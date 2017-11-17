Please select your home edition
RS Sailing Store Black Friday Event: Only one week to go!

by RS Sailing Store today at 3:10 pm 17 November 2017
RS Sailing Store Black Friday Event © RS Sailing Store

As well as massive savings on Clothing, Rope, and Hardware our eBay page will be joining in the pre-festive madness and offering some great deals over the Black Friday Event period all coming to an end midnight 24th November.

Keep your eyes peeled and your PayPal ready for some mega bargains!

Enter promotion code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to receive up to 40% discount on a wide range of products!

Hurry offer ends soon!

40% Savings on Clearance Magic Marine Dinghy Clothing
RS Sailing Store Black Friday Event - photo © RS Sailing Store

20% Off Watches
RS Sailing Store Black Friday Event - photo © RS Sailing Store

eBay Auctions
RS Sailing Store Black Friday Event - photo © RS Sailing Store

40% Off End of Line Dinghy Ropes
RS Sailing Store Black Friday Event - photo © RS Sailing Store

Black Friday Savings:

Clothing

Hardware Rope Race Watches

Shop Now

