Club welcomes all Phantom sailors to join 6 home helms to the Phantom Open Meeting on the 14th October. There's a rumour that a couple of superstars could be attending too. Posted on 8 Oct RYA Welsh Zone Championships
Callum in command More than 100 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with a range of winds from high to manageable. Sailors aged 8-16 competed in six fleets. Posted on 1 Oct

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy