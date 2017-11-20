Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Nominations open for the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards

by Susie Nation-Grainer today at 3:31 pm 20 November 2017
RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards © Paul Wyeth / RYA

The RYA is turning the spotlight on 2017's most promising young sailors, windsurfers and powerboaters by opening nominations for the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards.

These awards are a fantastic opportunity for clubs, class associations and individuals to recognise the outstanding achievement and performance of young people across the range of activities that the RYA represents.

To make your nomination visit www.rya.org.uk/go/youthchampion

RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson said: "After a highly successful 2017, we are delighted to open these awards which highlight the hard work and determination of some of our most talented young sailors, windsurfers and powerboaters.

"They also help to emphasize the endless support of our many volunteers who work so hard at the club level to give youngsters the best possible start to their future sailing careers."

Winners must have shown success on the racecourse, whether at local, national or international level.

Nominees must be under 19 years of age at 31st December 2017. From the nominations received, each of the RYA's regional committees will select a regional winner. RYA Scotland and RYA Northern Ireland conduct a separate awards process.

All award recipients and their families will be invited to the RYA Dinghy Show for the official awards ceremony.

Nominations will close on 19 January 2018.

Related Articles

HMRC lodges defence over red diesel
With the Court of Justice of the European Union Government re-affirms its supportive stance on the availability of red diesel for recreational boating. Posted on 7 Nov Volvo Cars and RYA partnership drives on
To surpass 20 year milestone Volvo Car UK's backing of British sailing is set to reach a major milestone with the announcement that its long-standing partnership with the British Sailing Team and the RYA is to continue through until 2021. Posted on 5 Oct RYA seeking Racing Communications Manager
To join the Racing Department The RYA are seeking a Racing Communications Manager to join the Racing Department. The RYA Racing Department delivers activities and programmes to identify, support and retain the best competitors and volunteers in all (sail) racing disciplines. Posted on 29 Sep Red diesel controls remain suspended
RYA secures confirmation from Belgium Boats with red diesel in their tanks can continue to visit Belgium without fear of fines. The RYA has today secured confirmation from the Belgian Ministry of Finance that controls in Belgium for red diesel remain suspended until further notice. Posted on 26 Sep Report poorly marked fishing gear
RYA reveals lack of data The RYA has today revealed a significant lack of data relating to poorly marked fishing gear and is reminding boaters to report all observations and entanglements. Posted on 21 Sep RYA seeks approval of new Articles of Association
Changes proposed to ensure Sports Governance Code compliance Since the RYA Board was formed in 2011 the sporting landscape has changed dramatically. All organisations seeking public funding for sport and physical activity must now meet new gold standards of governance. Posted on 20 Sep RYA launch new Powerability scheme
Helping disabled boaters to gain certification Today at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, the RYA unveiled their brand new Powerability scheme which will help disabled boaters to gain RYA recognised powerboat training and certification. Posted on 15 Sep RYA seeks government assurances on red diesel
HMRC set to defend rights of recreational boaters The RYA has today welcomed assurances from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that the department will strive to defend the UK stance on red diesel as the Committee on Excise Duties and Indirect Tax Expert Group. Posted on 12 Sep What's on from the RYA
At the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show If you're visiting the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year (15-24 September) make sure you pay a visit to the RYA (Stand B032). Posted on 31 Aug Distress Flare Disposal Service
Launched by Ramora UK Ramora UK, a leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) company, are aiming to establish a compliant and sustainable, long term solution for the removal and disposal of out of date distress flares through a crowd funding campaign. Posted on 31 Aug

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy