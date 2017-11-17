Packing for the weekend? Save 10% on luggage, are you ready for Black Friday?

Packing for the weekend? Bag a bargain with 10% off all luggage!



The The Overboard Adventure Duffel Bag is the perfect travel bag for a week away or for transporting all of your sporting equipment. Made of tough PVC tarpaulin and with a heavy duty base, our large waterproof duffle bag is ready for any adventure you take it on. It’s super portable too, thanks to removable backpack straps, a heavy duty shoulder strap and more grab handles on either end.

Accessing your gear is easy through the lockable D-zip flap and we’ve even popped an ID pocket on top to increase accessibility at the airport. With two more internal mesh pockets, an internal wet/dry pocket and plenty of Overboard style, this waterproof travel bag is a must have for the active traveller. Manufactured from strong and hard-wearing PVC tarpaulin with double stitching. D-zip with weatherproof zipper flap (Class 1).



Don't forget your toiletries too, the Musto Essential Wash Bag comes with a handy travel hook and multiple compartments, this Essential Wash bag holds all you need on your adventures. A plastic mirror is ideal when there is no mirror handy. Mesh and stretch pockets will accommodate all of your toiletries. Plastic clips secure the bag closed and a carry handle on the top makes it easy to transport. The low profile design keeps the wash bag from taking up a large amount of room in your bag too.



