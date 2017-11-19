Medway Yacht Club 'Pirates Cave' 2017 Autumn Series Race 4

by Aaron Goodman-Simpson today at 6:30 am

A West-North-West wind failed to provide a "Hitchcock style" thriller for crews competing in race 4 of the Pirates Cave sponsored Medway YC Cruiser Autumn Series.

What we did get was a cold, bright morning with a light breeze fluctuating between 6-15 knots and a flooding tide throughout the race.

The fleet of 27 boats across Class 1 and Class 2 were sent on a short windward leg up river to bouy 30, before heading down river on their respective courses. The conditions favoured those with consistent boat speed, light displacement and/or large expanse of asymmetric or Code 0 sailcloth. Also - a keenness to sail in the shallows helped. Full Tilt (Arcona 400), Hellaby (1/4 tonner) and Jemini (J80) ticked all if not most of these requirements!

With four of the five races now completed, crews are looking closely at what results they will be discarding at the end of the Series next week.

Whilst Ross Eldridge's "Full Tilt" has sailed solidly in every race to be the de-facto lead boat on the water, it is Clinton Lyons Delher 34 "Big Zipper" who has so far posted a solid 2, 1, 1, 2 before discard in IRC.

Almost equally consistent under IRC is Robbie Stewart in his well sailed 1/4 tonner who holds a 1, 2, 5, 1 scorecard in comparison.

In NHC Class 1; Big Zipper is equally consistent, but a number of boats could put a solid series together next week, once the discard kicks in.

Class 2 NHC is clearly a fight between Andy Eakins Scout (Int. Folkboat) and Ynot; the modified Splinter 21 owned by Tony Owens. Both boats will be pushed on the final race by Petite Fluer (Ecume De Mer) and Suntrek (GK24).

With high winds hitting the UK next week, owners will be checking the forecast regularly and boats heading for class wins will no doubt be eying up the prize vouchers from our generous sponsor "Pirates Cave".

Results after Day 4:

Pos Boat Class Sail No Helm Rating ReRating R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts IRC1 1st Big Zipper Dehler 34 GBR3724T Clinton Lyon 0.917 2 1 1 2 6 2nd Hellaby Quarter Ton NZL4320 Robbie Stewart 0.907 1 2 5 1 9 3rd Zephyros Dehler 34 GBR9746R Tim French & Syndicate 0.926 3 3.5 3 6 15.5 4th Valkyrie Dehler Optima 101 GBR9204R Joe & Vanessa Bolten 0.929 6 7 4 4 21 5th Full Tilt Arcona 400 GBR1391R Ross Eldred 138 5 3.5 9 5 22.5 6th Reefer X99 OD GER4228 Aaron & Paul Goodman‑Simpson 0.964 7 6 7 7 27 7th X‑Ray Beneteau First 31.7 GBR7317 Andrew Baker 0.949 8 8 6 9 31 8th Sea Horse Hanse 291 GBR2121L Ian & Hannah Foxwell 0.878 DNC 5 2 10 32 9th Jemini J80 GBR425 Keith Lennox 0.959 10 11 8 3 32 10th Goodbye Mr Chips Impala 28 GBR9505 Medway Racing Team 0.88 4 10 10 11 35 11th Aviva Beneteau First 31.7 GBR8938T Ali Carter & Reubin Modell 0.932 9 9 11 8 37 12th The Works Projection 762 GBR7639R Douglas/Stewart/Millard 0.963 11 RET DNC DNC 54 13th L'autre Femme J105 GBR9407T R & J Stevens 1 DNC DNC DNC 12 57 14th Samuel Pepes X102 GBR4429 Ian Lloyd 0.957 DNC DNC DNC DNC 60 IRC2 1st Ynot Splinter 21 14L Tony Owens 0.78 1 1 DNC 1 6 2nd Petite Fleur Ecume De Mer 6500 Nigel Miller 0.836 2 2 1 2 7 NHC1 1st Full Tilt Arcona 400 GBR1391R Ross Eldred 19 154 1 1 6 3 11 2nd Big Zipper Dehler 34 GBR3724T Clinton Lyon 0.934 0.977 5 2 5 5 17 3rd Zephyros Dehler 34 GBR9746R Tim French & Syndicate 0.934 0.962 6 3 7 6 22 4th Sulis Dehler 35 CWS GBR7680 Roger & Julie Griffiths 0.958 0.913 3 4 2 14 23 5th Jemini J80 GBR425 Keith Lennox 0.936 0.964 9 12 4 2 27 6th Valkyrie Dehler Optima 101 GBR9204R Joe & Vanessa Bolten 0.928 0.964 7 7 9 4 27 7th Vegas J92 S1 Chris Pygall & Tim Huckell 0.95 0.953 4 6 3 17 30 8th Hellaby Quarter Ton NZL4320 Robbie Stewart 0.907 0.962 8 9 13 1 31 9th Irene Dufour 34 GBR2240L Steve Treadwell 0.96 0.937 2 13 8 16 39 10th X‑Ray Beneteau First 31.7 GBR7317 Andrew Baker 0.964 0.955 13 8 11 10 42 11th Sea Horse Hanse 291 GBR2121L Ian & Hannah Foxwell 0.916 0.901 DNC 5 1 12 43 12th Aviva Beneteau First 31.7 GBR8938T Ali Carter & Reubin Modell 0.935 0.929 10 11 14 8 43 13th Reefer X99 OD GER4228 Aaron & Paul Goodman‑Simpson 17 0.995 19 10 12 7 48 14th Flying Fish Beneteau First 40.7 GBR9043T Stephen Hendry 134 119 11 17 10 15 53 15th Goodbye Mr Chips Impala 28 GBR9505 Medway Racing Team 0.897 0.904 18 16 16 13 63 16th Surfuit Hunter 707 GBR7063N Mike Caton 0.937 0.933 14 14 DNC 11 64 17th Xepha MG RS34 GBR4566 Simon O'Loughlin 0.939 0.883 17 15 17 19 68 18th Nasca OOD 34 GBR9140 Mike Wilkinson 0.94 0.917 20 18 15 18 71 19th Muskrat Ramble Beneteau First 32.5 S GBR9962 Bob Turk 0.919 0.896 12 DNC 18 20 75 20th Astral Bavaria 33 GBR4083L Tim Andrews 0.956 0.905 15 19 RET DNC 79 21st L'autre Femme J105 GBR9407T R & J Stevens 0.987 0.971 DNC DNC DNC 9 84 22nd The Works Projection 762 GBR7639R Douglas/Stewart/Millard 0.967 0.959 16 RET DNC DNC 87 23rd Buccaneer Hunter 707 GBR7088 Mike Shaw 0.937 0.937 DNC DNC DNC DNC 100 23rd Samuel Pepes X102 GBR4429 Ian Lloyd 0.975 0.97 DNC DNC DNC DNC 100 NHC2 1st Scout Int Folkboat GBR5000 Andy Eakins 0.809 0.798 2 1 2 2 7 2nd Ynot Splinter 21 14L Tony Owens 0.78 0.804 1 2 DNC 1 10 3rd Petite Fleur Ecume De Mer 6500 Nigel Miller 0.824 0.852 3 4 1 3 11 4th Suntrek Westerly GK24 263 Roger Vine 0.854 0.812 4 3 3 4 14 5th Tender Touch Hunter 27 GBR2621 Bob Turk 0.876 0.874 DNC DNC DNC DNC 24