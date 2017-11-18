Melges 40 Grand Prix at Real Club Náutico de Palma - Overall

by Stefano Bareggi today at 6:13 am

In a dramatic final day of racing, Ishida outperforms to take the Palma Melges 40 Grand Prix title, Rombelli captures season trophy

The final day in Palma at the 2017 Melges 40 Grand Prix hosted by Real Club Nautico de Palma was nothing short of exciting - most especially for newly crowned champion Yukihiro Ishida on SIKON with tactician Manuel Weiller and crew members Enrique Camselle, Jaro Furlani, Michele Gregoratto, Darren Jones, Victor Marino, Antonio Otero, Alberto Viejo and Vittorio Zaoli.

This is only the second event for Yukihiro and clearly, he and his team appear to have mastered the Palma racing landscape. With two final light air races and two bullets - all the prizes available today along with the overall title go home with him.

Although Alessandro Rombelli and tactician Francesco Bruni aboard STIG finished second overall in Palma, undeniably they are 2017 Melges 40 Grand Prix Series Champions, yet another first. Pierluigi De Felice, Luca Faravelli, Daniele Fiaschi, Iztok Knafelc, Filippo La Mantia, Pietro Mantovani and Giorgio Tortarolo served as crew.

Richard Goransson's INGA with Cameron Appleton leaves the season on an upswing as he landed two second place finishes to secure a third place finish, while Valentin Zavadnikov's DYNAMIQ SYNERGY SAILING TEAM with Ed Baird on tactics completes the field of competitors.

A very special thanks to all the teams for an amazing 2017 season, (2018 will be BIGGER) and especially to Melges 40 Grand Prix supporters Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Barracuda Communication and North Sails.

Overall Results: (nine races, 1 discard)

1.) Yukihiro Ishida/Manuel Weiller SIKON; [3]-2-1-3-2-2-1-1-1 = 13pts

2.) Alessandro Rombelli/Francesco Bruni; STIG; 1-3-3-2-1-1-[5/DNF]-4-3 = 18pts

3.) Richard Goransson/Cameron Appleton; INGA; [4]-1-4-1-3-4-2-2-2 = 19pts

4.) Valentin Zavadnikov/Ed Baird; DYNAMIQ SYNERGY SAILING TEAM; 2-4-2-4-4-3-3-3-4 = 25pts