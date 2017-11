The story of the team behind the hardware continues. Enjoy this recap from our Tech Team on the ground for the race start.

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 13

A crucial 24 hours ahead A 130 nautical mile lateral split has opened up in the Volvo Ocean Race fleet on Friday as the teams trade off better wind with shorter distance in a bid to get to Cape Town first.

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 12

A roll of the dice in the South Atlantic The first big gamble for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet since crossing the Equator was playing out on Thursday as team AkzoNobel lined up to 'cut the corner' in a bid to overhaul the leading quartet to their southwest...

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 11

Halfway home and race to Cape Town enters a new phase The seven international teams all now have less than 3,200 nautical miles left in the 7,000-mile stage from the Portugal capital of Lisbon to Cape Town, South Africa.

New leaders appointed for Volvo Ocean Race

Richard Brisius and Johan Salén taking over Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner.

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 10

Back to business in the South Atlantic After an all too brief break to have King Neptune initiate the newcomers over the equator on Monday, it's back to the business of boat racing and pushing south as fast as possible.

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 9

Into the Southern Hemisphere Charles Caudrelier's Dongfeng Race Team led the fleet over the famous line of latitude at 0941 UTC with the slimmest of leads over MAPFRE, Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Team Brunel and team Akzonobel.

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 8

Close encounters with leaders slowing For the first time since early in Leg 2, less than 50 miles separate first from last with the Doldrums having the expected effect on the fleet...

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 7

Fleet compression on final approach to Doldrums With just 30 miles separating first from fifth, the fleet is expected to compress even further with Doldrums coming into play...

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 6

Dongfeng leads the fleet south with Stealth Mode in play Pure speed is the main factor on the charge south with Turn the Tide on Plastic in Stealth Mode...