Club Together to grow your home club fleet with an exclusive offer. Get in touch for more information; email or phone 01794 526767.

Related Articles

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit

Sea, lake and river meetings from Somerset to Kent The grand finale of the RS Aero UK Southern Circuit was the RS Aero End of Seasons held at Lee on Solent SC on Saturday 11th November. 35 RS Aeros competed and with a variety of conditions through the day it proved to be a great end to the summer season!

Para Sailing Electronics wins overall DAME Award

Easily convert the RS Venture for a disabled sailor The DAME Awards winners have been announced with the RS Venture Connect para sailing electronics pack taking the top title. The electronic control equipment allows the RS Venture Connect to be handled by sailors with virtually any disability.

RS Aero End of Seasons

An unexpected trip to the seaside! Many thanks to Lee-on-Solent SC and all their wonderful volunteers who stepped in at short notice to host our RS Aero UK End of Seasons, joining their new fleet of 13 local RS Aeros! The initial event had to be moved from Queen Mary due to low water.

RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017 overall

Showdown at Nottingham! The 2017 RS Aero Northern Circuit title, sponsored by Green Frog Genovate went all the way to the wire with a grand showdown between the top 5 contenders at the 6th and final event, the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham.

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inlands

Gusts and shifts for the 38 helms at Northampton 38 RS Aeros arrived at Northampton SC with the promise of some good fresh breezes throughout the weekend. The field was stacked with an RS Aero World Champion, a UK National Champion and two RS Aerocup Italian Champions.

RS Sailing Autumn Update

South West Demo Event on 3-4 November Are you looking to test drive any of the RS Sailing latest additions? We are co-running an event alongside the RYA at Roadford Lake in the South West on the 3rd and 4th November 2017. Here you can try the RS Zest, RS Quest, RS Neo and RS Aero.

RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta

Held at Bristol YC, Rhode Island, USA Eight RS Aeros registered for the inaugural Quahog Regatta at Bristol Yacht Club in Bristol, RI. I awoke to drizzle and grey skies, and on the 2.5-hour drive to Bristol encountered nothing that would indicate conditions would be different there.

RS Aeros at the Puget Sound Sailing Championship

Held at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle The annual Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle PSSC regatta is the local championship regatta marking the traditional end of the racing season in Seattle, though there is great racing through the winter on Puget Sound.

Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda overall

Big breeze and an early start for the final day! The crisp morning Peler mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's Ora from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start.