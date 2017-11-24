Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Fast Handling Technique by Frank Bethwaite
Fast Handling Technique by Frank Bethwaite

Opihr Gin gets the party started for the John Merricks Sailing Trust

by Suzy Hamel today at 8:00 pm 24 November 2017
John Merricks Sailing Trust 20th Anniversary Party © John Merricks Sailing Trust

The John Merricks Sailing Trust are celebrating 20 years of supporting youth sailing with a 20th Anniversary Party at the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble.

Opihr Gin has generously offered to support the charity and on arrival, guests will be welcomed with delicious Opihr Gin & Tonics. Opihr is delighted to be involved with the John Merricks Sailing Trust and hope for a successful fundraising evening.

Opihr have recently gone into partnerships with Sunsail UK as its official Gin partner and will have an active presence at sailing events over the next two years, The London Boat Show being the first for 2018.

Book your tickets now if you would like to join us for the JMST 20th Anniversary Party!

Date: 24th November 2017
Venue: Royal Southern Yacht Club
Time: 7pm - midnight
Dress Code: Smart Casual

Tickets £45 - includes: Hog Roast buffet dinner; welcome drink; Mark Covell DJ set; Fun Casino Tables.

To purchase tickets please transfer the money for number of tickets you require, with your name as the reference, to:
Account name: JMST 20th Anniversary
Account number: 03186318
Sort code: 20-26-23

For confirmation of your ticket purchase and any dietary requirements, please email: with names of your guests, thank you.

Limited accommodation is available at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - please call the club directly on 02380 450300.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/events/460741084303498

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust
Join the Party at the Royal Southern YC on 24th November The John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) are celebrating 20 years of supporting youth sailing with a 20th Anniversary Party at the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble. Posted on 10 Nov 21st North Sails Golf Day raises over £6,000
For the John Merricks Sailing Trust A fantastic day was had by all at the North Sails Golf Day on 3rd November at Cams Hall Estate Golf Club, with 92 golfers enjoying the glorious autumn sunshine, helping to raise over £6,000 for the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 6 Nov The Social Tiger
Fast sailing and social enjoyment in the Tiger Trophy This year's 'Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy' to give it its full title will include the traditional Tiger Dinner to fully encompass the two aspects of John's character, fast sailing and social enjoyment. Posted on 26 Jan 20th North Sails Golf Day raises £6,610
For the John Merricks Sailing Trust Sailors were out in force on the golf course on Friday 28th October, when 80 golfers turned out for the 20th North Sails Golf Day at Cams Hall Golf Club, Fareham. Posted on 3 Nov 2016 A few spaces left for the North Sails Golf Day
Raising money for the John Merricks Sailing Trust We have a few spaces left for the North Sails 2016 Golf Day. It will be the 20th annual event of its kind, organised to raise money for the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 North Sails Golf Day 2016 on 28 October
For the John Merricks Sailing Trust The 2016 Golf Day will be the 20th annual event of its kind, organised to raise money for the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 2 Aug 2016 Harken goodies up for grabs
At the Glyn Charles Pursuit Race Harken have donated a great range of exciting prizes for the Glyn Charles Pursuit Race at Hayling Island Sailing Club on Monday 2nd May. Posted on 22 Apr 2016 Harken sponsor Glyn Charles Pursuit Race
Fundraising and remembering Glyn at Hayling Island The Glyn Charles Pursuit Race at Hayling Island Sailing Club is about fun, fundraising and remembering Glyn, one of Great Britain's best young sailors, tragically lost in the 1998 Sydney Hobart race. Posted on 24 Mar 2016 Boats and boards awarded
To committed young sailors Young sailors have been awarded boats and windsurfers thanks to the John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST), the official charity partner of the RYA OnBoard (OB) programme, for the third year running. Posted on 30 Nov 2015 New dimension added to Lyme Regis SC
Thanks to John Merricks Sailing Trust Optimists The award of a grant to purchase three Training Optimists from the John Merricks Sailing Trust at the beginning of this season has transformed life at Lyme Regis Sailing Club. Posted on 29 Nov 2015

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy