Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town Day 16 - Temperature falling, wind increasing

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:01 pm 20 November 2017

The week has started off at full-speed; temperatures are plummeting in the South Atlantic, speeds are up, and one of the leading boats has engaged Stealth Mode...

Dutch crew Team Brunel opted to go into stealth mode on Monday, cloaking their position from their rivals for up to 24 hours – as Spanish team MAPFRE led the Volvo Ocean Race fleet towards Cape Town.

Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking and navigator Andrew Cape made the call to 'disappear' from the rankings following the 0700 UTC report in an attempt to advance on MAPFRE, some 35 miles ahead.

Bouwe Bekking holds a brief meeting on deck at watch changeover during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Bouwe Bekking holds a brief meeting on deck at watch changeover during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race

Before going into stealth mode Brunel were in second place, and the most southerly boat in the fleet, but they may be looking to go further south still.

The move comes after a few strong days for Bekking's crew that have seen them profit from being the furthest boat west coming down the Brazilian coastline.

A slightly better angle on the breeze saw them rocket through the rankings from last place to second as the fleet plunge below the latitude of Cape Town.

The timing of Brunel's decision comes as the frontrunners prepare to be scooped up by an easterly-moving cold front bringing northerly winds of up to 30 knots.

Onboard Dongfeng during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
Onboard Dongfeng during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race

It should take the fleet to within a few hundred miles of Cape Town – and provide ideal conditions for fast sailing.

Whether Brunel will have profited from their tactical gamble will become clear when they reappear on the tracker at 0700 UTC on Tuesday.

"If you're trying to pull a big move, for example like now where we're keen to to push to the south, then stealth mode allows you can hide your position from the rest of the fleet," Brunel boat captain Abby Ehler revealed.

"The routing suggests the north is the way to go but Capey is pretty keen to go south – he feels the southerly route offers less risks. Going into stealth keeps the rest of the fleet guessing. We're just hoping no-one else comes with us."

On board AkzoNobel. Nicolai Sehested, Brad Farrand, Luke Molloy and Chris Nicolson- all focused on seprate tasks with one goal - during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
On board AkzoNobel. Nicolai Sehested, Brad Farrand, Luke Molloy and Chris Nicolson- all focused on seprate tasks with one goal - during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race

As the teams get close to the latitude of the Roaring Forties they are getting their first taste of the Southern Ocean – freezing water, mountainous waves and strong, icy breeze.

"In the last 24 hours we've gone from shorts and t-shirts to boots, warm socks, thermals and dry suits," said MAPFRE's Sophie Ciszek. "There's definitely a chill in the air. It's going to get windy over the next 24 to 36 hours, and being wet makes it worse."

One hundred miles to the north, Turn the Tide on Plastic were also feeling the cold as their mid-ocean match race with Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag continued.

Steve Hayles on board Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
Steve Hayles on board Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race

Both teams kept warm by completing 13 gybes in 24 hours as they tussled for position.

"It feels like we've had our first glimpse of Southern Ocean action," Turn the Tide on Plastic's boat captain Liz Wardley said.

"It was pretty cold last night and we had breeze up to 30 knots downwind. We're still having our dual with Scallywag. We're sailing in lighter pressure at the moment and trying to make the most of the remaining breeze before we gybe south."

Annalise Murphy on board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race
Annalise Murphy on board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race leg 2 - photo © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race

Leg 2 Position Report Monday 20 November (Day 16) 13:00 UTC:

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish – 1,832.6 nautical miles
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +32.8
3. Dongfeng Race Team +39.7
4. team AkzoNobel +62.8
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +83.7
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +88.0
7. Team Brunel – Stealth Mode

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 15
Pressure coming on While it may be a relaxed Sunday for many around the world, that is surely not the case for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet battling for position in the South Atlantic. Posted on 19 Nov Tour the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard
Guided by Neil Cox, Boatyard Manager Go behind the scenes on a tour guided by Neil Cox, Boatyard Manager for the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 14
Weekend warriors prepare for battle Those following the rankings and tracker for the Volvo Ocean Race could be forgiven for thinking they'd glanced away for more than one of the six-hour position reports. Posted on 18 Nov Behind the Hardware
Volvo Ocean Race Start in Alicante The story of the team behind the hardware continues. Enjoy this recap from our Tech Team on the ground for the Volvo Ocean Race Start in Alicante. Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 13
A crucial 24 hours ahead A 130 nautical mile lateral split has opened up in the Volvo Ocean Race fleet on Friday as the teams trade off better wind with shorter distance in a bid to get to Cape Town first. Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 12
A roll of the dice in the South Atlantic The first big gamble for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet since crossing the Equator was playing out on Thursday as team AkzoNobel lined up to 'cut the corner' in a bid to overhaul the leading quartet to their southwest... Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 11
Halfway home and race to Cape Town enters a new phase The seven international teams all now have less than 3,200 nautical miles left in the 7,000-mile stage from the Portugal capital of Lisbon to Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 15 Nov DAME Award again
We speak to Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik We caught up with Drue Kerr, Senior Designer at Zhik, who have just won the DAME Award in the clothing category for their Isotak X Ocean range. Posted on 15 Nov New leaders appointed for Volvo Ocean Race
Richard Brisius and Johan Salén taking over Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner. Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 10
Back to business in the South Atlantic After an all too brief break to have King Neptune initiate the newcomers over the equator on Monday, it's back to the business of boat racing and pushing south as fast as possible. Posted on 14 Nov

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy