Medway Yacht Club 'Pirates Cave' 2017 Autumn Series Race 4
19 November 2017
A West-North-West wind failed to provide a "Hitchcock style" thriller for crews competing in race 4 of the Pirates Cave sponsored Medway YC Cruiser Autumn Series.
What we did get was a cold, bright morning with a light breeze fluctuating between 6-15 knots and a flooding tide throughout the race.
The fleet of 27 boats across Class 1 and Class 2 were sent on a short windward leg up river to bouy 30, before heading down river on their respective courses. The conditions favoured those with consistent boat speed, light displacement and/or large expanse of asymmetric or Code 0 sailcloth. Also - a keenness to sail in the shallows helped. Full Tilt (Arcona 400), Hellaby (1/4 tonner) and Jemini (J80) ticked all if not most of these requirements!
With four of the five races now completed, crews are looking closely at what results they will be discarding at the end of the Series next week.
Whilst Ross Eldridge's "Full Tilt" has sailed solidly in every race to be the de-facto lead boat on the water, it is Clinton Lyons Delher 34 "Big Zipper" who has so far posted a solid 2, 1, 1, 2 before discard in IRC.
Almost equally consistent under IRC is Robbie Stewart in his well sailed 1/4 tonner who holds a 1, 2, 5, 1 scorecard in comparison.
In NHC Class 1; Big Zipper is equally consistent, but a number of boats could put a solid series together next week, once the discard kicks in.
Class 2 NHC is clearly a fight between Andy Eakins Scout (Int. Folkboat) and Ynot; the modified Splinter 21 owned by Tony Owens. Both boats will be pushed on the final race by Petite Fluer (Ecume De Mer) and Suntrek (GK24).
With high winds hitting the UK next week, owners will be checking the forecast regularly and boats heading for class wins will no doubt be eying up the prize vouchers from our generous sponsor "Pirates Cave".
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Boat
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Rating
|ReRating
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|IRC1
|1st
|Big Zipper
|Dehler 34
|GBR3724T
|Clinton Lyon
|0.917
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|2nd
|Hellaby
|Quarter Ton
|NZL4320
|Robbie Stewart
|0.907
|
|1
|2
|5
|1
|9
|3rd
|Zephyros
|Dehler 34
|GBR9746R
|Tim French & Syndicate
|0.926
|
|3
|3.5
|3
|6
|15.5
|4th
|Valkyrie
|Dehler Optima 101
|GBR9204R
|Joe & Vanessa Bolten
|0.929
|
|6
|7
|4
|4
|21
|5th
|Full Tilt
|Arcona 400
|GBR1391R
|Ross Eldred
|138
|
|5
|3.5
|9
|5
|22.5
|6th
|Reefer
|X99 OD
|GER4228
|Aaron & Paul Goodman‑Simpson
|0.964
|
|7
|6
|7
|7
|27
|7th
|X‑Ray
|Beneteau First 31.7
|GBR7317
|Andrew Baker
|0.949
|
|8
|8
|6
|9
|31
|8th
|Sea Horse
|Hanse 291
|GBR2121L
|Ian & Hannah Foxwell
|0.878
|
|DNC
|5
|2
|10
|32
|9th
|Jemini
|J80
|GBR425
|Keith Lennox
|0.959
|
|10
|11
|8
|3
|32
|10th
|Goodbye Mr Chips
|Impala 28
|GBR9505
|Medway Racing Team
|0.88
|
|4
|10
|10
|11
|35
|11th
|Aviva
|Beneteau First 31.7
|GBR8938T
|Ali Carter & Reubin Modell
|0.932
|
|9
|9
|11
|8
|37
|12th
|The Works
|Projection 762
|GBR7639R
|Douglas/Stewart/Millard
|0.963
|
|11
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|54
|13th
|L'autre Femme
|J105
|GBR9407T
|R & J Stevens
|1
|
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|12
|57
|14th
|Samuel Pepes
|X102
|GBR4429
|Ian Lloyd
|0.957
|
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|IRC2
|1st
|Ynot
|Splinter 21
|14L
|Tony Owens
|0.78
|
|1
|1
|DNC
|1
|6
|2nd
|Petite Fleur
|Ecume De Mer
|6500
|Nigel Miller
|0.836
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|NHC1
|1st
|Full Tilt
|Arcona 400
|GBR1391R
|Ross Eldred
|19
|154
|1
|1
|6
|3
|11
|2nd
|Big Zipper
|Dehler 34
|GBR3724T
|Clinton Lyon
|0.934
|0.977
|5
|2
|5
|5
|17
|3rd
|Zephyros
|Dehler 34
|GBR9746R
|Tim French & Syndicate
|0.934
|0.962
|6
|3
|7
|6
|22
|4th
|Sulis
|Dehler 35 CWS
|GBR7680
|Roger & Julie Griffiths
|0.958
|0.913
|3
|4
|2
|14
|23
|5th
|Jemini
|J80
|GBR425
|Keith Lennox
|0.936
|0.964
|9
|12
|4
|2
|27
|6th
|Valkyrie
|Dehler Optima 101
|GBR9204R
|Joe & Vanessa Bolten
|0.928
|0.964
|7
|7
|9
|4
|27
|7th
|Vegas
|J92
|S1
|Chris Pygall & Tim Huckell
|0.95
|0.953
|4
|6
|3
|17
|30
|8th
|Hellaby
|Quarter Ton
|NZL4320
|Robbie Stewart
|0.907
|0.962
|8
|9
|13
|1
|31
|9th
|Irene
|Dufour 34
|GBR2240L
|Steve Treadwell
|0.96
|0.937
|2
|13
|8
|16
|39
|10th
|X‑Ray
|Beneteau First 31.7
|GBR7317
|Andrew Baker
|0.964
|0.955
|13
|8
|11
|10
|42
|11th
|Sea Horse
|Hanse 291
|GBR2121L
|Ian & Hannah Foxwell
|0.916
|0.901
|DNC
|5
|1
|12
|43
|12th
|Aviva
|Beneteau First 31.7
|GBR8938T
|Ali Carter & Reubin Modell
|0.935
|0.929
|10
|11
|14
|8
|43
|13th
|Reefer
|X99 OD
|GER4228
|Aaron & Paul Goodman‑Simpson
|17
|0.995
|19
|10
|12
|7
|48
|14th
|Flying Fish
|Beneteau First 40.7
|GBR9043T
|Stephen Hendry
|134
|119
|11
|17
|10
|15
|53
|15th
|Goodbye Mr Chips
|Impala 28
|GBR9505
|Medway Racing Team
|0.897
|0.904
|18
|16
|16
|13
|63
|16th
|Surfuit
|Hunter 707
|GBR7063N
|Mike Caton
|0.937
|0.933
|14
|14
|DNC
|11
|64
|17th
|Xepha
|MG RS34
|GBR4566
|Simon O'Loughlin
|0.939
|0.883
|17
|15
|17
|19
|68
|18th
|Nasca
|OOD 34
|GBR9140
|Mike Wilkinson
|0.94
|0.917
|20
|18
|15
|18
|71
|19th
|Muskrat Ramble
|Beneteau First 32.5 S
|GBR9962
|Bob Turk
|0.919
|0.896
|12
|DNC
|18
|20
|75
|20th
|Astral
|Bavaria 33
|GBR4083L
|Tim Andrews
|0.956
|0.905
|15
|19
|RET
|DNC
|79
|21st
|L'autre Femme
|J105
|GBR9407T
|R & J Stevens
|0.987
|0.971
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|84
|22nd
|The Works
|Projection 762
|GBR7639R
|Douglas/Stewart/Millard
|0.967
|0.959
|16
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|87
|23rd
|Buccaneer
|Hunter 707
|GBR7088
|Mike Shaw
|0.937
|0.937
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|100
|23rd
|Samuel Pepes
|X102
|GBR4429
|Ian Lloyd
|0.975
|0.97
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|100
|NHC2
|1st
|Scout
|Int Folkboat
|GBR5000
|Andy Eakins
|0.809
|0.798
|2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|2nd
|Ynot
|Splinter 21
|14L
|Tony Owens
|0.78
|0.804
|1
|2
|DNC
|1
|10
|3rd
|Petite Fleur
|Ecume De Mer
|6500
|Nigel Miller
|0.824
|0.852
|3
|4
|1
|3
|11
|4th
|Suntrek
|Westerly GK24
|263
|Roger Vine
|0.854
|0.812
|4
|3
|3
|4
|14
|5th
|Tender Touch
|Hunter 27
|GBR2621
|Bob Turk
|0.876
|0.874
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|24
