Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race: Cape Town to Fremantle - Day 19

by Clipper Ventures today at 11:00 am 19 November 2017

Racing has taken a back seat over the past 24 hours for the Clipper Race fleet following the tragedy on board CV30 (GREAT Britain) yesterday.

Speaking on the loss of round the world crew member Simon Speirs, Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper Wendy Tuck said: "The mood on board Sanya Serenity Coast, as I imagine it will be across the whole fleet, is sombre with a lot of quiet reflection going on.

"To let my crew know of the terrible accident on board CV30 is the hardest thing to do at sea. We are all shocked and terribly saddened by the incident. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Andy Burns and his crew on board, also to all of Simon's friends and loved ones."

Following medical advice and considerations, Simon was given a sea burial at 09 00 local time (0300 UTC) today during a service on board held by his crew. As requested by Simon's family, who were fully aware and came together to follow the order of service at the same time back home, it was Christian, and the rest of the Clipper Race fleet also joined them in solidarity as the service was carried out.

HotelPlanner.com Skipper, Conall Morrison, said: "We prepared some readings and held a moment's silence together as a crew on deck at the same time as the service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the GREAT Britain team. Three of our current crew will be joining the team in Fremantle and those that knew Simon Speirs on board talk of what a gentle giant he was."

On behalf of the entire Clipper Race office, we thank everyone who has sent messages of condolence and support for Simon's family, friends, crew, the fleet and the Clipper Race team.

Across the fleet, the sky appears to be a relati vely clear on this day of reflection and the wind will gradually veer and continue easing.

Sanya Serenity Coast continues to lead the fleet with just over 1,000 nautical miles to go to Fremantle and has completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint - results will be announced after all teams have done so.

PSP Logistics has also completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but Skipper Matt Mitchell's thoughts are very much with Simon Speirs' family and friends saying: "The wonderful thing about the Clipper Race is that in times of trial, as well as times of celebration, there are no longer individual teams but one big family of people, all pulling together as a group. At this most trying of times the solidarity of the Clipper Race family will be there to offer any and all support that is needed."

Visit Seattle Skipper, Nikki Henderson, added: "I'm not sure if it is much respite to know he was doing what he loved - this ocean must be one of the most magical, and yet treacherous places in the world."

Qingdao entered Stealth Mode yesterday at 1800 UTC, as planned, and Skipper Chris Kobusch reports: "Last night saw lots of rain squalls coming through, in which the wind speeds exceeded 45 knots at times. With the squalls came some of the biggest seas we had experienced so far.

"Our deep thoughts are with his family and Andy Burns and his team. We wish you a safe and fast passage to Fremantle and we will be there to support you."

Meanwhile, Garmin Skipper Gaëtan Thomas has also been sending words of support while continuing to look after crew member, Erik Hellstrom, who is dealing with a serious abdominal condition. An aircraft medical supplies drop was successfully carried out by the Royal Australian Air Force and Gaëtan reports: "Erik is 24 hours under supervision. We are doing everything we can fo r him."

The team is continuing to prepare for a medevac and further updates will be provided on the Clipper Race website.

Read more on the Skipper Reports and Crew Blogs available on the Team Pages.

For the latest positions of the fleet today, please see the Clipper Race Viewer.

All data correct at time of writing.

