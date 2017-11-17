Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 A4866XB
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race: Cape Town to Fremantle - Day 17

by Clipper Ventures today at 1:16 pm 17 November 2017

Christmas has come early for the Clipper Race fleet which is finally enjoying the downwind sailing conditions that teams have been hoping for as they gear up for the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint.

There has been no change to the top of the leaderboard with Sanya Serenity Coast remaining in first place, holding a 75 nautical mile advantage over second placed PSP Logistics. However, Skipper Wendy Tuck is all too aware of the competition on its heels and is far from complacent. Speaking from on board she said: “The next sched will show if we have held our own or if the pack is still catching us, particularly PSP Logistics [in second place]. We do have the little matter of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint very soon.

“Now we have the breeze that the boats behind us have had for quite a while, we are sailing straight towards Freo but as I have said before, skippers are never totally happy and the wind is just a tad to strong now for a kite.”

Visit Seattle has moved up the leaderboard into third position and is closely followed by Qingdao, which is playing its Joker, in fourth place. Skipper of Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, said: “We are flying! The westerly winds filled in and we had a great run under spinnaker all day yesterday.”

There has also been changes in the middle of the fleet with Dare To Lead now in fifth place ahead of GREAT Britain in sixth and Liverpool 2018 in seventh. Lance Shepherd, Skipper of Liverpool 2018, commented: “With less than 2,000 nautical miles to go, and with good winds for most of this course, it is starting to feel like we are on the home stretch.

“We are also getting set to charge across the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint in less than 400 nautical miles.”

It is a similar story on board Unicef which sits in eighth place ahead of Garmin in ninth and Nasdaq in tenth. Unicef Skipper Bob Beggs remarked on the long-awaited downwind conditions: “It’s a great day surfing down south. Helmsmen are improving their personal bests with boat speeds now in the high teens and early twenties with huge smiles to match.”

HotelPlanner.com holds eleventh place but is working hard to claw back some miles on the fleet and should soon be enjoying the same downwind conditions.

Looking ahead, focus within the fleet turns to the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint and the chance of picking up bonus race points. According to Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint should be a quick one for the fleet with fantastic surfing conditions as winds fill after the current weather system passes.

With such tight racing on the approach to Fremantle, it is looking like it will be a close tactical finish to Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race.

To stay up to date with the Clipper Race fleet, keep an eye on the Race Viewer. All positions were correct at time of publishing.

Visit the Team Pages to read the Skipper Blogs in full, and to hear the latest news from the crew.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 16
Teams await a wind shift It has been a pleasant day for the leading teams but teams are eagerly waiting for the stronger westerlies, which will carry them through the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint and then on to Race Finish in Fremantle, Australia. Posted on 16 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 15
Fast downwind conditions replaced by shifting winds Day 15 of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race has seen mixed conditions for the Clipper Race fleet with fast downwind conditions being replaced by shifting winds and lighter airs for many teams. Posted on 15 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 14
Spinnakers emerge as westerlies fill in The westerly winds that the Clipper Race fleet has been waiting for finally arrived for many of the teams as they pass the halfway mark of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle, Australia. Posted on 14 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 13
Winds frustrate across the fleet A waiting game has descended over the Clipper Race fleet, with all the teams waiting on the wind to decide their fates heading into the second half of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle, Australia. Posted on 13 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 12
Downwind sailing conditions kick in Following the gruelling upwind slog which has dominated much of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, a wind shift overnight has meant that for some of the most southerly teams, downwind sailing conditions have kicked in. Posted on 12 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 11
Sanya Serenity Coast triumphs at Scoring Gate The first points of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race have gone to Sanya Serenity Coast, who crossed the Scoring Gate in first place overnight. Posted on 11 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 10
Race to the Scoring Gate PSP Logistics remains in top spot on the leader board for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle, Australia, but the real race at the moment is who can reach the Scoring Gate first. Posted on 10 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 9
Sailing the unfavourable tack PSP Logistics has moved into poll position on Day 9 of the Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle. Sticking to the more southerly route, it has taken a 32 nautical mile lead over Sanya Serenity Coast. Posted on 9 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 8
Fleet continues to battle upwind Life continues at a lean for many teams during the eighth day of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race as the fleet slogs it out in tough upwind conditions. Posted on 8 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 7
Back to life at a heel A wind hole held up the leading pack of the Clipper Race fleet on Day 7 of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind. The downwind sailing conditions are noticeably absent. Posted on 7 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 26 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 26 Nov Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy