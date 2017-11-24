Opihr Gin gets the party started for the John Merricks Sailing Trust
by Suzy Hamel today at 8:00 pm
24 November 2017
John Merricks Sailing Trust 20th Anniversary Party © John Merricks Sailing Trust
The John Merricks Sailing Trust are celebrating 20 years of supporting youth sailing with a 20th Anniversary Party at the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble.
Opihr Gin has generously offered to support the charity and on arrival, guests will be welcomed with delicious Opihr Gin & Tonics. Opihr is delighted to be involved with the John Merricks Sailing Trust and hope for a successful fundraising evening.
Opihr have recently gone into partnerships with Sunsail UK as its official Gin partner and will have an active presence at sailing events over the next two years, The London Boat Show being the first for 2018.
Book your tickets now if you would like to join us for the JMST 20th Anniversary Party!
Date: 24th November 2017
Venue: Royal Southern Yacht Club
Time: 7pm - midnight
Dress Code: Smart Casual
Tickets £45 - includes: Hog Roast buffet dinner; welcome drink; Mark Covell DJ set; Fun Casino Tables.
To purchase tickets please transfer the money for number of tickets you require, with your name as the reference, to:
Account name: JMST 20th Anniversary
Account number: 03186318
Sort code: 20-26-23
For confirmation of your ticket purchase and any dietary requirements, please email: with names of your guests, thank you.
Limited accommodation is available at the Royal Southern Yacht Club - please call the club directly on 02380 450300.
Find out more at www.facebook.com/events/460741084303498
