Medway Yacht Club 'Pirates Cave' 2017 Autumn Series Race 4

by Aaron Goodman-Simpson today at 6:30 am 19 November 2017

A West-North-West wind failed to provide a "Hitchcock style" thriller for crews competing in race 4 of the Pirates Cave sponsored Medway YC Cruiser Autumn Series.

What we did get was a cold, bright morning with a light breeze fluctuating between 6-15 knots and a flooding tide throughout the race.

The fleet of 27 boats across Class 1 and Class 2 were sent on a short windward leg up river to bouy 30, before heading down river on their respective courses. The conditions favoured those with consistent boat speed, light displacement and/or large expanse of asymmetric or Code 0 sailcloth. Also - a keenness to sail in the shallows helped. Full Tilt (Arcona 400), Hellaby (1/4 tonner) and Jemini (J80) ticked all if not most of these requirements!

With four of the five races now completed, crews are looking closely at what results they will be discarding at the end of the Series next week.

Whilst Ross Eldridge's "Full Tilt" has sailed solidly in every race to be the de-facto lead boat on the water, it is Clinton Lyons Delher 34 "Big Zipper" who has so far posted a solid 2, 1, 1, 2 before discard in IRC.

Almost equally consistent under IRC is Robbie Stewart in his well sailed 1/4 tonner who holds a 1, 2, 5, 1 scorecard in comparison.

In NHC Class 1; Big Zipper is equally consistent, but a number of boats could put a solid series together next week, once the discard kicks in.

Class 2 NHC is clearly a fight between Andy Eakins Scout (Int. Folkboat) and Ynot; the modified Splinter 21 owned by Tony Owens. Both boats will be pushed on the final race by Petite Fluer (Ecume De Mer) and Suntrek (GK24).

With high winds hitting the UK next week, owners will be checking the forecast regularly and boats heading for class wins will no doubt be eying up the prize vouchers from our generous sponsor "Pirates Cave".

Results after Day 4:

PosBoatClassSail NoHelmRatingReRatingR1R2R3R4Pts
IRC1
1stBig ZipperDehler 34GBR3724TClinton Lyon0.917 21126
2ndHellabyQuarter TonNZL4320Robbie Stewart0.907 12519
3rdZephyrosDehler 34GBR9746RTim French & Syndicate0.926 33.53615.5
4thValkyrieDehler Optima 101GBR9204RJoe & Vanessa Bolten0.929 674421
5thFull TiltArcona 400GBR1391RRoss Eldred138 53.59522.5
6thReeferX99 ODGER4228Aaron & Paul Goodman‑Simpson0.964 767727
7thX‑RayBeneteau First 31.7GBR7317Andrew Baker0.949 886931
8thSea HorseHanse 291GBR2121LIan & Hannah Foxwell0.878 DNC521032
9thJeminiJ80GBR425Keith Lennox0.959 10118332
10thGoodbye Mr ChipsImpala 28GBR9505Medway Racing Team0.88 410101135
11thAvivaBeneteau First 31.7GBR8938TAli Carter & Reubin Modell0.932 9911837
12thThe WorksProjection 762GBR7639RDouglas/Stewart/Millard0.963 11RETDNCDNC54
13thL'autre FemmeJ105GBR9407TR & J Stevens1 DNCDNCDNC1257
14thSamuel PepesX102GBR4429Ian Lloyd0.957 DNCDNCDNCDNC60
IRC2
1stYnotSplinter 2114LTony Owens0.78 11DNC16
2ndPetite FleurEcume De Mer6500Nigel Miller0.836 22127
NHC1
1stFull TiltArcona 400GBR1391RRoss Eldred19154116311
2ndBig ZipperDehler 34GBR3724TClinton Lyon0.9340.977525517
3rdZephyrosDehler 34GBR9746RTim French & Syndicate0.9340.962637622
4thSulisDehler 35 CWSGBR7680Roger & Julie Griffiths0.9580.9133421423
5thJeminiJ80GBR425Keith Lennox0.9360.9649124227
6thValkyrieDehler Optima 101GBR9204RJoe & Vanessa Bolten0.9280.964779427
7thVegasJ92S1Chris Pygall & Tim Huckell0.950.9534631730
8thHellabyQuarter TonNZL4320Robbie Stewart0.9070.9628913131
9thIreneDufour 34GBR2240LSteve Treadwell0.960.93721381639
10thX‑RayBeneteau First 31.7GBR7317Andrew Baker0.9640.955138111042
11thSea HorseHanse 291GBR2121LIan & Hannah Foxwell0.9160.901DNC511243
12thAvivaBeneteau First 31.7GBR8938TAli Carter & Reubin Modell0.9350.929101114843
13thReeferX99 ODGER4228Aaron & Paul Goodman‑Simpson170.995191012748
14thFlying FishBeneteau First 40.7GBR9043TStephen Hendry1341191117101553
15thGoodbye Mr ChipsImpala 28GBR9505Medway Racing Team0.8970.9041816161363
16thSurfuitHunter 707GBR7063NMike Caton0.9370.9331414DNC1164
17thXephaMG RS34GBR4566Simon O'Loughlin0.9390.8831715171968
18thNascaOOD 34GBR9140Mike Wilkinson0.940.9172018151871
19thMuskrat RambleBeneteau First 32.5 SGBR9962Bob Turk0.9190.89612DNC182075
20thAstralBavaria 33GBR4083LTim Andrews0.9560.9051519RETDNC79
21stL'autre FemmeJ105GBR9407TR & J Stevens0.9870.971DNCDNCDNC984
22ndThe WorksProjection 762GBR7639RDouglas/Stewart/Millard0.9670.95916RETDNCDNC87
23rdBuccaneerHunter 707GBR7088Mike Shaw0.9370.937DNCDNCDNCDNC100
23rdSamuel PepesX102GBR4429Ian Lloyd0.9750.97DNCDNCDNCDNC100
NHC2
1stScoutInt FolkboatGBR5000Andy Eakins0.8090.79821227
2ndYnotSplinter 2114LTony Owens0.780.80412DNC110
3rdPetite FleurEcume De Mer6500Nigel Miller0.8240.852341311
4thSuntrekWesterly GK24263Roger Vine0.8540.812433414
5thTender TouchHunter 27GBR2621Bob Turk0.8760.874DNCDNCDNCDNC24
