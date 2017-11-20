Hang your wetsuit out to dry anywhere!
by Dave Stubbs today at 12:00 pm
20 November 2017
Hang your wetsuit out to dry... anywhere! © CoastWaterSports
|
|
|
|
|
No longer do you have to hang your wetsuit in the shower or over the bath. Now you can hang your soaking wet wetsuit up anywhere, in the back of the van, in a cupboard, anywhere infact.
This new back collects all the water draining off in a water tight section at the bottom for you to drain off when it suits. No more puddles on the floor!
|
|
Choose from the extremely vented Elite Version or the less vented Pro version below