Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Crewsaver ErgoFit 190N PRO
Crewsaver ErgoFit 190N PRO
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

IMOCA podium decided as Class40 trio contract in Transat Jacques Vabre

by Soazig Guého today at 7:53 pm 19 November 2017

After seasoned campaigners, Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès arrived in Salvador de Bahia yesterday evening (Saturday) to win the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre in record time – and with Dick claiming an unprecedented fourth title.

The podium places were completed today (Sunday) by the next generation duos on SMA and Des Voiles et Vous!

Behind them are the races within the race that characterise the different preparations, aspirations and generations of crew and boats left in the fleet. The Class40 is shaping up to be even closer race than the three classes before them, with a lead three separating overnight. The Anglo-Spanish pair of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) still lead, but the 20 miles they earned yesterday at the end of the Doldrums has evaporated before the Equator with less than 10 miles between all three again.

Imoca

Reminder of the podium race times:

  • Winner: St Michel-Virbac (Jean-Pierre-Dick / Yann Eliès)
    Saturday, November 18 at 20:11:46 in 13 days 07 hours 36 minutes 46 seconds
  • Second: SMA (Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet)
    Sunday, November 19 at 02:33:03; 6h 21min 17secs after St Michel-Virbac
  • Third: Des Voiles et Vous! (Morgan Lagravière and Eric Peron)
    Sunday, November 19 at 14:06:44; 17h 54mins 58 secs after St Michel-Virbac

SMA finishes the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 - photo © Jean-Marie Liot / ALea / TJV17
SMA finishes the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 - photo © Jean-Marie Liot / ALea / TJV17

Dick revealed that they had lost their big spinnaker after Cape Verde, but were able to stay ahead without it. For his part, Meilhat said that they could not have done more to catch their training partners, but that both he and Gahinet were proud of the their race.

Read the full interviews here:

The Imoca peleton are all in the south-east trade winds. Their road will be dotted with squalls. Those leading tight battles such as Bastide Otio, who are still holding off the theoretically faster Initiatives-Cœur, will want a good cushion having been reminded of how complicated and windless the arrivals into the Bay of All Saints have been, particularly at night.

Class 40 (ETA: The leaders, Thursday, November 23, 02:00 UTC)

The Class40 lead trio have 900 miles to the finish and are averaging 10 knots in a well-established south-east trade wind. Anglo-Spanish pair of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) is ahead but his French pursuers from the start in Le Havre, Aïna Enfance et Avenir and V and B, have closed the gap and in their newer boats are theoretically faster in these conditions.

Pablo Santurde and Phil Sharp on Imerys Clean Energy during the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 - photo © Phil Sharp
Pablo Santurde and Phil Sharp on Imerys Clean Energy during the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 - photo © Phil Sharp

Having been caught up in the Doldrums, TeamWork40 and Région Normandie Junior Senior by Enernex have slipped back and are 50 miles off the lead.

Those behind face the Doldrums, but they have contracted and look a little simpler to cross than last week.

Position Report at 16h06:

Class40
1 - Imerys Clean Energy
2 - Aïna Enfance & Avenir
3 - V and B

Multi50
1 - Arkema
2 - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet
3 - Réauté Chocolat

Imoca
1 - St Michel - Virbac
2 - SMA
3 - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!"

Ultim
1 - Sodebo Ultim'
2 - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild

Quotes:

Jean-Pierre Dick, skipper of St Michel-Virbac (Imoca)
"This is the perfect race that I'd imagined with Yann. It's amazing to be have been able to realise it. A fourth victory is great. I like this race, the duo side of it."

Paul Meilhat, skipper of SMA (Imoca):
"We have no regrets, we feel like we have sailed well, but they (St Michel-Virbac) made the right choices too. We're proud to be second behind them. It's not because they have foils they've won."

Yann Eliès, co-skipper of St Michel-Virbac
"I'm proud of the line that we've drawn. We traced a beautiful route, that's curved, and sometimes...sometimes perfectly straight. Paul Meilhat (skipper of second-placed SMA) recognised it in one of the race interview sessions - he said we'd made best course, that's a really nice thing to have said."

Gwénolé Gahinet, co-skipper of SMA (Imoca):
"At first, we didn't see each other much. We helmed a lot and as soon as we could, we slept. We avoided the mistake of not sleeping enough. We had a good level of intensity and care; we never shouted"

www.transatjacquesvabre.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

St Michel-Virbac breaks record
To win Transat Jacques Vabre IMOCA class Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel-Virbac, have won the Imoca class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 20:11:46 (UTC). Posted today at 6:21 am Dick coasting to record win
As Anglo-Spanish duo re-take lead in Transat Jacques Vabre Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel – Virbac were a few miles away from a record-breaking victory in the Imoca class of the Transat Jacques Vabre tonight and were expected to cross the finish line in Salvador de Bahia around 19:30 UTC. Posted on 18 Nov Dick eyes record books
As hungry peloton battles behind podium in Transat Jacques Vabre Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel – Virbac are predicted to complete a commanding victory in the Imoca class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre tomorrow (Saturday, November 18) at 21:00 UTC. Posted on 17 Nov François Gabart enters the Indian Ocean
Records continue to fall on the MACIF trimaran On Thursday, François Gabart entered the Indian Ocean in a record time of 12 days, 22 hours, and 20 minutes. This Friday he is taking advantage of calmer weather to rest up and give his boat a once over. Posted on 17 Nov Arkema win Multi50 class
Prince de Bretagne rescued in Transat Jacques Vabre There was joy unconfined in a glorious sunrise in the Bay of All Saints as the Franco-Spanish duo of Lalou Roucayrol and Alex Pella crossed line the on their foiling 50ft trimaran, Arkema to win the Transat Jacques Vabre Multi50 class. Posted on 16 Nov Arkema smashes record to win TJV
Lalou Roucayrol and Alex Pella win Multi50 class Lalou Roucayrol (France) and Alex Pella (Spain) on their 50ft trimaran, Arkema have won the Multi50 class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Thursday 7:49am UTC. Posted on 16 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre day 11
Prince de Bretagne dismasts Lalou Roucayrol and his Spanish co-skipper Alex Pella, on Arkema are due to arrive in the Savaldor de Bahia at around 07:00 UTC on Thursday morning to win the Multi50 class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre. Posted on 15 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre day 10
Anglo-Spanish duo retake lead as Doldrums fray nerves As with Sodebo Ultim's victory yesterday, the Anglo-Spanish duo of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde on Imerys Clean Energy are also showing in the Class40 that you do not need the biggest budget or the latest boat to be the leader. Posted on 14 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre day 9
Sodebo Ultim' wins in record time Having match raced each other down the Atlantic after leaving Le Havre last Sunday, Thomas Colville and Jean-Luc Nélias struck a blow for experience by holding off Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel on their newly-launched Maxi Edmond de Rothschild to win. Posted on 13 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre update
Sodebo Ultim' smashes record to win their class Thomas Colville and Jean-Luc Nélias on their maxi trimaran, Sodebo Ultim' have won the Ultime class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Monday at 10:42. Posted on 13 Nov

Upcoming Events

Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy